Opinion: Moon Knight Episode 1 Got My Spidey Senses Tingling

I'll admit it, as a Marvel fan, I wasn't sure what to expect when I first read about the addition of Moon Knight to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I felt even more trepidation when I found out this iteration would be released on Disney+ as a series. However, the geniuses behind the juggernaut that is Marvel haven't let me down yet.

I read marvel comics as kid in the 70s but I never dove deep into the world of comic book super heroes. Spiderman, Captain America and The Hulk soon gave way to issues of Car Craft, Hot Rod and "other" magazines as my pubescent inner gear head matured. That all changed in 2008 when I saw Ironman on the big screen. I instantly reconnected with my 10 year old self and became huge fan. Since Ironman, I've rabidly consumed everything Stan Lee, John Favreau and Kevin Fiege could throw at me, with only a few exceptions. Moon Knight was on that list of possible exceptions until about an hour prior to this writing. With epic series like Wanda Vision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye and Loki, I wasn't sure what to expect from a series based on a character I knew only from some casual online searches. Not to mention, Moon Knight hadn't previously appeared anywhere in the MCU as far as I knew. This series had some pretty big shoes to fill in my book.

The first few minutes had me intrigued. Oscar Isaac's accent, as Steven Grant, sounded more like Ricky Gervais from The Office than Poe Dameron from Star Wars. Not what I was expecting but, along with Steven's bouts of dissociative identity disorder, my interest was even further piqued. Trying to decipher whether the car chases and whizzing bullets were dream sequence or reality, certainly helped keep me glued to my TV and Ethan Hawke turning up as mysterious cult leader Arthur Harrow was a nice surprise. It didn't take long for me to realize that this first episode most definitely contained Marvel DNA. An unassuming human being, attempting to subsist with a mediocre job, an overbearing boss and a plethora of the mundane, suddenly finds they are at the precipice of something immense and incomprehensible. And, as with much of the MCU, the choices it's characters make are integral to the trajectory of the storyline and, of course, to doing the right thing. As the final credits flashed, it appeared to this Marvel fan that Steven Grant was at that all important point our favorite heroes have faced in Marvel movies and series so many times before. With only 5 episodes left in this 6 episode series, much remains to be seen if Moon Knight will live up to standard set by the aforementioned Disney+ series. I know I'll be parked in front of my TV on my lunch break next Wednesday to find out!