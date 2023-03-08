As Biden Is Considering Detaining Immigrants, Will His Immigration Policies Resemble Trump's?

Joe Biden Photo by David_Lienemann/ Public Domain

As the department of homeland security struggles with the influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border, President Joe Biden, who has been a critic of his predecessor’s approach to immigration, is now considering harsh policies that include the detainment of migrant families who illegally cross into the United States.

Though it’s unclear what might have caused the president to consider taking such action after he stopped detaining families in detention facilities in 2021, the US preparation to bring an end to pandemic restrictions and to curb the growing numbers of migrants coming to the US are some of the reasons responsible for Biden’s reversal.

Immigration remains one of the most contentious topics of discussion in the US and heavily dominates US elections. However, when President Trump took office, immigration remained a central criterion in his presidency and removed thousands of migrants under Title 42. Trump also made illegal immigration difficult by introducing a zero-tolerance immigration policy that saw the detaining of migrants in unsanitary and overcrowded detention facilities that earned him the rebuke of human rights advocates worldwide, particularly those in America.

Moreover, President Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program, the Obama administration’s immigration policy that protected particular undocumented migrants from deportation. Though the Supreme court hampered Trump’s DACA vision, Biden used Trump’s immigration policies against him in the last election debates. This makes it interesting if Biden took up the same harsh policies he criticized Trump for.

Biden called Trump’s immigration policies criminal in the electoral debates

Currently, the US employs about twenty thousand border patrol agents, and about 85% (19,648) of border patrol agents are concentrated on the US southern border. In addition to that, the US customs and Border Protection process almost half a million passengers and pedestrians on a typical day. Nevertheless, thousands of illegal migrants still illegally enter the US despite a 700-mile-long deadly wall and heavy border patrols that use unmanned aerial vehicles.

President Biden will eventually have to introduce drastic policies to discourage illegal immigration. Do you think Biden will bring back Trump’s immigration policy??