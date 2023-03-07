Governor DeWine's Call for Biden Visit Falls on Deaf Ears

President Joe Biden Photo by Gage Skidmore/cc-by-sa-2.0

President Joe Biden has been getting a lot of criticism for not visiting Ohio’s train derailment site. According to the White House, no plans hinting at a Biden visit are in the works. The question Ohioans are asking is, “does the president care.”? If at all Biden cared, which many don’t doubt, then why is he not showing it? Recent American Presidents from Bush Junior to Trump showed up to lend their support to the affected Americans whenever tragedy occurred, so what is different this time?

Ohio’s Republican governor calls out President Biden

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urged Biden to visit East Palestine, the location of the train derailment. His call for Biden’s visit came after several high-profile figures that, included former president Donald Trump and the current transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the site to show support to the Ohioans who are worried about the impact that will result from the burned-off toxic fumes that forced them to evacuate their homes.

Governor DeWine again urged the president to come to the site in an appearance on Fox & Friends Thursday when he said, “He should come, there’s no doubt about it. The president needs to come. The people want to see the president.”DeWine further stated that he’d visited East Palestine four times to alleviate fears and indicate that the site was safe to visit.

Why Joe Biden’s visit is important to Ohioans

When tragedy strikes, a presidential visit signals a call to action, indicating to Americans that their president cares and intends to respond to the disaster decisively. This strengthens the victims’ resolve and shows that their federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with them, come what may. Unfortunately for Ohioans, they see their president showing up in war-torn Ukraine and their first lady going on foreign tours in Africa when they are again being asked to stay indoors as another train derails.

