Experts weigh in on why we need our friends.

Did you know that your network of social supports serves as the most profound predictor of your health and well-being?

The power of a strong, supportive community, where people pitch in and help each other practically, emotionally and socially, also enables vulnerable individuals and the entire community to respond better, and adapt and recover from adverse events.

Everyone needs community. Everyone needs to be connected. I think it is safe to say that people simply will not—cannot—grow outside of community ( Sikora ).

So what do the experts have to say about the importance of community? We asked the experts to define community, and to weigh in on the benefits of being a part of a community, and the associated risk factors of not having a community. Here's what they said:

How would you define community?

Lowe : A community is a group of people who share an identity-forming narrative. This means, a group of people who share a story that is so important to them that it defines an aspect of who they are.

: A community is a group of people who share an identity-forming narrative. This means, a group of people who share a story that is so important to them that it defines an aspect of who they are. Zamor : A community is a familiar thread used to bring people together to advocate and support each other in the fight to overcome those threats. As human beings, we need a sense of belonging, and that sense of belonging is what connects us to the many relationships we develop.

What are the benefits of being a part of a community?

Romer : Being a part of a community makes us feel as though we are a part of something greater than ourselves. It gives us opportunities to connect with people, to reach for our goals, to make us feel safe and secure. A true community is about being connected and responsible for what happens. Not just watching, but actively participating and making a difference through their actions.

With community, you get:

A sense of belonging.

Wooll : Strong communities are critical because they’re often an important source of social connection and a sense of belonging. Participating in a community bonded by attitudes, values, and goals is an essential ingredient to enjoying a fulfilling life.

: Strong communities are critical because they’re often an important source of social connection and a sense of belonging. Participating in a community bonded by attitudes, values, and goals is an essential ingredient to enjoying a fulfilling life. Brower : When we are part of a thriving community, we feel a sense of kinship, camaraderie and connectedness. There is a place and a role for each person, and group members feel they can bring all of themselves to their work and their team. There are high levels of trust and psychological safety in which people know others will have their backs and will give them not only the benefit of the doubt, but the space to apply their talents and develop new ones. Within a strong community, people feel valued.

: When we are part of a thriving community, we feel a sense of kinship, camaraderie and connectedness. There is a place and a role for each person, and group members feel they can bring all of themselves to their work and their team. There are high levels of trust and psychological safety in which people know others will have their backs and will give them not only the benefit of the doubt, but the space to apply their talents and develop new ones. Within a strong community, people feel valued. Pettes : It allows us to support one another, interact, share experiences and our modern life struggles. Having this open bond with others is what builds valuable relationships, and gives us a deeper sense of belonging.

The ability to cope with difficult challenges.

Wooll : Ultimately, communities give people a supportive group to help them cope with difficult challenges, band together to solve problems, and celebrate life’s lighter moments.

The feeling of being understood.

Oguchi : Have you ever been interested in something so weird to the point of obsession sometimes? Of course, you have. Everyone has something they could go on about in a heartbeat. It could be politics, food, gardening, your kids. And if you don’t, you’re missing out. There’s something so special about being immersed in an interest. It’s fun to watch your passion run wild. I remember when I started watching Game of Thrones. I love that show so much by the way. When I met fellow fans, it was amazing. I could spend hours talking about the details. And this says a lot because I am not one to like small talk. I go online and comment on the fan pages. Whenever I see anything GOT related, I click like automatically. And there are millions of people like me who are fans of this show.

Self development.

Oguchi : Most communities have people in different stages. Some people are way ahead of you or maybe still coming behind. This mix of people can challenge you to grow and see things differently. It can also help you to learn empathy, and provide you with the opportunity to help people who are coming behind. You can enjoy mentorship from people that have already gone ahead of you. Sometimes just interacting in a community can help you find the consistency to achieve the goals you set out to. You get inspired by everyone around you that you are able to stay your course and grow as a person.

: Most communities have people in different stages. Some people are way ahead of you or maybe still coming behind. This mix of people can challenge you to grow and see things differently. It can also help you to learn empathy, and provide you with the opportunity to help people who are coming behind. You can enjoy mentorship from people that have already gone ahead of you. Sometimes just interacting in a community can help you find the consistency to achieve the goals you set out to. You get inspired by everyone around you that you are able to stay your course and grow as a person. Sikora : Community helps to shape the individual into that which is valued in the society, whether that society is the family, the church, the town, or the nation. Beyond the basic economic and structural aspects of community, there is a far deeper purpose for people to interact with one another. In community, our strengths and weaknesses are reflected in the eyes of others and, as a result, healthy people change and become better. When community works well, these changes are influenced primarily by love and mutual respect.

What are some additional other benefits of being a part of a community?

Clarabut :

Support

Being part of a community enables us to give support to other members. Being supportive of others will help them to feel good and better about themselves. With so much stress in the busy world we live in, there’s never been a more important time to help others struggling with their mental and physical wellbeing.

Influence

With community participation comes empowerment. When people feel empowered, they feel a sense of control enabling them to influence positive change. It is about making a difference to a group that matters to its members.

Sharing

Stimulates innovation and growth. Ideas breed new ideas. Apart from having personal benefits of gaining knowledge and insight, sharing also contributes to the community’s greater worth.

Reinforcement

Can be an effective learning tool to encourage desirable behaviors and provide motivation. A strong community will go beyond the immediate, basic needs and ensure that fulfillment is a positive experience. By doing so, it builds positive rewards and reinforcement for an enjoyable sense of togetherness.

Passion

Having an outlet for passions gives people the opportunity to share a subject they’re passionate about. This helps to spread confidence and encouragement to create new things that they can share with others.

What can happen when we don't have community?

Without community, we experience loneliness, and loneliness can wreak havoc on an individual’s physical, mental and cognitive health. Research shows that the magnitude of risk presented by social isolation is very similar in magnitude to that of obesity, smoking, lack of access to care and physical inactivity.

Wooll : The absence of social connections can have profound effects on our overall health. An early study on the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic showed that loneliness was one of the factors with the greatest psychological impact on people’s health.

: The absence of social connections can have profound effects on our overall health. An early study on the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic showed that loneliness was one of the factors with the greatest psychological impact on people’s health. Novotney : There is evidence linking perceived social isolation with adverse health consequences including depression, poor sleep quality, impaired executive function, accelerated cognitive decline, poor cardiovascular function and impaired immunity at every stage of life.

: There is evidence linking perceived social isolation with adverse health consequences including depression, poor sleep quality, impaired executive function, accelerated cognitive decline, poor cardiovascular function and impaired immunity at every stage of life. Valorta : The American Cancer Society study is the largest to date on all races and genders, but previous research has provided glimpses into the harmful effects of social isolation and loneliness. Our 2016 study linked loneliness to a 30 percent increase in risk of stroke or the development of coronary heart disease. "Lacking encouragement from family or friends, those who are lonely may slide into unhealthy habits," Valtorta says. "In addition, loneliness has been found to raise levels of stress, impede sleep and, in turn, harm the body. Loneliness can also augment depression or anxiety."

: The American Cancer Society study is the largest to date on all races and genders, but previous research has provided glimpses into the harmful effects of social isolation and loneliness. Our 2016 study linked loneliness to a 30 percent increase in risk of stroke or the development of coronary heart disease. "Lacking encouragement from family or friends, those who are lonely may slide into unhealthy habits," Valtorta says. "In addition, loneliness has been found to raise levels of stress, impede sleep and, in turn, harm the body. Loneliness can also augment depression or anxiety." Dixon : We are relational beings in nature, and when we’re isolated or detached from a community, our health and mental health can quickly take a toll. Life is hard enough on its own. We’re not meant to go about it alone.

In summary, why are communities so important? Strong communities are critical because they're often an important source of social connection and a sense of belonging. Participating in a community bonded by attitudes, values, and goals is an essential ingredient to enjoying a fulfilling life ( Wooll ).

