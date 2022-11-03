"It's changed what I'm living for." Participants share their thoughts about a prison-based theological training program.

Robin LaBarbera, PhD, DSW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQjsW_0iwimo0H00
Hope for justice-involved men and women(Shutterstock)

I’m involved in a program evaluation for a prison-based theological training program called The Urban Ministry Institute, or TUMI.

I’ve collected over 40 hours of interview data from 141 justice-involved men and women and survey data from 157. One of the questions I asked during interviews and on the survey was, “tell us about the kind of person you were before you came to prison and how you are different now that you’re a TUMI participant.”

So far, just based on the analysis of the qualitative data from the surveys, I’ve determined that TUMI has truly, and I quote, “changed what I’m living for.”

Coding the data

Taking a deductive approach to data analysis, I’ve come up with a group of codes to analyze the data with respect to well-being based on the professional literature. Rather than measuring recidivism, which is a negative construct that considers only when participants ‘mess up’ or reoffend, I looked at well-being, which has been shown to be a significant predictor of reentry success and reduced likelihood of reoffending.

The four codes that have been important in my analysis are adapted from Pettus et al.’s (2021) 5 keys to well-being development. They are:

  1. Healthy thinking patterns: Internalizing the values that promote prosocial behavior, problem solving, communication style, decision-making
  2. Effective coping strategies: Behaviors that include self-management and avoiding engaging in behaviors that put others at risk.
  3. Positive interpersonal Relationships: contributing to the well-being of others; serving others.
  4. Self-esteem, optimism, sense of purpose: Changes in the way they think about themselves.

Results

Initial analysis of qualitative data from the 157 surveys administered revealed the following:

  • 44% of responders believe that being in TUMI has changed their thinking, their values. One participant said, “I was 18 with no direction in life, I was in a gang and involved with drugs. I had nothing but anger and despair in my heart. God rescued me from all that and eventually led me to TUMI. Through this class I have learned to experience the Word of God in a new way, and it has made me aware of my responsibility as a Christian to actively engage with the world around me to direct it towards the will of God.”
  • 20% say it’s changed their behavior and it’s helped them avoid behaviors that put others at risk. One participant said, “I was all kinds of an addict, I stole, I used people, and I was selfish. I did most of that in prison. However since TUMI I've been serving God, and I love it so much, that I want to do it for the rest of my life. But I also want to tell people about this joy also with a deeper understanding.
  • 16% say it has caused their interpersonal relationships to be more positive – they contribute more to the well-being of others and serve others to a greater extent. One participant said, “I was on the streets and I was a drug addict. Now I can help others and help them to know the love of Jesus and allowing God/Jesus into my life. It transformed me and I see a light like no others. God has really blessed me through this class and it helps me to do Bible studies back on the dorm with the other ladies I live with.”
  • 20% say it’s increased their sense of competence, purpose, hope, and self-esteem. One participant said, “I was lost, not knowing who I was or what my purpose was; there was no direction or purpose. Since I never seemed to be good at anything and people were telling me I would never amount to anything, I quit trying and lived by the expectation. Now, I have learned how to truly be a servant. I live for the Kingdom not seeking my own acclaim. I can lead people effectively because I am not worried about self, which makes others comfortable around me.” Another said, “I was a liar and a thief and an adulteress. I didn't respect myself or my mom or my husband. I am now working my way back into a God-led life. My mother loves and is proud of me again. My ex-husband respects me again, and most importantly, I respect myself. TUMI has changed me completely.” And one other said, “Well, the person I was before I did not like myself at all, but the person I am now I love more than I did before I came to jail. So I'm kinda glad that I did come to jail.”

My initial conclusion, based on my analysis of qualitative data from 157 surveys of justice-impacted men and women, TUMI changes what people are living for.

Reference: Pettus, C., Veeh, C. A., Renn, T. R., & Kennedy, S. C. (2021). The well-being development model: A theoretical model to improve outcomes among criminal justice system-involved individuals. Social Service Review, 95(3), 413-468. https://doi.org/10.1086/715852.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# prison# education# transformation

Comments / 0

Published by

Dr. LaBarbera is a researcher, educator, and social work advocate who is passionate about sharing content that informs, inspires, and empowers individuals to achieve their greatest potential.

Seal Beach, CA
54 followers

More from Robin LaBarbera, PhD, DSW

Experts weigh in on why we need our friends.

We need our friends.(Shutterstock) Did you know that your network of social supports serves as the most profound predictor of your health and well-being?. The power of a strong, supportive community, where people pitch in and help each other practically, emotionally and socially, also enables vulnerable individuals and the entire community to respond better, and adapt and recover from adverse events.

Read full story

Addressing criminogenic needs: What the research shows

Correctional education(Shutterstock) The U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has been engaged in identifying evidence-based strategies designed to reduce recidivism. By focusing on evidence-based rehabilitation, these “reforms are targeted to address the core behavioral issues that result in criminality, with the goal of reducing the likelihood that inmates re-offend either while incarcerated or after their release.”

Read full story

Man claims prison saved his life.

Prison saved my life(Shutterstock) An evaluation professional looks at the book, Prison Saved my Life: I Recommend it ForEveryone (Dooley, 2018). Prison Saved My Life is a moving and powerful memoir. In the prologue, Dooley asks you, the reader, if you’ve ever been at the end of your rope, felt the bottom of your life fall out, felt completely and utterly hopeless, felt totally alone, or felt rejected by the world and even some of the people who are supposed to love you? Louis Dooley, just a teenager at the time, was sentenced to life plus 100 years in prison. He knows a thing or two about being at the end of his rope.

Read full story

Two ways peer reentry specialists promote human flourishing

Peer support in re-entry(Shutterstock) Over 600,000 people are released from state and federal prisons each year in the United States (Brown-Graham et al., 2022). Two-thirds are rearrested within three years of their release, and nearly 50% are reincarcerated.

Read full story

The science of happiness. (Part two of a two-part series.)

Science of happiness(Shutterstock) In the first article, we reported on recent research that investigated whether an online psychology course on the science of happiness impacted the mental health of course participants.

Read full story

Researchers look at the science of happiness to beat the blues. (Part one of a two-part series)

The science of happiness(Shutterstock) Can an online psychoeducational course benefit wellbeing? Researchers at the University of Bristol believe so. Students at the University of Bristol who took a Science of Happiness course online during the pandemic reported remarkably better mental health compared to students who did not take the course.

Read full story

Doctors prescribe social connection to increase your lifespan.

Social connection: doctor's orders(Shutterstock) “Humans are wired to connect, and this connection affects our health,” doctors Martino, Pegg, and Frates said. They went on to say this about social connection:

Read full story

The higher the degree, the lower the recidivism rate.

A 2011 report from the Institute for Higher Education Policy (IHEP) reported that nearly 7 in 10 people who are formerly incarcerated will commit a new crime, and half will end up back in prison within three years. “Given that about 95 out of every 100 incarcerated people eventually rejoin society, it is crucial that we develop programs and tools to effectively reduce recidivism” (Prison Studies Project).

Read full story

What I wore to prison didn't matter.

I spent a lot of time thinking about what I would wear to prison. I’d just been granted the rare opportunity to visit three prisons to interview participants of an educational program, as part of a program evaluation I was conducting for a non-profit I’ve worked with for a number of years. A camera crew would join me to document the interviews that I was recording on my hand-held device.

Read full story
18 comments

Why providing educational opportunities to incarcerated students is a good idea.

The Federal Pell Grant Program provides need-based grants to low-income undergraduate and some post-baccalaureate students to promote access to postsecondary education for those who might not otherwise have such access. Pell grants are not loans—they do not need to be paid back. Until recently, Pell Grants were not available to incarcerated students.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy