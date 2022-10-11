Researchers look at the science of happiness to beat the blues. (Part one of a two-part series)

Robin LaBarbera, PhD, DSW

The science of happiness(Shutterstock)

Can an online psychoeducational course benefit wellbeing? Researchers at the University of Bristol believe so.

Students at the University of Bristol who took a Science of Happiness course online during the pandemic reported remarkably better mental health compared to students who did not take the course.

The course, which gives credit toward a student’s degree but does not involve any exams or coursework was launched in 2018 in response to student mental health problems. Researchers then compared students who took the 11-week course to those who did not.

The 166 research participants in maintained their mental health and wellbeing during the semester compared to the control group. The control group, just like many others who have felt the effects of lockdown, showed a significant decline in wellbeing and an increase in anxiety during the same period.

The online course has the potential to reach larger populations where in-person lecture-type courses are problematic. So far, nearly 1,200 students at the University of Bristol have taken the course, which has also been turned into the Happiness Half Hour, a successful BBC podcast.

The class offers “something that is engaging, educational and genuinely effective for improving mental health—and it has become an important piece in our supporting package for our students,” said Professor Sarah Purdy, the University’s pro-vice chancellor for student experience.

The Science of Happiness course, based on the successful Yale University class (the most successful course in Yale’s history), teaches students concepts such as:

  • Talking to strangers makes us happier, despite that many people shy away from such encounters.
  • Social media is not bad for everyone, but it could be a detriment for those who focus on their reputation.
  • Loneliness impacts our health by impairing our immune system.
  • Practicing optimism increases life expectancy.
  • Giving gifts to others activates our brain’s reward system, often providing more of a happiness boost than spending money on ourselves.
  • Sleep deprivation impacts how well others like us.
  • Walking in nature deactivates the part of the brain related to negative ruminations, which are associated with depression.
  • Kindness and happiness are correlated.

“Our results suggest that online psychoeducational courses might provide a relatively cheap, flexible, and efficient means of providing support as part of an integrated approach to student mental well-being,” researchers Hobbs, Jelbert, Santos, and Hood believe.

Do you think an online course could benefit your wellbeing? Let us know your thoughts.

Reference:

Hobbs, C., Jelbert, S., Santos, L. R., & Hood, B. (2022). Evaluation of a credit-bearing online administered happiness course on undergraduates’ mental well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic. PLoS ONE, 17(2). DOI: https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0263514

