Poultry Diagnostics Market Report 2022 | Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2027

Poultry Diagnostics Market Research and Forecast Report 2022-2027 Photo by IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Poultry Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global poultry diagnostics market trends . The global poultry diagnostics market size reached US$ 395.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 722.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.53% during 2022-2027.

Poultry diagnostics is used to identify various diseases in birds, such as avian polyomavirus (AI), west Nile virus, and poxvirus infections. It involves the systematic examination of body organs through various techniques, such as clinical assessment and molecular diagnostic testing, to provide appropriate treatment. It also includes quality testing of different feed ingredients like fish meal, meat meal, and ground-nut cake for preventing food infectivity and improving production efficiency. As a result, it is gaining immense traction among farmers as poultry diagnostics helps ensure proper growth, increases production, and assists poultry dealers in making herd management decisions by identifying different pathogens.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/poultry-diagnostics-market/requestsample

Poultry Diagnostics Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing number of poultry farms is resulting in the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, such as chronic respiratory disease (CRD), infectious bronchitis (IB), chicken anemia (CA), and newcastle disease (ND). This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Rapid detection and diagnostics decrease further transmission, reduce costs, and help eradicate, eliminate, and control foodborne pathogens using natural antimicrobials. In addition, the increasing global population and the escalating demand for poultry-derived food products, such as eggs and meat, due to the rising awareness among people about the health benefits of consuming poultry is providing a thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, active support from governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in various countries to prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases is positively influencing the market. In addition, the implementation of stringent health and food safety regulations by regulatory authorities and improvement in laboratory testing of human and animal health to detect and respond to emerging health threats effectively is strengthening the market growth. In addition, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics, for real-time analysis tools that utilize audio and visual components and assess poultry health is creating a favorable market outlook. Moreover, the introduction of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to detect antibodies or antigens in chickens is offering lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers to develop better testing tools for diagnostics. Apart from this, the increasing use of poultry feathers in composites, electronic devices, nano- and micro-particles, and tissue engineering scaffolds is catalyzing the demand for poultry diagnostics. Besides this, leading players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced tools and imaging for better diagnosis. They are also focusing on incorporating biosensors, wearable sensors, and robot vehicle surveillance to monitor the health of birds, which is expected to drive the market.

Poultry Diagnostics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

AgroBioTek Laboratories

BioChek BV

Bionote Co. Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

QIAGEN N.V

Royal GD

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

The report has segmented the market based on disease type, test type and service.

Breakup by Disease Type:

Avian Influenza

Avian Salmonellosis

Avian Mycoplasmosis

Infectious Bronchitis

Infectious Bursal Disease

Newcastle Disease

Chicken Anemia

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

ELISA test

PCR Test

Others

Breakup by Service:

Bacteriology

Parasitology

Virology

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/poultry-diagnostics-market

Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and competitive landscape, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800