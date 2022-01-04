United States Dry Eye Syndrome Market 2022-27: Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

United States Dry Eye Syndrome Market https://unsplash.com/

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “United States Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“,The United States dry eye syndrome market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of X% during 2022-2027.

Dry eye syndrome or keratoconjunctivitis sicca refers to a medical disorder caused by the lack of adequate moisture on the surface of the eyes. It occurs owing to several factors, such as extensive computer usage, menopause, allergies, deficiency of vitamin A, laser surgeries, autoimmune diseases, etc. Dry eye syndrome has numerous symptoms, including aching, burning, redness, itchy eyes, pain, discomfort, etc. It is treated by administering artificial tears, medications, lacrimal plugs, surgeries, etc. Dry eye syndrome is preventable by wearing wraparound sunglasses and avoiding excessive smoking.Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Dry Eye Syndrome Market Trends:

The growing utilization of electronic gadgets, including laptops, smartphones, television, etc., is leading to excessive and prolonged screen exposure, which is among the key factors driving the United States dry eye syndrome market. In addition to this, the rising usage of contact lenses is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, numerous product innovations, such as the development of neurostimulation devices that propel the lacrimal gland to increase natural tear production temporarily, are further catalyzing the market across the United States. Apart from this, the expanding geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic eye-related diseases, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing adoption of corticosteroid drugs for effective treatments and the escalating improvements in diagnostic technologies are expected to fuel the United States dry eye syndrome market over the forecasted period.

Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-dry-eye-syndrome-market/requestsample

United States Dry Eye Syndrome Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on disease type, drug type, product and distribution channel.

Breakup by Disease Type:

Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome

Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome



Breakup by Drug Type:

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Lubricant Eye Drops

Autologous Serum Eye Drops



Breakup by Product:

Liquid Drops

Gel

Liquid Wipes

Eye Ointment

Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-dry-eye-syndrome-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports:

Europe Dry Eye Syndrome Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-dry-eye-syndrome-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800