Opinion: Don DeFore – A Thorny Mr. B. from TV's "Ozzie and Harriet" to "Hazel"

I never appreciated actor Don DeFore when I was a youngster. He seemed to constantly berate his poor well-meaning housekeeper in the ‘60s situation comedy, Hazel. As George Baxter (a.k.a. “Mr. B."), the 6’ 1” DeFore towered over the diminutive Shirley Booth, who always seemed to be on his bad side. I felt he was something of a blowhard. He never seemed grateful for the good fortune of having the young curvaceous Whitney Blake as his wife. Later, as I looked back at the series on DVD as an adult, I saw what a great team they made in a show where the performers regularly made the material seem better than it actually was.

Now I am discovering another aspect of DeFore’s talent as I watch the releases of all 435 newly restored episodes of The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet gradually make their way to DVD and HD streaming. Throughout the first five seasons of the fourteen-season classic series, he plays Ozzie Nelson’s next-door neighbor, best friend and frequent nemesis, “Thorny.” Here, he garners the distinct honor of being the only actor throughout the entire run of the show who gets an opening credit without having been born with or acquired by marriage the last name of Nelson.

Thorny can sometimes seem like a strange bird. Like Ozzie, he doesn’t seem to have a job, but merely sits on his backyard porch steps waiting for Ozzie to come out and play so he can swipe a warm Coke from Ozzie’s garage. (There is at least one episode where Ozzie alludes to Thorny having a secretary, so he must be a professional of some kind, albeit one with plenty of time on his hands.)

But here he’s a bit more jovial than Mr. B. ever was. As an actor, he’s very confident and relaxed.

According to IMDB.com, Donald John DeFore was born on August 25, 1913, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He made his Broadway debut in 1938 before moving into films in the 1940s, playing leads in B pictures and buddies of the lead in A films. As a film actor, I remember him best as Janis Paige’s jealous husband in Doris Day’s debut film, Romance on the High Seas and the mysterious stranger who tries to trap the treacherous Lizabeth Scott in the film noir, Too Late for Tears.

Television, however, is where he found lasting fame and steady work, with TV guest appearances on everything from Studio One to St. Elsewhere.

Apart from acting he had a number of other distinctions. According to the fansite defore.net, and IMDB, he and his brother, Verne, operated Don DeFore’s Silver Banjo Barbecue Restaurant in Disneyland’s Frontierland from June 1957 to September 1961. The space is now part of the River Belle Terrace. IMDB notes that he was the first honorary mayor of Brentwood, California, where he built his home in 1948. He served as president of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences from 1954-1955. He was instrumental in arranging for the Emmy Awards to be broadcast on national TV for the first time on March 7, 1955.

Ron DeFore has written a book about his dad and growing up as the son of a generous celebrity. Growing Up in Disneyland is available on Amazon.

Don DeFore died on December 22, 1993, at 80 leaving us with many fond TV memories. Though seldom a leading man, as a reliable actor, he was quite a character.