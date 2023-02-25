Leoda Richards: The Lady with Something Extra

Leoda Richards Photo by aveleyman.com

Most serious fans of the classic Hollywood films of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s know Bess Flowers as the Queen of the Dress Extras who appeared in countless films of the era as the statuesque lady in the crowded room. But mention the name Leoda Richards to those fans who revere the movies of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s and you’ll get a blank stare or a shrug -- and they have seen her in a myriad of movies and TV shows from those years.

Who is Leoda Richards? According to IMDB.com, she was born Leoda Carole Knapp on March 15, 1907 in Columbus, Ohio. Richards trained as a dancer and was in the original company of 3 Broadway musicals: A Connecticut Yankee, Strike Me Pink and Anything Goes. She took the name, 'Leoda Richards', after marrying Charles Richards in 1928.

Like Bess, though not as tall and dominating, her specialty was playing the poised, sophisticated but always silent lady you would invite to your dinner party or other social function. She attended weddings and funerals. She was a regular at posh nightclubs and restaurants and humble diners. She attended the theater, concerts, country club dances, museums and art galleries. She also frequented bowling alleys, casinos and racetracks. She could be spotted in airports, hotel lobbies, hospital corridors, school auditoriums and banks and could be found in courtrooms as a spectator or a juror.

In Advise and Consent she was a senator. In other films, she could be a maid or a seamstress. In Witness for the Prosecution, she was the sales clerk who sold Norma Varden the hat that would indirectly lead to her ultimate demise. She was a doomed passenger on the S.S. Poseidon and unwisely attended the opening night soiree at the top of The Towering Inferno. She waltzed in the von Trapp ballroom and watched the von Trapp children entertain their father’s guests in The Sound of Music. In Somebody Up There Likes Me, she was a fight attendee.

In addition to her regular presence on the big screen, she was equally at home on television on everything from Wagon Train and The Twilight Zone to Night Court, Father Knows Best and all of Lucille Ball’s series from I Love Lucy through Here’s Lucy.

Through it all, she seldom, if ever, uttered a word. As Sunset Blvd.’s Norma Desmond might have said, elegant ladies such as she didn’t need dialogue -- they had faces.

According to IMDB, in a film and television career spanning several decades, she was a nightclub patron as early as 1948’s A Date with Judy, and a mourner as late as 1986 in Murder, She Wrote. Between those years it seems her most common role was “Party Guest” and “Nightclub Patron.”

During the 1950s, she and Bess Flowers could sometimes be seen in the same room, as if Bess were handing the mantle of “Queen of the Dress Extras” off to her and showing her the ropes. In the years that followed, she would be every bit as prolific as now-retired Bess, though far less famous as one of the most ubiquitous extras in film history.

So the next time you’re enjoying a movie from the last days of Hollywood’s golden era and there’s a scene with a room full of graceful people, keep an eye out for her and you’ll probably spot her. But a word of warning, she won’t be found in Twelve Angry Men, The Great Escape or Lawrence of Arabia.