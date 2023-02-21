Zelma O’Neal: A Look Back at the “Varsity Drag" Girl

Photo by FamousFix.com

According to IMBD.com, “Zelma O'Neal was a singer, dancer and comedienne whose greatest successes came on Broadway. She appeared in the New York and London companies of Good News (1927) in which she originated the ‘Varsity Drag’ in the role of Flo. She starred in the musical comedy Follow Thru (1929) on Broadway, originating the song ‘Button Up Your Overcoat,’ and appeared in the film version Follow Thru (1930). Other film credits include Give Her a Ring (1934), Freedom of the Seas (1934) and Mister Cinders (1935). Noted for her off-beat singing style, she is thought to have performed at an early Oscar Ceremony. She retired by the late 1930s to promote the career of her husband Patrick O'Moore .”

O'Neal is tantalizing as the lead comedienne opposite Jack Haley in the 1930 film version of the Broadway hit of the previous year, Follow Thru. She recreates her Broadway performance with her lively rendition with Haley of the hit "Button Up Your Overcoat" and her show-stopping solo, "I Want to be Bad."

Tantalizing, but sadly forgotten today. She first scored a triumph introducing "The Varsity Drag" in the 1927 Broadway production of DeSilva, Brown and Henderson's Good News. Her role in that famed song-writing team's next show, Follow Thru, was specifically written for her. However, after coming to Hollywood for the film version of Follow Thru, appearing in Paramount's revue musical, Paramount on Parade singing the high-spirited "I'm in Training for You," and supporting Bert Wheeler and Bob Woolsey, in their hilarious 1931 comedy, Peach-O-Reno, she was one of the many victims of the demise of the movie musical in 1931.

As her friend and Peach-O-Reno co-star Dorothy Lee once commented, “Poor Zelma! She had a million-dollar personality that photographed like twenty-five cents.”

The Great Depression also impacted the musical opportunities on Broadway, so she followed her then-husband, the British actor Anthony Bushell to England, where she lived for many years where she appeared in a few British film musicals of the mid-thirties.

Though she never again had another film role as bright as Follow Thru's Angie Howard, she appeared in summer stock for a few years and stayed busy with her interest in boating and running a deep-sea fishing business in later years. She died in Florida on November 5, 1989.

Unfortunately, Follow Thru, though beautifully restored by UCLA in a two-color Technicolor print, is not available for home viewing today. But if you get the chance to see it at one of UCLA's restoration retrospectives, don't miss it! Zelma O'Neal in Peach-O-Reno is available on DVD from the Warner Archive as part of a Wheeler and Woolsey double-bill with Girl Crazy.

