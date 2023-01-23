Exploring Tom Cotton's Controversial Remarks on Slavery: The Necessary Evil of White Supremacy

Boulanger Gustave Clarence Rudolphe The Slave Market Photo by commons.wikimedia

Tom Cotton, a US Senator from Arkansas, has been making headlines lately due to his controversial remarks on slavery. His remarks have sparked heated debates among Americans, with some believing that slavery was necessary and others calling it evil. In this article, we will explore the necessary evil of white supremacy, Tom Cotton's GOP bill on slavery, Seth Meyers' first pitch, and how we can correct the 1619 falsehoods.

Introduction to Tom Cotton

Tom Cotton is a US Senator from Arkansas and a member of the Republican Party. He is a former Army Ranger and a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Cotton is an outspoken advocate for conservative values and policies and an outspoken critic of the Democratic Party. He has been a vocal opponent of the Obama administration's policies on immigration and healthcare, and he has been an ardent supporter of President Trump's policies.

Cotton has recently been making headlines due to his controversial remarks on slavery. In a speech on the Senate floor, he argued that slavery was a necessary evil that allowed the United States to become a great nation. His remarks have sparked outrage among many Americans, who view slavery as an evil that should never have been allowed to exist.

Overview of Tom Cotton's Controversial Remarks on Slavery

In a speech on the Senate floor, Tom Cotton argued that slavery was a necessary evil that allowed the United States to become a great nation. He argued that American greatness was built on the backs of enslaved people and that without slavery, the United States would not have achieved its greatness. He argued that slavery was an unfortunate but necessary evil to endure for the United States to achieve greatness.

Cotton also argued that the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, was a mistake. He argued that slavery should have been reformed rather than abolished and that the abolition of slavery caused more harm than good. He argued that without slavery, African Americans would not have been able to achieve the economic and social progress they have achieved today.

Exploring the Necessary Evil of White Supremacy

Tom Cotton's remarks on slavery sparked an intense debate among Americans, with some arguing that slavery was necessary and others arguing that it was evil. This debate has highlighted the need to explore the concept of "a necessary evil" and to understand why some people view slavery as a necessary evil.

The concept of "a necessary evil" describes something morally wrong but necessary to achieve a greater good. While slavery is morally wrong, some argue that it was necessary to bring about the economic and social progress African Americans have achieved today.

White supremacy is another example of a necessary evil. While white supremacy is morally wrong, some people argue that it is necessary to maintain whites' economic and social power. White supremacy is a system of oppression used to maintain the power of whites over people of colour.

Tom Cotton's GOP Bill on Slavery

In addition to his controversial remarks on slavery, Tom Cotton has proposed a GOP bill that would allow states to keep Confederate monuments and symbols on public property. The bill would also block the removal of Confederate statues, flags and other symbols from public spaces. This bill has been criticized by opponents who argue that it is an attempt to whitewash history and sanitize the legacy of slavery.

Cotton has argued that his bill is necessary to preserve history and teach future generations about the consequences of slavery. He argues that removing Confederate monuments and symbols only serves to erase history and deny African Americans' suffering.

Seth Meyers First Pitch and Correcting 1619 Falsehoods

In response to Tom Cotton's remarks on slavery, Seth Meyers launched a social media campaign to "correct the 1619 falsehoods." The campaign was launched on Twitter and Instagram and featured a video of Meyers pitching a baseball with the hashtag #CottonTruth. The campaign was an attempt to raise awareness of the history of slavery and to correct the false narrative that slavery was a necessary evil.

In the video, Meyers argued that slavery was evil, not necessary. He argued that slavery was an abomination that should never have been allowed to exist and that it was a stain on the history of the United States. He argued that while it is essential to learn from history, it is also important to acknowledge the past's wrongs and work to the right those wrongs.

What Does Necessary Evil Mean?

A necessary evil is an action or a policy that is morally wrong but necessary to achieve a greater good. This concept has been used to justify various actions and policies, from slavery to white supremacy, and it is often used to defend morally repugnant actions.

The concept of a necessary evil can be difficult to understand, and it can be misused to justify morally wrong actions. It is essential to understand that a necessary evil is not an excuse for immoral behaviour and that it is possible to achieve a greater good without resorting to immoral actions.

Examples of Necessary Evils

There are various examples of necessary evils, from slavery to white supremacy. Other examples include:

The use of torture to extract information from enemies.

The bombing of civilian targets during the war.

The death penalty.

While these actions are morally wrong, they are sometimes necessary to achieve the greater good.

In some cases, necessary evils can be seen as a last resort, such as when a nation faces an existential threat or when an action is necessary to prevent a greater evil. In these cases, the necessary evil can be seen as a sacrifice to prevent a greater disaster.

Reactions to Tom Cotton's Remarks

Tom Cotton's remarks on slavery have been met with outrage from many Americans, who view slavery as an evil that should never have been allowed to exist. Many have argued that Cotton's remarks are an attempt to whitewash history and sanitize the legacy of slavery. Others have argued that his remarks are an attempt to normalize white supremacy and legitimize the oppression of African Americans.

Cotton defended his remarks, arguing that slavery was a necessary evil that allowed the United States to become a great nation. He has argued that without slavery, African Americans would not have been able to achieve the economic and social progress they have achieved today.

Final Thoughts

It is important to remember that a necessary evil is not an excuse for immoral behaviour and that it is possible to achieve a greater good without resorting to immoral actions. We must also remember that slavery was an evil that should never have been allowed to exist and that we must work to right the wrongs of the past.

Conclusion

