A Closer Look at the Unforeseen Relationship Between Adolf Hitler and His Jewish Heritage

Robert M'call

Adolf Hitler Meeting Soldiers

Growing up, if you were a history nerd, you might have heard at some point that Hitler had Jewish heritage. I've heard it so many times that I can't recall hearing it for the first time. Hitler's paternal grandfather was indeed believed to be a Jew.

Hans Frank revealed Adolf Hitler's Jewish heritage.

In a memoir, "Im Angesicht des Galgens," Hans Frank wrote about Hitler's Jewish heritage. Hans Frank was a Nazi politician and the governor-general of occupied Poland.

Before 1933, Hans was the personal lawyer of Adolf Hitler and a member of his Nazi party. He was prosecuted for crimes against humanity in Nuremberg in 1946. Hans' memoir was published in 1953, seven years after his execution.

Hans wrote that in 1930, Adolf Hitler's nephew, William Hitler, sent him a letter. In the letter, William threatened to reveal information about Hitler's Jewish grandfather to the public. Adolf became outraged and ordered Hans to look into his Jewish heritage. He discovered that Hitler's paternal grandfather was Jewish.

Hans Frank 1945

Adolf's grandmother, Maria Schicklgruber, worked as a maid for a Jewish family in Gratz, Austria. Maria became intimate with Leopold Frankenberger while working for him and was impregnated by him. She gave birth to his child out of wedlock.

Adolf Hitler's father, Alois Hitler, was born to Maria Schicklgruber and Leopold Frankenberger. Maria kept the identity of her partner secret. People assumed that Maria's Jewish master fathered Alois. Even on Alois' baptismal certificate, "illegitimate" was written in place of his father's name.

Antisemitism was every day during that time. People wondered why she wouldn't reveal the identity of Alois's father if he weren't Jewish. It was thus believed that the father was a Jew. Hans wrote that the Jewish family agreed to pay child support in exchange for Maria's silence.

Hitler Had Been Called a Jew Before Too

It was not the first time Hitler was accused of being Jewish. During the rise of the Nazis, Hitler was charged with being a Jew to cause conflicts within his party. Hitler, or Heidler, was thought to have originated from Hütter at the time. And it was a Jewish surname.

There were 70 political groups in Germany at the time, and everyone wanted a taste of power. They expected his party to collapse and its members to join their political groups.

Hans' son, a devoted ex-Nazi named Niklas Frank, later objected to his father and called him a liar. In Niklas' book, "In the Shadow of the Reich," he characterized his father as a coward and a lair.

Niklas wrote that his father was enraged with Hitler for dragging him along on the failing road and that he wanted vengeance. So, Hans accused Hitler of having Jewish origins. Historians discovered several other lies in Hans' memoir too. So, there was no reason to believe that the claim about Hitler's paternal grandfather was valid.

Hans' conspiracy was later wholly laid to rest by the Austrian historian Nikolaus Von Preradovich. Preradovich wrote that it was common in Europe at the time to prohibit Jews from residing in local jurisdictions. Many states, including Gratz, lifted those restrictions in the late 1800s.

The Austrian government lifted the Jews' ban on Gratz in 1861. It had been 20 years since Alois was born. Also, Preradovich stated that there were no Jews in Gratz at the time of Alois' birth.

Nikolaus Von Preradovich was just another Nazi sympathizer. He was later objected to by an American psychologist and physician, Dr Leonard Sax, in 2019. In his published study, Leonard emphasized an important point.

He wrote that removing the Jews ban only authorized a process that had already begun. This means Jews were also present in Gratz during the ban. However, this did not help to confirm Adolf Hitler's Jewish heritage.

So, who exactly was Johann Hitler Then?

Pedigree of Hitler's family

In 1842, five years after Alois' birth, Maria married Johann Georg Hiedler. Maria died in 1847, and Johann met the same fate ten years later. His uncle raised Alois. Who later informed him that his biological father was indeed Johann. And his mother lied to him to keep him safe.

It raised many questions amongst historians and did not answer Adolf's heritage. Historians needed clarification about why this was told after a long time. It didn't make sense. And why did Alois require safety? However, Alois changed his name from Schicklgruber to Heidler. Which, around the time of Adolf's birth, began to be spelt as Hitler.

In history texts, one idea always raises doubts about another. There is no concrete evidence to support any theories concerning Hitler's grandfather. So, Hitler may or may not have been of Jewish heritage.

