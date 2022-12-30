Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From Fiction

John Martin - Sodom and Gomorrah Photo by commons.wikimedia

Although Las Vegas is known to be Sin City, only two cities in history were full of sin. These two cities were so sinful that God himself exploded both cities with fire.

These two are none other than Sodom and Gomorrah. Their fiery fate is famous worldwide and is mentioned in the Quran, Torah, and the Book of Genesis.

Sodom has a deep connection with Homosexuality, and many Christians and Muslims charged that America would suffer the same fate the exact moment gay marriages were made legal by the US Supreme Court.

Now a lot of people don't even know about Sodom and Gomorrah. Did these cities exist, or are they just myths? Let's explore the two infamous sinful cities!

Cities We Completely Forgot About

Of course, there's always an unlucky third we completely forget about! Sodom and Gomorrah were the lead singers in this case, but the band was known as the Cities of the Plain. This was a collection of five of the great cities that were along the Jordan River.

These three cities appear in the story of Lot, but they are mentioned far less than the other two, Sodom and Gomorrah. Only two of these cities have been identified and are known as Admah and Zeboim, and the Book of Genesis has placed the last city as Zoar, the fifth city that exploded.

All four cities were equally sinful and went up in flames. The final town Zoar is significant as it is the city in which Lot takes shelter. That's the city which survived and the city that was his shelter while God implemented his kill everyone and burned them to ashes. Hence, the remaining three cities should be given as much recognition as Sodom and Gomorrah.

Sodom and Gomorrah may Not have been Destroyed because of Homosexuality.

Now let's deal with the giant elephant in the room! Anyone who knows about the Cities of the Plain incident knows that these cities were destroyed because they had men enjoying other men.

There is a recent tradition that people have started saying was mainly because they were hostile and unkind to their guests! So who's right?

The ironic part is we're unclear on that as well! Britannica states that the city was destroyed due to Homosexuality, and this has proof due to the verses in Genesis. These biblical verses make it clear that the men in Sodom wanted to sexually harass and rape the male angels in Lot's home.

On the other hand, several modern Jewish scholars state that inhospitality was the main reason. You also have another verse that says that these cities were destroyed for being homosexual. Now you can go on and on about this! The reality is nobody knows because there's evidence proving both claims.

Other Reasons For Sodom's Destruction

Despite Homosexuality and cruel treatment towards guests being the two main reasons for the collapse of Sodom, there are several other reasons as well! Other Biblical theories state the different factors that contributed to Sodom's burning to the ground!

The Bible mentions clearly that people were arrogant, unconcerned about others and completely overfed. The people of Sodom refrained from helping poor people and were consumed with materialism and selfish values.

Moreover, other verses talk about adultery overall and the lawlessness in this city. This included homosexual affairs, infidelity and the overindulgence of the people! There are various reasons why Sodom was destroyed, and you can't find one specific reason: the people were just crazy lawless creatures casually sexually assaulting people left and right!

We May Have Found Sodom

Now I'm pretty sure everyone knows that the Book of Genesis and the Old Testament are insanely old so finding proof of these two cities is nearly impossible! The exception is the city of Sodom, as archaeologists uncovered a fascinating thing back in 2005.

They found a massive site in Jordan called Tall el-Hammam. The discoveries made there by these archaeologists support the descriptions of the city of Sodom.

Steven Collins is the lead archaeologist, and he discovered a vast site which he sure believes is Sodom. Nevertheless, he has found a place of significant historical importance as this area is identified as the most probable location of the Cities of the Plain that have been destroyed by fire!

The jury is still out on whether this place is Sodom. However, Tall el-Hammam was destroyed similarly. The team of archaeologists uncovered ash which went back to the Middle Bronze. They also found pottery burnt at unimaginable temperatures to be produced by an ordinary kiln.

The shocking part is pottery melted into the glass, which makes people question what kind of temperatures could cause this. Especially in the ancient world! Well, you never know!