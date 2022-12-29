ChatGPT: A Revolutionary New AI Chatbot That Could Threaten Google

Robert M'call

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KXUW_0jwLLoDs00
ChatGPTPhoto bycommons.wikimedia

A new chatbot called ChatGPT has taken the Internet by storm, leaving many who use it in shock at its brilliance. OpenAI released ChatGPT, its prototype AI chatbot that has gained much traction among the public for its humanlike, detailed answers to inquiries.

According to CEO Sam Altman, the software reached the one million users mark on Monday, less than a week after its launch.

Chat GPT, or chat-based generative pre-trained transformer models, is artificial intelligence that allows users to interact with a virtual assistant using natural language. This technology is based on the principles of GPT-3, the third generation of the popular generative pre-trained transformer model.

One of the key features of chat GPT is its ability to generate responses in real time based on the user's input.

The Company behind Chat GPT

Made by OpenAI, a San Francisco-headquartered AI research lab co-founded by Elon Musk, ChatGPT can understand natural human language and generate thoughtful humanlike prose after being fed a prompt.

The organization was founded in San Francisco in 2015 by Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and others, who collectively pledged US$1 billion. Elon resigned from the board in February 2018 but remained a donor. In 2019, OpenAI LP received a US$1 billion investment from Microsoft.

In June 2020, OpenAI announced GPT-3, a language model trained on trillions of words from the Internet. It also revealed that an associated API, named "the API", would be integral in forming its first commercial product.

What it's Capable Of

Some potential applications of chat GPT include customer service and support, education and training, and personal assistants. However, there are also concerns about the potential implications of this technology, such as job loss and a reduction in human interaction.

What is Chat GPT Trained On?

ChatGPT was trained on a sea of digital text culled from the Internet. As people tested the system, it asked them to rate its responses.

Open AI, the company behind Chat GPT, conducts AI research with the goal of promoting and developing friendly AI in a way that benefits humanity as a whole.

Is ChatGPT Free?

ChatGPT is free now and can produce brilliantly natural, well-referenced writing responding to diverse questions. It can even write examples of code.

What Sets ChatGPT Apart

What sets chat GPT apart from other chatbot technologies is its ability to generate real-time responses based on the user's input. This allows for a more natural and fluid conversation, as the chat GPT can understand and respond to various questions and statements.

Despite the potential benefits of chat GPT, there are also concerns about its implications. Some critics argue that using chat GPT could lead to job loss and reduced human interaction, potentially harming social connections and relationships.

Is Musk Involved in all of this?

OpenAI is an independent organization, and while Elon Musk may have been involved with the organization in the past, he is not directly involved in its day-to-day operations or decision-making.

What is Open AI's Strategy?

It is said that Musk posed the question: "What is the best thing we can do to ensure the future is good? We could sit on the sidelines, or we can encourage regulatory oversight, or we could participate with the right structure with people who care deeply about developing AI in a way that is safe and is beneficial to humanity." Musk acknowledged that "there is always some risk that in actually trying to advance (friendly) AI we may create the thing we are concerned about". nonetheless, the best defence is "to empower as many people as possible to have AI.

Is their Strategy Counter-Intuitive?

Is their strategy of trying to reduce the risk that; AI will cause overall harm the very thing that brings about untold damage to humans? Or can they turn the tables and ease humanity's biggest fear that Robots will make humans extinct?

Giving AI to everyone, Wouldn't be controversial among those concerned with existential risk from artificial intelligence? Should we be sceptical of Elon's Approach or welcome it with open arms?

If you had a button that could do bad things to the world, would you want to give it to everyone?

At what cost are we giving AI to everyone?

Why is it a Threat to Google?

ChatGPT's biggest utility could be a financial disaster for Google by supplying superior answers to the queries we currently put to the world's most powerful search engine.

Google works by crawling billions of web pages, indexing that content, and then ranking it in order of the most relevant answers. It then spits out a list of links to click through. ChatGPT offers something more compelling for harried internet users: a single solution based on its search and synthesis of that information. ChatGPT has been trained on millions of websites to glean the skill of holding a humanlike conversation and knowledge itself, so long as it was published on the Internet before late 2021.

Chat GPT also gives a single, immediate response that requires no further scanning of other websites. In Silicon Valley speak, that is a "frictionless" experience, something of a holy grail when online consumers overwhelmingly favour quick and easy services.

What will be the future for Google, Our Jobs, and the world? What Price are we about to pay for the mass availability of AI within everyone's reach?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ChatGPT# AI# Technology# Elon Musk# US Tech

Comments / 1

Published by

Hello I am a young passionat blogger very curious ab discovering old and modern facts. I generally write topics related to places, tech, facts, crypto, and lot others I am hoping for support from all the creators on my ongoing journey in Newsbreak.

N/A
1143 followers

More from Robert M'call

Las Vegas, NV

Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From Fiction

John Martin - Sodom and GomorrahPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. Although Las Vegas is known to be Sin City, only two cities in history were full of sin. These two cities were so sinful that God himself exploded both cities with fire.

Read full story
753 comments

Uncovering the Myths Surrounding America's Founding and Religion

Spain's Principal WarshipsvPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. It’s no secret that North America is rooted in independent nationalist pride. Escaping the rule of Great Britain and obtaining complete independence in 1776 will always give Americans an excuse to be proud. But our journey to the civilized country we are today also embedded in slavery, the Trail of Tears and the manifest destiny we still manage to claim is ours for the taking.

Read full story
612 comments

Uncovering the Mystery: Did Ancient Greeks Discover America Before Columbus?

Sicily Selinunte Temple E (Hera)Photo bycommons.wikimedia. History is full of unanswered questions, and one of the most intriguing is whether ancient Greeks discovered America before Columbus. For centuries, scholars have debated this topic, and some believe there is enough evidence to suggest that the ancient Greeks did, in fact, make it to the Americas before Columbus. In this blog, we'll uncover the mystery and explore the evidence of old Greek exploration of the Americas.

Read full story
56 comments

A Journey Through Time: Greeks and Romans in Ancient India

The life of the Greeks and RomansPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. The ancient Greeks and Romans were closely linked to old India in science, trade, art, religion, and beyond. However, this history is often neglected. Most people already know about alexander’s invasion in the 4th century BC. Still, that invasion is just the introduction to a long and complex history connecting the Greco-Roman world with India.

Read full story

Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts

The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.

Read full story
178 comments

The Real Story of Ancient Rome: How It's Connected to American Billionaire's Fortune

New guide of Rome, Naples and their environs (1844)Photo bycommons.wikimedia. Many who argue that America is in decline like to point to a perceived parallel with the decline of Rome, where citizens went from ruling the world to surviving by eating mouse dung and weeds in the streets.

Read full story

Revisiting 'The Outsiders': A Book That Reformed Children's Literature

You never forget your first. For many of us, that means the book that made us love reading. The one that transported us to another world or saw the world differently. For many of us, that book was S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders. Published in 1967, it was one of the first books to portray teens and their struggles realistically. It's been called the book that reformed children's literature, and for a good reason.

Read full story

A Look Inside Elon Musk's Twitter Ban of Journalists From Major Media Outlets

In response to Musk's actions, The Washington Post, New York Times, and CNN issued statements saying they were "disappointed" with the decision and would continue to report on Tesla "fairly and accurately."

Read full story
1 comments

The Sadistic Mind of Oskar Dirlewanger, Nazi Germany's Evil Man

You've probably never heard of Oskar Dirlewanger, but he's one of the evilest men in Nazi Germany. Dirlewanger was a convicted rapist and child molester who was pardoned by Hitler and given command of an elite police unit composed of criminals and ex-convicts. This unit was used for some of the most heinous crimes against humanity during the Holocaust.

Read full story
110 comments
Lengby, MN

The Incredible Story of Jean Hilliard: Frozen Stiff for 6 Hours and Recovered

You've probably heard some crazy life-saving stories, but this one might take the cake. In the winter of December 20, 1980, 19-year-old Jean Hilliard from Lengby, Minnesota. On home from work, Jean's car slid off the road and crashed into a ditch. It was cold, it was snowing, and it was windy. Jean knew she wouldn't survive until morning in her broken car.

Read full story

Issei Sagawa: Cannibalism, Murder, and the Mind of a Killer

Mercator 1569 world map detail cannibalsCommons Wikimedia. You may have never heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. He was arrested and deported back to Japan, where he spent the rest of his life writing about his crime and reflecting on why he did it.

Read full story
42 comments

Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition Sparks Renewed Interest in Dogecoin

Dogecoin gold coin with euro coins wood backgroundCommons Wikimedia. You may have heard that Elon Musk recently acquired the social media platform Twitter. This has sparked renewed interest in the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

Read full story

Europe to Go Completely Electric by 2035

The European Union has finalized a deal not to allow sales of Petrol & Diesel powered Cars and Vans from 2035 AD. This is a huge step towards reducing emissions and helping the environment.

Read full story
21 comments

New Study Sheds Light on the Truth About Disability Hate Crimes

Persons Living with Disability in GhanaCommons Wikimedia. A new study by a leading charity has found that only 1% of disability hate crimes end with a charge. The report, which was published on Monday, also found that two-thirds of victims do not even bother reporting the crime to the police.

Read full story
2 comments

The Suspicious Death of Tiffany Valiante: What Happened at Mile Marker 45 in New Jersey?

You're driving home from work, and as you approach mile marker 45 on the New Jersey Turnpike, you notice that there's a police car parked on the side of the road with its flashing lights on. You can't help but wonder what's going on. As you get closer, you see that the car is parked in front of a large truck that's pulled over to the side of the road. And then you see the body.

Read full story
12 comments

Facebook Owner Meta’s Stock Is Plummeting: What’s Happening?

So what's going on with Facebook owner Meta's stock? It's been plummeting for the past few days, and people are starting to ask questions. Some say it's because Meta has been slow to jump on the blockchain bandwagon, while others say it's because they're worried about the company's future. Whatever the reason, it's clear that investors are starting to lose faith in Meta, and its stock prices are reflecting that.

Read full story

Elon Musk's $ Twitter Takeover Could Shape Social Media's Future

Twitter has come a long way since it was first introduced in 2006. Users have come to rely on Twitter as a primary pipeline of news and information and more recently, some are also posting ads/bought tweets, gifs, and pictures. However, there is one drawback: the character limitations per tweet (due to 140 characters). With Elon Musk's new ownership of the company, he believes that this limit can be expanded.

Read full story
10 comments

China Remains America's Largest Economic Threat Despite Russia’s War

2013 03 05 Rally to Prosecute Oakland Police Officer MIGUEL MASSO!Commons Wikimedia. Typically, economists are beset by self-doubt when comparing economic situations and the inevitable conclusions that they draw. One of the most important lessons to take away from this conference is that China remains America’s gravest economic threat despite Russia’s war.

Read full story

Lost City Trek In Colombia

If you are looking for an adventure to get back into the outdoors and soak up Colombia's culture, The Lost City Trek is for you. Hike through an endless green forest, marvel at the spectacular ecosystem as you cross a separate river, maintain a delicious pace that feels like no other from your efforts.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy