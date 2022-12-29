ChatGPT: A Revolutionary New AI Chatbot That Could Threaten Google

ChatGPT Photo by commons.wikimedia

A new chatbot called ChatGPT has taken the Internet by storm, leaving many who use it in shock at its brilliance. OpenAI released ChatGPT, its prototype AI chatbot that has gained much traction among the public for its humanlike, detailed answers to inquiries.

According to CEO Sam Altman, the software reached the one million users mark on Monday, less than a week after its launch.

Chat GPT, or chat-based generative pre-trained transformer models, is artificial intelligence that allows users to interact with a virtual assistant using natural language. This technology is based on the principles of GPT-3, the third generation of the popular generative pre-trained transformer model.

One of the key features of chat GPT is its ability to generate responses in real time based on the user's input.

The Company behind Chat GPT

Made by OpenAI, a San Francisco-headquartered AI research lab co-founded by Elon Musk, ChatGPT can understand natural human language and generate thoughtful humanlike prose after being fed a prompt.

The organization was founded in San Francisco in 2015 by Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and others, who collectively pledged US$1 billion. Elon resigned from the board in February 2018 but remained a donor. In 2019, OpenAI LP received a US$1 billion investment from Microsoft.

In June 2020, OpenAI announced GPT-3, a language model trained on trillions of words from the Internet. It also revealed that an associated API, named "the API", would be integral in forming its first commercial product.

What it's Capable Of

Some potential applications of chat GPT include customer service and support, education and training, and personal assistants. However, there are also concerns about the potential implications of this technology, such as job loss and a reduction in human interaction.

What is Chat GPT Trained On?

ChatGPT was trained on a sea of digital text culled from the Internet. As people tested the system, it asked them to rate its responses.

Open AI, the company behind Chat GPT, conducts AI research with the goal of promoting and developing friendly AI in a way that benefits humanity as a whole.

Is ChatGPT Free?

ChatGPT is free now and can produce brilliantly natural, well-referenced writing responding to diverse questions. It can even write examples of code.

What Sets ChatGPT Apart

What sets chat GPT apart from other chatbot technologies is its ability to generate real-time responses based on the user's input. This allows for a more natural and fluid conversation, as the chat GPT can understand and respond to various questions and statements.

Despite the potential benefits of chat GPT, there are also concerns about its implications. Some critics argue that using chat GPT could lead to job loss and reduced human interaction, potentially harming social connections and relationships.

Is Musk Involved in all of this?

OpenAI is an independent organization, and while Elon Musk may have been involved with the organization in the past, he is not directly involved in its day-to-day operations or decision-making.

What is Open AI's Strategy?

It is said that Musk posed the question: "What is the best thing we can do to ensure the future is good? We could sit on the sidelines, or we can encourage regulatory oversight, or we could participate with the right structure with people who care deeply about developing AI in a way that is safe and is beneficial to humanity." Musk acknowledged that "there is always some risk that in actually trying to advance (friendly) AI we may create the thing we are concerned about". nonetheless, the best defence is "to empower as many people as possible to have AI.

Is their Strategy Counter-Intuitive?

Is their strategy of trying to reduce the risk that; AI will cause overall harm the very thing that brings about untold damage to humans? Or can they turn the tables and ease humanity's biggest fear that Robots will make humans extinct?

Giving AI to everyone, Wouldn't be controversial among those concerned with existential risk from artificial intelligence? Should we be sceptical of Elon's Approach or welcome it with open arms?

If you had a button that could do bad things to the world, would you want to give it to everyone?

At what cost are we giving AI to everyone?

Why is it a Threat to Google?

ChatGPT's biggest utility could be a financial disaster for Google by supplying superior answers to the queries we currently put to the world's most powerful search engine.

Google works by crawling billions of web pages, indexing that content, and then ranking it in order of the most relevant answers. It then spits out a list of links to click through. ChatGPT offers something more compelling for harried internet users: a single solution based on its search and synthesis of that information. ChatGPT has been trained on millions of websites to glean the skill of holding a humanlike conversation and knowledge itself, so long as it was published on the Internet before late 2021.

Chat GPT also gives a single, immediate response that requires no further scanning of other websites. In Silicon Valley speak, that is a "frictionless" experience, something of a holy grail when online consumers overwhelmingly favour quick and easy services.

What will be the future for Google, Our Jobs, and the world? What Price are we about to pay for the mass availability of AI within everyone's reach?