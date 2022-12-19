Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts

The Death of Leonardo da Vinci MET Photo by commons.wikimedia

An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.

The text, written in Coptic, describes Pilate as a faithful disciple, not a traitor. The ancient Egyptian text recounts a dinner with Jesus before the crucifixion in which Pilate offered his son to be sacrificed in place of the Messiah.

Copies of this ancient text have been found in two ancient manuscripts: one in the Morgan Library and Museum in New York City. In contrast, the second was found in the University of Pennsylvania Museum.

The ancient text describes the Passion of Jesus.

Miscellany in honor of St. Apa Menas Egypt, before Aug. 29, 893 MS M.590 fol. 20r. Photo by corsair.themorgan

In this image, we have part of the manuscript's text containing the recently deciphered story of the Passion of Jesus, found in Egypt in 1910 and purchased, along with other manuscripts, by JP Morgan in 1911 and later donated to the public.

Roelof van den Broek of Utrecht University in the Netherlands, who published the translation in the book "Pseudo-Cyril of Jerusalem on the Life and Passion of Christ" said that the discovery of the text does not mean that these events took place, but rather that some people who lived then seem to have believed what they saw or heard.

It also explains why Judas had to kiss Jesus to identify him to the Romans.

According to the text, Jesus could change his form, and Judas had to kiss him to identify him.

Interestingly, the text states that Jesus Christ was arrested on a Tuesday and not a Thursday, as many scholars suggest.

"Then the Jews said to Judas: how shall we seize him [Jesus], for he has not one form, but his appearance changes. Sometimes it is red, sometimes white, sometimes red, when it is the color of wheat, when it is pale, when it is young, when it is old…."

This led Judas to suggest a kiss as a means of identifying him. If Judas had given those who wanted to arrest him a description of Jesus, he could have changed his form, but with the kiss, Judas would have let them know who and where the Messiah was.

In an email interview with LiveScience, van den Broek says, "Without further prompting, Pilate set a table and ate with Jesus on the fifth day of the week. And Jesus blessed Pilate and all his household," reads part of the text in translation.

Later, Pilate said to Jesus: "Behold, the night has fallen, and the time has come for me to withdraw, and when the morning comes and they accuse me for you, I will give them the only son I have, so that kill for you."

The ancient text confronts Pilate, saying, "O Pilate, you have been counted worthy of a great grace because you have shown me a good disposition," Jesus says that he can even choose to flee if he chooses. Pilate looked at Jesus, and in a short time, he changed his form so that he could no longer be recognized.

The author of the ancient text moved the date of Jesus' last supper with the apostles and his arrest to Tuesday, and in the ancient text, it is written that Jesus' real supper was with Pontius Pilate.

In the LiveScience interview, Van Den Broek says that "it remains remarkable that Pseudo-Cyril tells the story of Jesus' arrest on Tuesday night, the canonical story he tells of his arrest on Thursday night (which is commemorated every year in Holy Week) DOES NOT EXIST! "

Van den Broek also writes in the email: "in Egypt, the Bible was already canonized in the 4th and 5th centuries, but the apocryphal stories and books remained popular among Egyptian Christians, especially among monks. "

The ancient manuscript is displayed at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City.