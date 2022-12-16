Revisiting 'The Outsiders': A Book That Reformed Children's Literature

Robert M'call

S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders

Introduction

You never forget your first. For many of us, that means the book that made us love reading. The one that transported us to another world or saw the world differently.

For many of us, that book was S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders. Published in 1967, it was one of the first books to portray teens and their struggles realistically. It's been called the book that reformed children's literature, and for a good reason.

It's been 50 years since The Outsiders was published, and in that time, it's remained a bestseller and been turned into a movie. To celebrate its anniversary, we're taking a closer look at the book—and its impact on children's literature—in a series of blog posts. Stick around because this is one celebration you don't want to miss!

The Cultural Impact of 'The Outsiders'

You probably read 'The Outsiders' when you were in school. It was a rite of passage, a book all kids had to read. And if you're like most people, it left a lasting impression on you.

For millions of kids, 'The Outsiders' was their first introduction to serious literature. It wasn't a boring school assignment—it was a story that spoke to them, that made them see the world in a new way.

Written in 1967 by S.E. Hinton, 'The Outsiders tells the story of Ponyboy Curtis and his struggles living in a society that doesn't understand him. It's a powerful story about brotherhood, loyalty, and tough choices—but most importantly, it's an honest story about teenage life.

Now, 50 years after its publication, 'The Outsiders is still being read and studied by students worldwide. Its influence can be seen in everything from YA novels to Hollywood movies. In short, 'The Outsiders' changed how kids read, and it's still changing the world today.

A Look Into the Characters and Plot

When you think of "The Outsiders," what comes to mind? For many, the novel is synonymous with rebellion and teenage angst. And while that might be true, there's so much more to this story than meets the eye.

For one, the characters are incredibly well-developed. Each is unique and has a distinct personality that is brought to life on the page.

Plus, the plot is so compelling that it's hard to put down. The story of a group of disenfranchised teenagers who find strength in each other speaks to people of all ages.

So if you haven't read "The Outsiders" in a while or have never read it, I urge you to do so. It's a book that will stay with you long after you finish it and will change how you look at literature for kids.

Understanding the Message and Its Relevance

So, you've decided to revisit S.E. Hinton's classic, The Outsiders. A book often credited with reforming children's literature, it is essential that you understand the message it conveys and its relevance today.

First published in 1967, The Outsiders tells the story of Ponyboy Curtis and his struggle to find his place in the world. Set against social unrest and gang violence in America, Ponyboy learns the importance of loyalty, brotherhood, and self-discovery.

The themes explored in The Outsiders are still relevant today. With social media giving a voice to a new generation of outsiders, this book has never been more relevant. So dive in, relive your teenage years, and see why this book has stood the test of time.

The Changes in the Writing Style

You may have noticed that the language in "The Outsiders" is different than what you're used to reading in other children's books. That's because Hinton wrote the novel in a more realistic style without using flowery or melodramatic language.

Some people thought this made the book too complicated for kids to read, but Hinton believed that children were more intelligent than they were given credit for. She wanted them to see that books could be about real life, with real issues they could relate to. And she was right—the novel was a huge success, both with kids and adults!

Reflections on the Literary Significance of 'The Outsiders'

"The Outsiders" was one of the first books to give young people a realistic worldview. It wasn't sugar-coated or sanitized. It showed kids that the world could be challenging and scary, but it also showed them that they could be strong and brave.

This book helped kids to see themselves in a new light. They could be more than just spectators in their own lives. They could be the heroes of their own stories.

How 'The Outsiders' Influenced Today's Young Adult Literature

You're probably familiar with the Young Adult genre, even if you don't realize it. YA books are aimed at readers aged 12-18 and often deal with complex issues like love, loss, mental illness, and identity. They've been around for a long time, but it was in 1967 that the genre started to take off.

That's when a little book called The Outsiders was published. Written by S.E. Hinton, it tells the story of two rival gangs in Oklahoma City. The novel was groundbreaking in its realistic portrayal of teenage life, and it significantly impacted the development of YA literature.

Today, The Outsiders is considered a classic, and it continues to inspire new generations of writers. If you're looking for a book that will change the way you think about young adult literature, this is the one!

Conclusion

The Outsiders was groundbreaking when it was first published and is still today. The characters and their relationships are realistic and relatable, and Ponyboy is one of the most inspiring characters in children's literature.

This book is a must-read for all kids, and it's the perfect book to discuss important topics like friendship, loyalty, and courage.

