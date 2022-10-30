Lengby, MN

The Incredible Story of Jean Hilliard: Frozen Stiff for 6 Hours and Recovered

Robert M'call

Introduction

You've probably heard some crazy life-saving stories, but this one might take the cake. In the winter of December 20, 1980, 19-year-old Jean Hilliard from Lengby, Minnesota. On home from work, Jean's car slid off the road and crashed into a ditch. It was cold, it was snowing, and it was windy. Jean knew she wouldn't survive until morning in her broken car.

As a result, Jean decided to walk to a friend's house, which was two miles away.

The last thing she remembered was that she had reached the driveway of her friend's house and then collapsed. She was only fifteen feet (five meters) away from the front door. For six hours, Jean lay unconscious in the snow at minus thirty degrees Celsius.

"Her face was ghost like and her body was stiff as pulp stick. I figured she was dead."

— Wally Nelson, Jean's friend

Incredibly, Jean not only survived but made a full recovery. How did he do it? Doctors didn't think she would make it, but Jean defied all the odds and woke up after a few weeks in the hospital. She credits her survival to the fact that her body was essentially in a state of suspended animation, preventing any significant damage to her organs and muscles.

This story is an incredible example of how the human body can survive even in extreme conditions. It's also a great reminder that no matter what life throws your way, you can always find a way to overcome it.

What Happened to Jean Hilliard?

You're probably wondering what happened to Jean Hilliard.

Well, after being frozen stiff for 6 hours, she made a full recovery. She didn't even suffer any long-term damage from the experience. Amazing, right?

It's a pretty incredible story, and it just goes to show that the human body is an incredibly resilient thing. Jean Hilliard is a testament to that—and she's someone worth remembering.

How Was Jean Hilliard Able to Recover?

You may wonder how Jean Hilliard recovered after being frozen stiff for 6 hours.

It turns out that her body temperature was only 18 degrees when she arrived at the hospital. That's pretty low but still not enough to cause permanent damage. And luckily, Jean's body could slowly warm itself up over the next few hours.

Her recovery was a bit miraculous, but it's not unheard of for people to fully recover after being in a state of deep hypothermia. There are cases of people being frozen stiff for up to 24 hours and still making a full recovery.

What Did the Doctors Say About Jean Hilliard's Case?

Some people might wonder what the doctors had to say about Jean Hilliard's case. After all, it was pretty extraordinary.

Well, the doctors were pretty amazed by her recovery. They said it was nothing short of a miracle, and she was the luckiest person alive. Her body had gone into such a deep state of hypothermia that she should have never woken up again. But she defied the odds and made a full recovery.

What Are Some of the Implications of This Incredible Story?

Well, for one, it shows you that there's always hope. Jean Hilliard was pronounced dead after being frozen stiff for six hours, but she miraculously recovered. Her doctors said she defied all medical odds.

This story also reminds us that we should never give up on people, no matter how hopeless things may seem. Jean Hilliard was given up for dead, but she returned to life. We should all have that kind of resilience in the face of adversity.

Conclusion

Today, Jean leads a simple life. She has been married (and divorced) and has kids. She said the following about her near-death experience:

"It's like I fell asleep and woke up in the hospital. I didn't see the light or anything like that. It was kind of disappointing. So many people talk about that, and I didn't get anything."

Jean Hilliard's story is nothing short of amazing. This story shows that anything is possible if you have the will to fight. We should all take a lesson from Jean Hilliard and never give up, no matter what life throws our way.

Hello I am a young passionat blogger very curious ab discovering old and modern facts. I generally write topics related to places, tech, facts, crypto, and lot others I am hoping for support from all the creators on my ongoing journey in Newsbreak.

