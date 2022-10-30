Issei Sagawa: Cannibalism, Murder, and the Mind of a Killer

Robert M'call

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47beGt_0irulJri00
Mercator 1569 world map detail cannibalsCommons Wikimedia

Introduction

You may have never heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. He was arrested and deported back to Japan, where he spent the rest of his life writing about his crime and reflecting on why he did it.

Sagawa's case is disturbing but also fascinating from a psychological standpoint. Why did he commit such a heinous act? What was going through his mind when he killed and ate that woman? These questions will likely never be answered for sure, but Sagawa's story provides a unique glimpse into the mind of a killer.

This article will look closely at Issei Sagawa and his disturbing crime.

Who Is Issei Sagawa?

You might not have heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most infamous cannibals in history. In 1981, Sagawa killed and then ate an innocent woman, and he's been in and out of mental institutions ever since.

What makes Sagawa so fascinating is that he doesn't fit the typical serial killer profile. He was a well-educated man from a wealthy family and had no history of mental illness or violence before the murder. Why did he do it? That's still a mystery.

What Did Issei Sagawa Do?

You may not have heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious cannibals in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered a woman named Renee Hartevelt and spent three days eating her flesh.

Sagawa was born in Japan and always had a morbid fascination with death. As a child, he would watch autopsies performed at the hospital where his father worked. He also loved to read about murder cases and dreamed of becoming a serial killer one day.

When he was 26 years old, Sagawa finally acted on his dark desires. He invited Hartevelt to his apartment under the guise of wanting to discuss a thesis she was writing. Once she arrived, Sagawa brutally murdered her and then spent the next few days eating her flesh.

Why Did Issei Sagawa Do It?

It's hard to know what goes through the mind of a killer. Why did Issei Sagawa murder and eat an innocent woman? We may never know for sure.

Some experts have suggested that Sagawa was motivated by a desire to dominate and control his victim. Others believe he was driven by a need to consume her flesh and absorb her life force.

Whatever the reason, Sagawa's act was brutal and senseless. He destroyed his life and will spend the rest of his days in prison, wondering what could have been.

How Was Issei Sagawa Caught?

It's amazing how one decision can change the course of your life. That happened to Issei Sagawa, who, in 1981, decided to murder and eat an innocent woman.

It all started when Sagawa, then a student in Paris, met a woman named Renee Hartevelt. He became obsessed with her and decided he would have to kill her to eat her. So one night, he lured her into his apartment and shot her in the head.

He then spent three days eating her flesh, which he later described as the most delicious thing he's ever tasted. Sagawa was eventually arrested and deported back to Japan, where he pleaded insanity and was deemed unfit to stand trial. He has been living in a mental hospital ever since.

What Happened to Issei Sagawa After He Was Caught?

After you've committed the most heinous of crimes, what's next? For Issei Sagawa, the answer was surprisingly mundane.

After being caught, Sagawa was extradited to Japan, where he underwent a psychiatric evaluation. The doctors who examined him determined that he was entirely sane and knew what he did when he killed and ate his victim. As a result, Sagawa was convicted of manslaughter and spent the next few years in jail.

But that wasn't the end of Sagawa's story. In 1986, he was released from prison and moved to France, where he's been living ever since. He's still a free man, and although he's been banned from entering Japan or Germany, nothing stops him from traveling elsewhere.

Conclusion

After committing one of the most heinous crimes imaginable, Issei Sagawa was diagnosed with a mental illness and sent to a psychiatric hospital. While incarcerated, he was interviewed extensively by journalists and psychiatrists, providing a glimpse into the mind of a cannibalistic killer.

Even after spending years in prison and being deported from Japan, Sagawa has never remorse for his crimes. He continues to insist that he did nothing wrong and was hungry at the time.

It's chilling to think about what motivated Sagawa to commit such a terrible act, and it's impossible not to feel repulsed by his actions. However, it's important to remember that Sagawa is an extreme exception, and most people with a cannibalistic inclination do not go on to commit murder.

