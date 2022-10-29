Europe to Go Completely Electric by 2035

BYD Yuan Plus CRI 08 2022 Commons Wikimedia

Introduction

The European Union has finalized a deal not to allow sales of Petrol & Diesel powered Cars and Vans from 2035 AD. This is a huge step towards reducing emissions and helping the environment.

This news might come as a surprise to some, but it's not that far-fetched. Several countries have been moving in this direction for a while now. Norway, for example, has pledged to go completely electric by 2025.

The bottom line is that the switch to electric vehicles is happening, and it's happening sooner than you might think. Are you ready for the change?

This is a pretty momentous decision, and it's sure to have a huge impact on the environment. By moving to electric vehicles, the EU is hoping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 60%.

So what does this mean for you? If you're in the market for a new car in the next few years, you might want to consider an electric one. With prices dropping all the time, it's becoming more and more affordable to make the switch. And don't forget—you can still take your car on road trips! There are plenty of charging stations open to the public all across Europe.

Why the Switch?

You might be wondering why the switch. Well, it's simple. The European Union wants to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 6% by the end of the decade. And going electric is the best way to do that.

Many people resist change, but this is something we need to do if we want to protect our planet. It's not going to be easy, but it's worth it. So let's all work together to make this happen.

What Does This Mean for the Future of Motoring?

This is huge news! Just think about all the implications this has for the future of motoring. Within the next 20 years, you won't be able to buy a car that runs on petrol or diesel.

This is a huge step in the right direction for the environment, and it's something that all of us can get behind. The sooner we make the switch to electric cars, the better. So what do you think? Are you excited about this news?

How Will This Affect the Environment?

So what does this mean for the environment? Well, it's not all good news. The switch to electric vehicles is going to have a significant impact on emissions, and it's going to take some time to phase out petrol and diesel cars.

But it's important to remember that switching to electric vehicles is inevitable. The technology is there, and as more and more people switch to electric vehicles, the prices are going to come down. It's just a matter of time before they become the standard.

What Other Countries Are Making Similar Moves?

Governments all over the world are starting to make the switch to electric vehicles. Britain, France, India, Norway, and a few other countries have already announced that they will be banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans starting in 2035.

This is a huge move, and it's sure to have a big impact on the environment. Electric vehicles are more sustainable than cars that run on petrol or diesel, and they produce far fewer emissions.

So what does this mean for the average person? Well, it means that you're going to see more electric cars on the road in the next few years. It also means that you might want to start thinking about making the switch to electricity yourself.

What Do Industry Experts Think About This Change?

What do industry experts think about this change? Well, it's a little too early to tell. Many people are on the fence about this. Some believe that this is the way of the future and that Europe is setting a trend for the rest of the world.

Others believe that this is a little too ambitious and that it's not feasible. They argue that the infrastructure isn't in place to support this kind of change and that it would be very difficult to make such a switch.

Only time will tell which side is right. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how this policy plays out and what kind of impact it has on the automotive industry.

Conclusion

Electric cars have been on the rise for a while now, and it's no surprise that this is the next step in the fight against climate change. It's important to remember that this is a long-term goal – it's not going to happen overnight. But it's a sign of things to come, and it's worth getting ahead of the curve.

If you're thinking of buying a new car in the next few years, you might want to consider an electric model. They're becoming more and more popular, and they're only going to become more common in the years to come.