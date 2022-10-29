Europe to Go Completely Electric by 2035

Robert M'call

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Krrxf_0ir4E1T500
BYD Yuan Plus CRI 08 2022Commons Wikimedia

Introduction

The European Union has finalized a deal not to allow sales of Petrol & Diesel powered Cars and Vans from 2035 AD. This is a huge step towards reducing emissions and helping the environment.

This news might come as a surprise to some, but it's not that far-fetched. Several countries have been moving in this direction for a while now. Norway, for example, has pledged to go completely electric by 2025.

The bottom line is that the switch to electric vehicles is happening, and it's happening sooner than you might think. Are you ready for the change?

The European Union Has Finalized a Deal to Not Allow Sales of Petrol & Diesel Powered Cars and Vans From 2035 AD

It's time to say goodbye to petrol and diesel cars, vans, and trucks. The European Union has finalized a deal not to allow sales of these types of vehicles from 2035 AD.

This is a pretty momentous decision, and it's sure to have a huge impact on the environment. By moving to electric vehicles, the EU is hoping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 60%.

So what does this mean for you? If you're in the market for a new car in the next few years, you might want to consider an electric one. With prices dropping all the time, it's becoming more and more affordable to make the switch. And don't forget—you can still take your car on road trips! There are plenty of charging stations open to the public all across Europe.

Why the Switch?

The European Union has finalized a deal not to allow sales of Petrol & Diesel powered Cars and Vans from 2035 AD. The aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6% by the end of the decade.

You might be wondering why the switch. Well, it's simple. The European Union wants to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 6% by the end of the decade. And going electric is the best way to do that.

Many people resist change, but this is something we need to do if we want to protect our planet. It's not going to be easy, but it's worth it. So let's all work together to make this happen.

What Does This Mean for the Future of Motoring?

This is huge news! Just think about all the implications this has for the future of motoring. Within the next 20 years, you won't be able to buy a car that runs on petrol or diesel.

This is a huge step in the right direction for the environment, and it's something that all of us can get behind. The sooner we make the switch to electric cars, the better. So what do you think? Are you excited about this news?

How Will This Affect the Environment?

So what does this mean for the environment? Well, it's not all good news. The switch to electric vehicles is going to have a significant impact on emissions, and it's going to take some time to phase out petrol and diesel cars.

But it's important to remember that switching to electric vehicles is inevitable. The technology is there, and as more and more people switch to electric vehicles, the prices are going to come down. It's just a matter of time before they become the standard.

What Other Countries Are Making Similar Moves?

Governments all over the world are starting to make the switch to electric vehicles. Britain, France, India, Norway, and a few other countries have already announced that they will be banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans starting in 2035.

This is a huge move, and it's sure to have a big impact on the environment. Electric vehicles are more sustainable than cars that run on petrol or diesel, and they produce far fewer emissions.

So what does this mean for the average person? Well, it means that you're going to see more electric cars on the road in the next few years. It also means that you might want to start thinking about making the switch to electricity yourself.

What Do Industry Experts Think About This Change?

What do industry experts think about this change? Well, it's a little too early to tell. Many people are on the fence about this. Some believe that this is the way of the future and that Europe is setting a trend for the rest of the world.

Others believe that this is a little too ambitious and that it's not feasible. They argue that the infrastructure isn't in place to support this kind of change and that it would be very difficult to make such a switch.

Only time will tell which side is right. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how this policy plays out and what kind of impact it has on the automotive industry.

Conclusion

You've probably heard that the European Union has finalized a deal to ban the sale of petrol and diesel-powered cars and vans from 2035. This is a huge development, and it's going to mean big changes for the automotive industry.

Electric cars have been on the rise for a while now, and it's no surprise that this is the next step in the fight against climate change. It's important to remember that this is a long-term goal – it's not going to happen overnight. But it's a sign of things to come, and it's worth getting ahead of the curve.

If you're thinking of buying a new car in the next few years, you might want to consider an electric model. They're becoming more and more popular, and they're only going to become more common in the years to come.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Electric Car# News# Europe# US News# US

Comments / 4

Published by

Hello I am a young passionat blogger very curious ab discovering old and modern facts. I generally write topics related to places, tech, facts, crypto, and lot others I am hoping for support from all the creators on my ongoing journey in Newsbreak.

N/A
252 followers

More from Robert M'call

The Sadistic Mind of Oskar Dirlewanger, Nazi Germany's Evil Man

You've probably never heard of Oskar Dirlewanger, but he's one of the evilest men in Nazi Germany. Dirlewanger was a convicted rapist and child molester who was pardoned by Hitler and given command of an elite police unit composed of criminals and ex-convicts. This unit was used for some of the most heinous crimes against humanity during the Holocaust.

Read full story
61 comments
Lengby, MN

The Incredible Story of Jean Hilliard: Frozen Stiff for 6 Hours and Recovered

You've probably heard some crazy life-saving stories, but this one might take the cake. In the winter of December 20, 1980, 19-year-old Jean Hilliard from Lengby, Minnesota. On home from work, Jean's car slid off the road and crashed into a ditch. It was cold, it was snowing, and it was windy. Jean knew she wouldn't survive until morning in her broken car.

Read full story

Issei Sagawa: Cannibalism, Murder, and the Mind of a Killer

Mercator 1569 world map detail cannibalsCommons Wikimedia. You may have never heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. He was arrested and deported back to Japan, where he spent the rest of his life writing about his crime and reflecting on why he did it.

Read full story
20 comments

Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition Sparks Renewed Interest in Dogecoin

Dogecoin gold coin with euro coins wood backgroundCommons Wikimedia. You may have heard that Elon Musk recently acquired the social media platform Twitter. This has sparked renewed interest in the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

Read full story

New Study Sheds Light on the Truth About Disability Hate Crimes

Persons Living with Disability in GhanaCommons Wikimedia. A new study by a leading charity has found that only 1% of disability hate crimes end with a charge. The report, which was published on Monday, also found that two-thirds of victims do not even bother reporting the crime to the police.

Read full story
2 comments

The Suspicious Death of Tiffany Valiante: What Happened at Mile Marker 45 in New Jersey?

You're driving home from work, and as you approach mile marker 45 on the New Jersey Turnpike, you notice that there's a police car parked on the side of the road with its flashing lights on. You can't help but wonder what's going on. As you get closer, you see that the car is parked in front of a large truck that's pulled over to the side of the road. And then you see the body.

Read full story
12 comments

Facebook Owner Meta’s Stock Is Plummeting: What’s Happening?

So what's going on with Facebook owner Meta's stock? It's been plummeting for the past few days, and people are starting to ask questions. Some say it's because Meta has been slow to jump on the blockchain bandwagon, while others say it's because they're worried about the company's future. Whatever the reason, it's clear that investors are starting to lose faith in Meta, and its stock prices are reflecting that.

Read full story

Elon Musk's $ Twitter Takeover Could Shape Social Media's Future

Twitter has come a long way since it was first introduced in 2006. Users have come to rely on Twitter as a primary pipeline of news and information and more recently, some are also posting ads/bought tweets, gifs, and pictures. However, there is one drawback: the character limitations per tweet (due to 140 characters). With Elon Musk's new ownership of the company, he believes that this limit can be expanded.

Read full story
2 comments

China Remains America's Largest Economic Threat Despite Russia’s War

2013 03 05 Rally to Prosecute Oakland Police Officer MIGUEL MASSO!Commons Wikimedia. Typically, economists are beset by self-doubt when comparing economic situations and the inevitable conclusions that they draw. One of the most important lessons to take away from this conference is that China remains America’s gravest economic threat despite Russia’s war.

Read full story

Lost City Trek In Colombia

If you are looking for an adventure to get back into the outdoors and soak up Colombia's culture, The Lost City Trek is for you. Hike through an endless green forest, marvel at the spectacular ecosystem as you cross a separate river, maintain a delicious pace that feels like no other from your efforts.

Read full story

Portugal: The Greatest Unknown- But Well Known- Country

There are some countries that are equal parts well-known media genius and unknown, and Portugal seems to always be in the middle of this dichotomy. Want a place where photos can't do justice? A country that's always seeming to define its identity through the country's cuisine, arts, and music style? The mediagenic of Europe made a guide for you, with their favorite spots she discovered around Portugal.

Read full story
2 comments

Guide To Explore Venice In Spring

When you think of Italy, beautiful architecture, clean streets, and colorful clothes might come to mind. What may surprise you is that not every country in Italy is set up like this. For example, Venice: the floating city has a declining population (50,000 in 3016), high unemployment, and rampant poverty.

Read full story

Game of Thrones Morocco Film Locations

According to Travel and leisure, the historic walled Persian-style city of Chefchaouen looks like "an old-timey movie setting." The narrow, twisting roads and bright blue doors engraved with flowers won't look out of place in King's Landing. And the iconic red door we've all come to know on the show can be found in Fès at Bab Boujeloud Architectural Museum - don't miss it!

Read full story

Brighton: A popular tourist resort

Brighton is located in East Sussex on the south coast of England and, until a few years ago, was primarily known for its artistic counter-culture and working-class industries; nowadays it has grown into a popular tourist resort with over 1 million visitors. Brighton consists of five main areas: West, Old, North Laines, Kemptown, and The Dyke (which would have been fairly rural if not for its proximity to the city). With such a variety of things to do your question should be: "Can I find something here for the whole family?"

Read full story

Bali: westernmost Indonesian island

Nowadays, people tend to explore the world by discovering and experiencing different cultures. Curious minds want to venture out of their comfort zones and not miss any opportunity to experience life as it's lived outside of their doors. If you are interested in taking a trip that's completely different from anything you're used to—or simply want to go somewhere exotic, but stay close to home—then Bali might be your best option. Take a look at this blog post for the ultimate guide to Bali and see what all it has to offer!

Read full story

Norway: A country with stories, traditions, and landscapes

Norway is a beautiful country with a proud culture. The stories, traditions, and landscapes have become cultural treasures that fill the lifetime of living Norwegians. But few people know Norway as a tourist destination. Wondering if this country deserves to be called one of the best in Europe? We think so - at the least it deserves attention!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy