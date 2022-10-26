Portugal: The Greatest Unknown- But Well Known- Country

Robert M'call

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASukG_0inTQord00
View onto Sesimbra (Portugal)Commons Wikimedia

There are some countries that are equal parts well-known media genius and unknown, and Portugal seems to always be in the middle of this dichotomy. Want a place where photos can't do justice? A country that's always seeming to define its identity through the country's cuisine, arts, and music style? The mediagenic of Europe made a guide for you, with their favorite spots she discovered around Portugal.

Introducing the Portuguese

Portugal is a hidden gem in Europe. Although it's often overshadowed by its larger neighbor, Spain, Portugal has a lot to offer visitors. From its stunning coastal towns to its vibrant cities, there's something for everyone in Portugal.

If you're thinking of visiting Portugal, here's a little introduction to the country. First, some quick facts: Portugal is located on the western coast of Europe and is made up of two mainland regions (Alentejo and Algarve) and three island groups (Madeira, Azores, and Canaries). The capital of Portugal is Lisbon and the official language is Portuguese.

Now that you know a bit about where Portugal is and what it's like, let's talk about why you should visit. First of all, the food in Portugal is amazing. You'll find fresh seafood everywhere, as well as traditional dishes like cozido stew and pastel de nata custard tarts. And of course, no visit to Portugal would be complete without trying a glass of port wine.

But food isn't the only reason to visit Portugal. The country is also home to some of the most beautiful coastlines in Europe. With over 1,000 miles of coastline, there's plenty of opportunity to enjoy the sun and sand. Popular beach destinations include the Algarve region in the south and the islands of Madeira and the Azores.

In addition to its natural beauty, Portugal has a rich history and culture worth

Their Place In 21st-Century Portugal

Portugal is a small country with a big heart. The Portuguese are some of the most hospitable and fun-loving people in the world, and their country is full of natural beauty, charming villages, and lively cities. Despite being one of the oldest countries in Europe, Portugal is often overlooked by travelers. But that's all changing now as more and more people are discovering what this amazing country has to offer.

So what makes Portugal so great? Here are just a few reasons:

The food is fantastic - Portugal is famous for its seafood, but there's so much more to the cuisine than that. From roasted chicken and Piri-Piri sauce to polvo a lagareiro (octopus cooked in garlic and olive oil) and pastel de nata (custard tart), there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The wine is superb - Portugal produces some of the best wine in the world, particularly from its Douro Valley region. Whether you prefer red, white, or rosé, you'll find plenty of delicious options to choose from.

The scenery is breathtaking - From the rugged coastline of the Algarve to the rolling hills of the Douro Valley and everything in between, Portugal is home to some truly stunning scenery. And don't forget about Lisbon - the capital city has its unique charm with its winding streets and colorful buildings.

Portugal has something for everyone - whether you're looking for a relaxing

History of Portugal

Portugal was first discovered by Phoenician sailors circa 1200 BCE. The Romans came to the Iberian Peninsula in 206 BCE and Portugal became an official province of Rome in 19 BCE. The Germanic Visigoths invaded Portugal in the 5th century CEperiodbut were expelled when the Moorish Umayyad Caliphate conquered most of the Iberian Peninsula in 711 CE.

The Moorish rule of Portugal lasted for over 400 years until the Christians reconquered the country in 1139 CE. Portugal then became an independent kingdom under Afonso Henriques in 1143 CE. The 1383-85 CE Crisis of succession was a period of civil war and instability caused by two rival claimants to the throne. This crisis was resolved when João I ascended to the throne and married Philippa of Lancaster, cementing an alliance with England.

Under João II, Portugal initiated the Age of Discoveries (1415-1668 CE) during which time Portuguese sailors explored and mapped much of the world, including Brazil, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Vasco da Gama's voyage to India (1497-99 CE) was perhaps the most famous expedition undertaken by Portugal during this time period.

King Manuel, PortuguesalifeI oversaw a golden age in Portuguese history during his reign (1495-1521 CE), while King Sebastian I (1557-78 CE) expanded Portuguese territories in Africa and Asia. However, Sebastian's premature death at the

Regional Highlights

If you ask most people about their dream vacation destination, Portugal is not usually the first country that comes to mind. However, those who have been lucky enough to visit this beautiful European country quickly fall in love with its stunning coastline, quaint villages, and delicious food. Here are just a few of the many reasons why Portugal should be at the top of your travel list:

-The Algarve region is home to some of the best beaches in Europe, with its dramatic cliffs, crystal-clear waters, and hidden coves.

-In Lisbon, you can explore centuries of history while also enjoying all the modern amenities of a major city. Don't miss out on taking a ride on one of the iconic yellow trams!

- Porto is famous for its port wine, but this charming city has much more to offer visitors, from its UNESCO World Heritage site old town to its lively nightlife scene.

Whether you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation or an action-packed city break, Portugal has something for everyone. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip today!

Fun Things to Do

There are plenty of fun things to do while in Portugal! For starters, visitors can explore the many castles and palaces scattered throughout the country. Lisbon, the capital, is home to a few notable ones – like the São Jorge Castle and the Palace of Queluz. Outside of Lisbon, other notable castles include the Castle of shutterstock_359038771 Elvas and the Castle of São Filipe in Figueira da Foz.

Portuguese food is also a major draw for tourists – especially its seafood dishes like salt cod (bacalhau) and grilled sardines. If you’re not a fan of seafood, don’t worry – there are plenty of other traditional Portuguese dishes to try, like cozido à Portuguesa (a stew made with beef, pork, and vegetables) or francesinha (a sandwich typically filled with ham, sausage, and steak). And of course, you can’t visit Portugal without trying some of its famous wines! The country is home to several well-known wine regions, like the Douro Valley and Vinho Verde region.

Last but not least, Portugal is home to some beautiful beaches – perfect for soaking up the sun or taking a dip in the ocean. Some of the most popular beaches include Praia do Carvoeiro in the Algarve region and Praia da Rocha in Portimão.

Live Experiences and Events

Portugal is a renowned travel destination for many reasons- its stunningly well-preserved architecture and historical landmarks, Mediterranean atmosphere, diverse landscape, and tasty food.

But what really sets Portugal apart from other countries is its life experiences and events. From intimate concerts and world-renowned festivals to theatre shows and exhibitions, there's always something going on in Portugal.

No matter what time of year you visit, you're sure to find an event or experience that will make your trip even more memorable. Check out some of the best live experiences and events in Portugal below!

See & Do Top Picks

There are so many things to see and do in Portugal that it's hard to know where to start. But don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are our top picks for things to see and do in this beautiful country:

1. Visit Lisbon - Lisbon is the capital of Portugal and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. There is so much to see and do in this vibrant city, from exploring the historical center to taking in the views from one of the many hilltop viewpoints.

2. soak up the sun on one of Portugal's many beaches - With over 1,000 miles of coastline, there are plenty of beaches to choose from in Portugal. Whether you're looking for a quiet spot to relax or a lively beach town with plenty of activities, you'll find it here.

3. Explore Portugal's wine country - Portugal is home to some incredible wines, and visiting the vineyards is a great way to learn more about them. There are dozens of wine regions throughout the country, each with its unique offerings.

4. Visit Porto - Porto is the second-largest city in Portugal and is known for its port wine production and picturesque old town. This lively city has something for everyone, from world-class museums to lively bars and restaurants.

5. Go hiking in the stunning scenery - Portugal has some incredible scenery, making it a great destination for hikers and nature lovers alike. There

Attractions

Portugal is a small country with a lot to offer. From its gorgeous beaches to its charming villages, there is something for everyone in Portugal. Here are just a few of the attractions that this great country has to offer:

The Beaches: With over 800 miles of coastline, Portugal has no shortage of beaches. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to relax or a lively beach town with plenty of nightlife, you’ll find it in Portugal. Some of the most popular beaches include Praia da Rocha in the Algarve region and Costa Nova Beach in Aveiro.

The Villages: Portugal is home to many quaint villages that are perfect for exploring. Some of the most popular include Obidos, which is known for its medieval castle, and Sintra, which is home to several palaces and castles. These villages are the perfect place to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life and experience some true Portuguese culture.

The Cities: Of course, no trip to Portugal would be complete without spending some time in its vibrant cities. Lisbon, the capital, is a must-see with its array of museums, historical sites, and great nightlife. Porto, located in the north of the country, is another popular city thanks to its picturesque setting on the Douro River and its many wine cellars where you can sample the local port wine. Some countries are

Robert M'call - Travel blogger

