Little Venice in March Commons Wikimedia

When you think of Italy, beautiful architecture, clean streets, and colorful clothes might come to mind. What may surprise you is that not every country in Italy is set up like this. For example, Venice: the floating city has a declining population (50,000 in 3016), high unemployment, and rampant poverty.

Introduction: What Is Venice?

Venice is a city in northeastern Italy and the capital of the Veneto region. It is built on more than 100 small islands in the marshy Venetian Lagoon between the mouths of the Po and the Piave rivers. Venice is renowned for its canals, which are navigated by gondolas, and for its architecture. The city has been a World Heritage Site since 1987.

Venice is one of the world's most unique cities, and there is much to see and do here. In springtime, the weather is mild and pleasant, making it a great time to explore everything this amazing city has to offer. From strolling through UNESCO-listed sites to taking a ride on a gondola, here's an insider's guide to exploring Venice in spring.

Beginner’s Guide to Planning a Budget Vacation in Venice

If you're like most people, the thought of planning a vacation can be overwhelming. There are so many things to think about! Where will you go? What will you do when you're there? And how on earth are you going to afford it all?

Never fear, planning a budget-friendly vacation in Venice is easier than you might think. Venice is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Italy, and for good reason. The city is full of history, culture, and romanticism. And, while it can be expensive to visit, there are plenty of ways to save money if you plan.

Here are a few tips for planning a budget-friendly trip to Venice:

1. Travel during the shoulder season. Venice is busiest (and most expensive) during the summer months. If possible, plan your trip for May or September instead. You'll still enjoy the great weather and avoid the crowds (and prices).

2. Stay in a hostel or Airbnb. Hotels in Venice can be pricey, so consider staying in a hostel or renting an apartment through Airbnb instead. This can be a great way to save money and get a more authentic experience of life in Venice.

3. Walk (or take public transportation). Venice is a small city and very easy to navigate on foot or by taking public transportation (vaporettos). Save money on transportation costs by walking whenever possible.

4. Eat like a local.

Intro to the Climate and Weather in Venice

Springtime in Venice is a magical time of year. The weather is mild, the days are longer, and the city comes to life after a long winter.

Venice is known for its mild Mediterranean climate, which means that spring is a great time to visit. The average temperature in March is 14°C (57°F), with highs of 18°C (64°F) and lows of 10°C (50°F). April is even warmer, with an average temperature of 16°C (61°F). May is the warmest month, with an average temperature of 20°C (68°F).

The weather in Venice is also very stable in spring. There are very few days with precipitation, and when it does rain, it's usually just a light shower. The sea breeze also helps to keep things comfortable.

So if you're looking for a great time to visit Venice, spring is a perfect time!

Where To Stay In Venice

There are so many incredible places to stay in Venice that it can be hard to narrow it down. However, if you're looking for the best place to stay in Venice during spring, we highly recommend Hotel Danieli. This luxury hotel overlooks the Grand Canal and is within walking distance of all of the best attractions that Venice has to offer.

If you're on a budget, then you might want to consider staying in an apartment or hostel. There are plenty of great options available, and this can help you save money while still enjoying everything that Venice has to offer.

Whichever option you choose, make sure to book your accommodation early! During spring, Venice is always busy with tourists and it can be difficult to find a last-minute hotel room.

The Best Ways To Get Around In Venice

If you want to see the real Venice and not just the tourist traps, then you need to know the best ways to get around. Here are some insider tips on how to get around Venice like a local:

1. Take the Vaporetto

The Vaporetto is Venice's public water bus system and is the best way to get around the city. It's quick, efficient, and relatively cheap. You can buy tickets at any newsstand or tobacco shop.

2. Walk

Venice is a small city and very easy to navigate on foot. If you don't mind getting lost (which can be half the fun), then wander the narrow streets and alleyways. You'll find plenty of hidden treasures that way.

3. Rent a Bike or Boat

Venice is also a great place to explore by bike or boat. There are plenty of rental shops where you can pick up a bike or kayak for a few hours. This is a great way to see the city from a different perspective.

How Venetians Spend Their Summers

Venice is a unique city, and its residents have their own particular way of enjoying the warmer months. Here are some tips on making the most of your summer in Venice, from the locals themselves!

1. Get out on the water: Venice is surrounded by water, so make the most of it! Go for a swim, go fishing, or take a boat ride. You can even rent a kayak or SUP and explore the canals on your own.

2. Eat like a Venetian: Make sure to try some of the city’s fresh seafood, as well as its famous gelato. There are also many open-air markets where you can find locally grown fruits and vegetables.

3. Enjoy the outdoors: Take advantage of Venice’s many parks and green spaces. Stroll through the Giardini Pubblici, relax in Campo Santa Margherita, or people-watch from a café in Piazza San Marco.

4. Experience the arts: Venice is home to many art galleries and museums, so spending a day indoors is also an option! For something truly unique, check out one of the city’s glass-blowing factories.

5. Party like a local: Venice knows how to party! There are numerous festivals and events throughout the summer months, so there’s always something to do. From music festivals to film festivals, there’s something for everyone in

The Unique Shopping Experiences of a Visit to Venice

One of the best things about Venice is that there is no shortage of unique shopping experiences to be had. From high-end designer boutiques to local artisan shops, there is something for everyone. Here are some of the best shopping experiences Venice has to offer:

1. window-shopping along the canals: There is nothing quite like window-shopping along the canals of Venice. The architecture and design of the buildings are truly one-of-a-kind, and you never know what hidden gems you might find in the shops along the way.

2. browsing the stalls at a local market: For a more traditional shopping experience, make sure to browse the stalls at one of Venice's many local markets. Here you'll find everything from fresh produce to handmade gifts and souvenirs.

3. taking a gondola ride: While it may not be traditional shopping, taking a gondola ride through Venice's canals is an experience in itself. As you float past some of the city's most iconic landmarks, you'll get a unique perspective on Venice that you won't find anywhere else.