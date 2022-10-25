Game of Thrones Morocco Film Locations

Ceuta and Morocco Commons Wikimedia

According to Travel and leisure, the historic walled Persian-style city of Chefchaouen looks like "an old-timey movie setting." The narrow, twisting roads and bright blue doors engraved with flowers won't look out of place in King's Landing. And the iconic red door we've all come to know on the show can be found in Fès at Bab Boujeloud Architectural Museum - don't miss it!

Prologue:

In the HBO fantasy drama series "Game of Thrones", the fictional Seven Kingdoms of Westeros are brought to life through a variety of filming locations. Some of these iconic locations include the forests of Northern Ireland, the beaches of Croatia, and the mountains of Iceland.

But did you know that some of the show's most iconic locations are located in Morocco?

That's right! The country of Morocco served as a stand-in for several key locations in Game of Thrones, including Dorne, Qarth, and Astapor.

And while Morocco may not have dragons or White Walkers, it does have its share of magical realism. From its stunning desert landscape to its well-preserved medieval architecture, Morocco is truly a land straight out of a fairy tale.

Introduction

If you're a fan of Game of Thrones, then you know that the HBO series is filmed in a variety of beautiful locations. And while many of the show's fans would love to visit the real-life sets, they may not realize that some of those locations are actually in Morocco.

That's right - several scenes from Game of Thrones were filmed in Morocco, and the country is running. It looks like it could be straight out of a fairytale.

If you're planning a trip to Morocco, be sure to add these Game of Thrones filming locations to your itinerary. You won't be disappointed!

Arakchott Beach: The Red Keep

Arakchott Beach is a beautiful sandy beach located in Essaouira, Morocco. The beach is well known for its dramatic red cliffs which make it a popular spot for photography. Although the water is usually calm, there can be strong currents and waves so it's important to be cautious when swimming.

The Ghirza Region: For King's Landing

The Ghirza region in Morocco was used for the filming of King's Landing in HBO's Game of Thrones. The region is full of stunning landscapes that look like they're straight out of a fairy tale.

The Ghirza region is located in the southeast of Morocco, near the Algerian border. It is a desert area with very little rainfall. Despite its arid climate, the Ghirza region is home to several spectacular natural features, including mountains, canyons, and oases.

In Game of Thrones, the Ghirza region stands in for King's Landing, the capital city of the Seven Kingdoms. The city is home to the Iron Throne, and it is where much of the political intrigue and backstabbing takes place.

Despite being a fictional city, King's Landing has a very real feeling thanks to the use of the Ghirza region as its filming location. The breathtaking landscapes provide the perfect backdrop for all of the drama and intrigue that takes place in King's Landing.

Azrou Nestal Gardens: Winterfell

The Azrou Nestal gardens are located in the small town of Ouarzazate, Morocco. The gardens were built in the 11th century by the Almoravid dynasty, and they served as a stopping point for traders and travelers.

The gardens are full of towering cedar trees, which were planted to provide shade and shelter from the harsh desert sun. The cedars are now hundreds of years old, and their branches create a canopy over the paths and ponds below.

In the center of the garden is a large pond, which is surrounded by flowering plants and fruit trees. Stone benches provide a place to rest, and there is a small fountain that trickles water into the pond.

The Azrou Nestal gardens are one of the filming locations for the HBO series Game of Thrones. In the show, the gardens represent Winterfell, the home of House Stark. The cedar trees and ponds were used in several scenes, including one where Jon Snow (Kit Harington) meets with Melisandre (Carice van Houten).

Essaouira: Braavos

Essaouira is a coastal city in western Morocco. The city has a long history, dating back to the Phoenician era. Essaouira was an important trading port for centuries, and was known as "the Gateway to Africa".

The city's name comes from the Arabic word meaning "the little one", referring to its small size compared to other Moroccan cities.

Essaouira is a popular tourist destination, with its beautiful beaches and relaxed atmosphere. The city is also home to a large community of artists and musicians.

Braavos is a fictional city located on an island off the coast of Essaouira. In the television series Game of Thrones, Braavos is the capital of the Iron Bank of Bravos, which lends money to both Westeros and Essos.

Braavos is known for its canals, which are similar to those in Venice, Italy. The architecture of Braavos is also very unique, with tall buildings that have thin windows and no doors.

Taghazout, South of Agadir: Slums of Meereen

The slums of Meereen are located in the town of Taghazout, south of Agadir. The town is home to several poor families who live in cramped, rundown homes. Many of the children in Taghazout have never seen the inside of a school and lack basic amenities like running water and electricity. Despite the hard conditions, the people of Taghazout are known for their friendliness and hospitality.

Monasteries, Ait Bougomez, Southern Morocco:

The Monasteries of Ait Bougomez in southern Morocco are some of the most beautiful and well-preserved monasteries in the world. These ancient structures were built by the first Christians who came to Morocco in the 4th century, and they remain an important part of Moroccan culture today.

Mdina, The Isle of Dragonstone:

Mdina is a small island off the coast of Malta that was once the capital of the country. Today, it is a popular tourist destination for its medieval architecture and stunning views. It is also home to several game of Thrones filming locations, including the Red Keep and the city of Meereen.

If you thought the locations in Game of Thrones looked like they were right out of a fairy tale, wait until you see what they look like in Morocco! The country is home to several of the show's most iconic locations, including the Red Keep, the Great Pyramid of Meereen, and the Dothraki Sea.

And it's not just the exterior locations that are stunning. The interior shots of the Red Keep were filmed at a real-life palace in Morocco, and it's breathtaking. From the lush gardens to the intricate mosaics, every detail is fit for a king or queen.

So if you're looking for a Game of Thrones fix between seasons, head to Morocco and explore some of your favorite locations from the show. You might just feel like you're in another world entirely.