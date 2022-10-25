Brighton: A popular tourist resort

Robert M'call

Royal Pavilion, BrightonCommons Wikimedia

Brighton is located in East Sussex on the south coast of England and, until a few years ago, was primarily known for its artistic counter-culture and working-class industries; nowadays it has grown into a popular tourist resort with over 1 million visitors. Brighton consists of five main areas: West, Old, North Laines, Kemptown, and The Dyke (which would have been fairly rural if not for its proximity to the city). With such a variety of things to do your question should be: "Can I find something here for the whole family?"

Brighton: The best things to do

Brighton is a seaside town in the county of East Sussex, England. It is located on the south coast of England, about 50 miles (80 km) south of London. Brighton is known for its relaxed and friendly atmosphere and its many attractions.

Some of the best things to do in Brighton include:

Walking along the beach: With its long stretches of sandy beach, Brighton is a great place to take a leisurely walk or relax in the sun.

Visiting the Royal Pavilion: This former royal residence, built in 1787, is now a museum and an iconic symbol of Brighton. It is open to the public all year round.

Exploring The Lanes: The Lanes are a series of narrow streets in central Brighton that are home to many independent shops, cafes, and restaurants. They are well worth exploring if you're looking for somewhere unique to shop or eat.

Taking a ride on the Brighton Wheel: The Brighton Wheel is a giant Ferris wheel situated on the seafront. It offers fantastic views over the town and the sea.

Stanmer Castle

As one of the oldest buildings in Brighton, Stanmer Castle is a must-see for any history lover. The castle was built in the 11th century and has been home to many important figures over the years. Today, visitors can explore the castle grounds and learn about its fascinating history.

Brighton Pier

The Brighton Pier is one of the most popular attractions in the city. It is a great place to take a walk, get some fresh air, and enjoy the views of the city and the sea. The pier is also a great place to people-watch and sees all the different types of people that visit Brighton.

Museum of Childhood and St George’s Church

The Museum of Childhood and St George’s Church are two of the most popular attractions in Brighton. The Museum of Childhood is a great place to learn about the history of childhood, and St George’s Church is a beautiful example of architecture from the Victorian era.

Brighton Chippy Walk

There are few things more British than a good old-fashioned fish and chips lunch, and there's no better place to enjoy it than on a Brighton beach day trip. The Brighton Chippy Walk is a great way to sample some of the best fish and chip shops in the city while getting some fresh air and exercise at the same time.

The route starts at the pier, where you can get a front-row seat to watch the waves crash against the shore. From there, it's a short walk to Regency Square, where you'll find some of the best fish and chips in town. Make sure to stop at The Fish Factory for their signature battered cod, or try something new at Siam@Siam for Thai-style seafood.

After working up an appetite, head over to Churchill Square for a well-deserved break. This large open space is perfect for people-watching, and there are plenty of benches to enjoy your lunch on. If you're feeling energetic, continue your journey through The Lanes, where you can browse the unique shops and pick up some souvenirs before heading back to the pier.

The Crescent Theater

The Crescent Theater is one of the best things to do on a Brighton day trip. This historic theater has been hosting performances since 1884, and today it continues to be a popular destination for both locals and tourists alike. The theater has a rich history, and its beautiful setting on the seaside makes it a truly unique experience. In addition to its regular programming, the theater also hosts special events throughout the year, such as film festivals and live music performances. Whether you're looking for a place to see a show or just want to explore some of Brighton's history, the Crescent Theater is a great option.

Arts Centre

The Brighton Arts Centre is a hub for creativity and culture in the heart of the city. With a wide range of exhibitions and events happening throughout the year, there's always something to see and do at the center. From photography and art exhibitions, to live music and theatre performances, there's something for everyone at the Brighton Arts Centre.

Royal Pavilion

The Royal Pavilion is an iconic Brighton landmark and one of the best things to do on a Brighton day trip. The former royal residence was built in the 18th century for George IV and is now a museum open to the public. Visitors can explore the lavish staterooms, which are filled with opulent furniture and art, or take a stroll through the stunning gardens.

