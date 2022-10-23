Norway: A country with stories, traditions, and landscapes

Norway Commons Wikimedia

Norway is a beautiful country with a proud culture. The stories, traditions, and landscapes have become cultural treasures that fill the lifetime of living Norwegians. But few people know Norway as a tourist destination. Wondering if this country deserves to be called one of the best in Europe? We think so - at the least it deserves attention!

Svalbard

Svalbard is an Arctic Ocean archipelago located between Norway and the North Pole. It is home to some of the world's most stunning landscapes, including glaciers, fjords, and mountains.

Despite its remote location, Svalbard is a popular tourist destination due to its unique natural beauty. In addition to its dramatic scenery, Svalbard is also home to various wildlife, including polar bears, reindeer, and seals.

If you're looking for an unforgettable travel destination, add Svalbard to your list!

Trollstigen

Trollstigen, or the Troll Ladder, is one of Norway's most popular tourist attractions. The road winds through stunning landscapes of mountains and valleys, with several hairpins, turns, and breathtaking views. It's no wonder that this place is so popular with photographers and nature lovers alike.

Aurlandsdalen (now there’s a mouthful)

Aurlandsdalen is one of Norway’s most beautiful valleys. The valley runs from the village of Aurland in Sogn Fjordane county and extends approximately 50 kilometers into the province of Oppland. Aurlandsdalen is home to some of the country’s tallest waterfalls, including the Vøringsfossen waterfall, which has a height of 183 meters. The landscape in Aurlandsdalen is truly breathtaking and it is no wonder that this place is often referred to as “Norway’s Grand Canyon”.

Preikestolen

Preikestolen, or the Pulpit Rock, is a stunning natural rock formation in Norway. Standing 604 meters (1982 feet) above Lysefjorden, it offers breathtaking views of the fjord below. The best way to experience Preikestolen is by hiking to the top – a round trip takes about 4-5 hours.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can also BASE jump off Preikestolen (with a permit, of course). This activity has become increasingly popular in recent years, and there are now several companies offering guided jumps.

Whether you hike to the top or take the plunge from Preikestolen, this unique spot is sure to give you a new outlook on Norway.

Geirangerfjord

The Geirangerfjord is one of Norway's most popular tourist destinations, and it's easy to see why. The fjord is surrounded by towering mountains, waterfalls, and glaciers, and the small town of Geiranger sits at the base of the fjord. Visitors can take boat tours of the fjord, go hiking or biking in the surrounding mountains, or simply enjoy the views from one of the many cafes and restaurants in Geiranger.

The Lofoten Islands

The Lofoten Islands, located in the Arctic Circle, offer some of the most dramatic landscapes in Norway. With towering mountains, pristine fjords, and picturesque villages, the islands are a nature lover’s paradise.

In Summer, the days are long and the weather is mild, making it the perfect time to hike or cycle around the islands. There are also plenty of opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and canoeing. For those who want to explore further afield, boat excursions run daily to the nearby island of Røst.

Autumn brings cooler temperatures but also some of the most spectacular displays of the Aurora Borealis. The best place to view them is from one of the many viewpoints dotted around the islands.

Winter is a magical time on the Lofoten Islands with snow-capped mountains and icy fjords. It’s also an excellent place to see wildlife such as reindeer, seals, and whales. Husky sledding and snowmobiling are popular ways to explore the stunning scenery.

Whether you come in Summer or Winter, a visit to these beautiful islands is sure to leave you with lasting memories.

Rondane National Park

Rondane National Park is the oldest national park in Norway, and it is well-known for its beautiful scenery. The park covers an area of 963 square kilometers, and it is home to a variety of wildlife, including red deer, lynx, and snow leopards. The landscape of the park is characterized by mountains, glaciers, and valleys, and several hiking trails allow visitors to explore the stunning scenery.

Apos Lake Trails Climb and more

The Apos Lake Trails Climb is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Norway. It is a great place to get a taste of Norwegian culture and see some of the country's most beautiful scenery. The climb up to the top of the trail is not for the faint of heart, but the views from the top are worth it. Once you reach the top, you can take in the stunning views of Apos Lake and the surrounding mountains. If you're feeling adventurous, you can even hike down into the valley below.

Norway is home to some of the most beautiful places in the world, and the Apos Lake Trails Climb is one of them. If you're looking for an adventure, this is the place for you.