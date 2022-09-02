Honokaa, HI

Jehovah’s Witnesses to host two open houses in Hawai’i

Robert Lamb

Honokaa and Paradise Park Congregations welcome public to open house events

Jehovah’s Witnesses are inviting Hawai’i Island residents to an open house at each of their two newest houses of worship.

These meeting places are also known as Kingdom Halls. One is located in the Kea’au community of Paradise Park. The other is in the Kalōpā Homesteads area of Honoka’a.

The Witnesses are proud of their new facilities, which were built entirely by volunteers.

“We are so very grateful for the local volunteers as well as those who came from as far away as Alaska and Oregon to build our new hall,” said Juni Angelo, a Witness in Honoka’a.

“This hall is not only beautiful and practical, but also extremely efficient and environmentally friendly, using much less electricity than most other structures of similar size. We are so pleased to have a modern and dignified place of worship that also complements and enhances the beauty of the entire neighborhood,” says Ricky Kamimura, construction supervisor for the Paradise Park Kingdom Hall.

Chris Song, local spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hawai’i says, “We are excited to make this special effort to invite our neighbors to visit these Kingdom Halls and learn how we will use these buildings as centers for Bible education. These buildings are evidence of our care for our neighbors, our community, and our environment. We look forward to welcoming the public at both of our open house events.”

The Honoka’a open house will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The Paradise Park open house will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Open House Times and Locations:

Honoka’a Kingdom Hall 44-2662 Kalōpā Road, Honoka’a, HI 96727 Thursday, September 15, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Paradise Park Kingdom Hall 15-1517 Paradise Drive, Kea’au, HI 96749 Friday, September 16, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm

As a local media representative for Jehovah's Witnesses, my objective is to share accurate and encouraging local articles that show how a positive outlook is helping Witness families and others in everyday life.

