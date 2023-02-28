CA Attorney General opens investigation into Riverside County Sheriff’s Office

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wc7MC_0l2AsLaM00
California Attorney General Rob Bonta in Riverside County in 2021.Photo by(Office of the Attorney General)

California Attorney General Rob Bonta opened a civil rights investigation into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) last week concerning allegations relating to conditions of confinement in its jail facilities, excessive force, and other misconduct.

“All Californians deserve fairness and respect from the institutions that serve them,” said Attorney General Bonta. “When some communities don’t see or feel they are being treated equitably by law enforcement, it contributes to distrust and hurts public safety. Unfortunately, it is clear that — amid concerning levels of in-custody deaths and allegations of misconduct — too many families and communities in Riverside County are hurting and looking for answers,” Bonta said in a press release.

“As part of my office’s ongoing efforts to support constitutional policing, the California Department of Justice is opening a civil rights investigation into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Whether you have a loved one in jail or are worried about crime in your neighborhood, we all benefit when there is action to ensure the integrity of policing in our state.”

The AG has not made any determinations at this time about specific complaints, allegations, or RCSO’s  overall practices.

Last year, the AG assumed responsibility for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation related to contracts awarded to a local nonprofit.

He worked with authorities in San Francisco to help ensure the continuation of local oversight efforts related to officer-involved shootings, in-custody deaths, and severe uses of force.

Attorney General Bonta also opened a pattern or practice investigation into the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office in 2022. In 2021, the Attorney General launched an independent review of the Torrance Police Department and secured a stipulated judgment against the Bakersfield Police Department requiring an extensive range of actions to promote public safety.

Attorney General Bonta also established the Racial Justice Bureau within the Civil Rights Enforcement Section to, among other things, help address issues of implicit and explicit bias in policing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rob Bonta# Riverside County Sheriffs Offi# Civil rights investigation# Excessive Force# jail conditions

Comments / 52

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
10K followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Platteville, CO

Police officer who placed cuffed woman in cruiser and hit by train pleads not guilty

Yareni Rios, 21, was hit by a freight train after police left her in a squad car on train tracks on Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) Colorado police officer Jordan Steinke, who put a handcuffed woman in a police car that was hit by a freight train, pleaded not guilty of manslaughter of on Thursday,

Read full story
17 comments
Stockton, CA

Ninth Circuit vindicates plaintiff in excessive force lawsuit against Stockton PD

The Ninth Circuit ruled last month in favor of plaintiff, who filed an excessive force lawsuit against the Stockton PD.Photo by(Courtesy of KRON4) When Stockton police officers Michael Gandy and Kevin Hachler broke Francisco Duarte’s leg and charged him with resisting arrest in 2017, he and another man sued the police department for being wrongfully arrested and subjected to excessive force.

Read full story
18 comments
Santa Clara County, CA

Judge checks Bitcoin price during domestic violence case hearing

A Santa Clara Superior Court judge took time to check the price of Bitcoin, which was $23514.36/ BTC, during family court proceedings yesterday, according to leaked recordings.

Read full story
1 comments
Victorville, CA

First Amendment Coalition Demands charges be dropped against Victorville councilmember

Victorville councilmember Blanca Gomez during public comment at the Tuesday, February 21, 2023 council meeting.Photo by(Screenshot by Robert J Hansen) Victorville Councilmember Blanca Gomez was arrested at last Tuesday’s city council meeting and charged with disturbing and interfering with a public meeting.

Read full story
10 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Councilmember Sean Loloee harasses daughter of political activist

District 2 Councilmember Sean Loloee harassing Angela Grijalva at the joint Natomas/NorthSac Chamber mixer on Wednesday, February 23, 2023.Photo by(Courtesy of Angela Grijalva)

Read full story
8 comments
Roseville, CA

Deconstruct decimates at Goldfield Trading Post

(Roseville, Calif.) Post-apocalyptic metal band Deconstruct absolutely destroyed the nearly sold-out crowdas they hit the scene in their first performance at Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville last night.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

49er gold-digging attorneys and cops

As she sat on the curb watching the police search her former San Jose home, her five-month pregnant belly pressed down on her bladder and she asked an officer if she could come inside to use the restroom. The police officer told her no. Effectively detained, she watched as police brought out sheets from the bed she and her fiancé once shared. A police officer explained the sheets were potential evidence. Another woman had accused the father of her unborn child of rape.

Read full story
5 comments

Criminal Justice advocates tell Supervisors “coercive” reentry services company should not receive $3.2 million contract

Liz Blum of Decarcerate Sacramento speaking at a Sacramento BOS meeting Wednesday, September 14, 2022.Photo by(Screenshot by Robert J Hansen) Sacramento criminal justice advocates are urging the Board of Supervisors (BOS) to not approve a $3.2 million request from the Sheriff’s Office for a contract with a private for-profit company, for reentry services.

Read full story
23 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie Square

To prevent people from being displaced from their homes along the Stockton Boulevard corridor when UC Davis opens its Aggie Square campus, the Sacramento City Council is planning to approve $2 million in anti-displacement programs, according to a press release.

Read full story
4 comments
Monterey Park, CA

Financial support for California crime victims been declining for years

(Sacramento, Calif.) U.S. Representative (CA-28) Judy Chu of Monterey Park, told NBC News that there is going to be a lot involved in the recovery of the 11 victims and their families who were killed in a mass shooting on Lunar New Year.

Read full story
8 comments
Elk Grove, CA

Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics Detectives

El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy arresting a man for selling fentanyl-related to an overdose death in Elk Grove on Monday, January 23, 2023.Photo byCourtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

Read full story
2 comments
San Jose, CA

Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part I

“She tried to rob me, she stabbed me, I do not want to die,” Gackle said. Sydney Whalen’s mugshot in August 2017.Photo by(Courtesy of San Jose Police Department) (Santa Clara, Calif.) “She tried to rob, she stabbed me, I do not want to die,” Paul Gackle said before he collapsed on his neighbor’s porch, according to police reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Modesto, CA

Did the Stanislaus family court overlook abusive behavior when granting father full custody?

Mother loses custody after ex-husband allegedly reported that she attempted suicide. (Modesto, Calif.) Modesto police unexpectedly arrived at Juliet Ramos’s house, according to Ramos’s fiancée, Mike, who answered the door that day in September 2020.

Read full story
2 comments
Stanford, CA

Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweets

Petition with 11,000 signatures calling on Stanford to reprimand or terminate Professor Michele Dauber. (Sacramento, Calif.) Standard University is not investigating law professor Michele Dauber for comments made on Twitter that some people are calling harassment and sexist, according to Stephen Chen, Stanford Title IX Coordinator.

Read full story
18 comments
San Francisco, CA

Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless woman

“Perfect metaphor for city’s response to homelessness,” SF public defender says. San Francisco art gallery owner S. Collier Gwin spraying hose water onto a homeless woman January 9, 2023.Photo by@ClownWorld_

Read full story
42 comments
Orange County, CA

Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her

Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Read full story
110 comments
El Dorado County, CA

El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence

Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.

Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputy

Scene of a separate police incident in Sacramento on December 20, 2022.Photo by(Public Safety News) (Sacramento, Calif.) A man was arrested Wednesday morning after firing a gunshot at and a brief standoff with Sacramento sheriff deputies at a South Sacramento residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Read full story
Santa Clara County, CA

Crime victims file complaint against judges and DA for having secret meetings

From left, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Erica Yew, DA Jeff Rosen, and Judge James Towery, all are members of the BBMP committee.Photo by(Image by Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) A group of crime victims and advocates filed a complaint with the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) alleging Santa Clara County Judges, District Attorney Jeff Rosen, Supervisors and Sheriff Candidates violated election laws in connection with a court-sponsored Bench-Bar-Media-Police Committee (BBMP) earlier this month.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy