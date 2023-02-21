Roseville, CA

Deconstruct decimates at Goldfield Trading Post

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4g0G_0ksoVeCw00
Deconstruct with the crowd after their performance at Goldfield on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.Photo by(Photo courtesy of Frankie James)

(Roseville, Calif.) Post-apocalyptic metal band Deconstruct absolutely destroyed the nearly sold-out crowd as they hit the scene in their first performance at Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville last night.

The crowd of roughly 500 people were gobsmacked when Deconstruct took the stage looking like they just survived Armageddon then started playing “False Idols” amidst an elaborate light show.

The band’s heavy and hard-hitting yet melodic style had people head banging and shaking their asses as Deconstruct gave people a complete show.

“That’s what Deconstruct is. What we wanted to show everybody is that we're bringing the show back to show,” said bassist Bobby M.F. Real in an earlier interview.

Lead guitar player Joe Fraulob said they aim to create the kind of show that they would want to see.

“When we go to a concert we want to see a show. We don't want to just see a band standing there and playing the album,” Fraulob said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xncaB_0ksoVeCw00
Deconstruct lead singer Ash Hades and drummer Tom Frost performing at Goldfield Trading Post on Feb. 18, 2023Photo by(Photo by Frankie James)

And putting on a show was exactly what Deconstruct did.

“It's not a bunch of guys standing there with their T-shirts and jeans on, banging their heads and looking at the neck of their guitar,” Real said.

The rhythm section of drummer Tom Frost and bassist Bobby Real was as tight as the leather pants that many of the women were wearing at the Saturday show. 

Deconstruct had the clearest sound of all the bands that night. Which wasn’t because of any shortcomings of the other bands but a testament to how clean their sound was.

Frost’s precision on the toms and symbols was unmatched all night except for his own booming double bass.

Each tasty hook Fraulob graced the crowd with was intertwined with Frost’s appropriate and elaborate drumming.

Lead singer Ash Hades describes Deconstruct’s sound as a mix of new metal with old-school trash and a bit of punk.

“I think it's got some new metal vibes from back in the day with like, post-thrash-core tendencies, a little bit of punk as well,” Hades said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmmaK_0ksoVeCw00
Chris Elkins (right) and and Chris Alosi (left) of Failure by Proxy opening for Deconstruct at Goldfield in Roseville on Feb.18, 2023.Photo by(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento band Failure by Proxy (FxP) kicked off the night with the high energy the crowd needed to get going.

FxP had catchy lyrics that came with crucial backup vocals from bassist Chris Alosi.

FxP had a strong alternative-influenced type of metal that had people singing along with lead singer Chris Elkins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F80Pj_0ksoVeCw00
Devin Manzanares (left) and Darren Chaney (right) of Unprovoked performing at Goldfield in Roseville on Saturday, February 18, 2023.Photo by(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

After FxP was the five-piece thrash metal band, Unprovoked.

The years of experience were evident with their crunchy and speedy sound which was reminiscent of Machinehead or Pantera.

Unprovoked had the crowd pumped because about halfway through their set, they set off the only mosh-pit of the night which broke out in the middle of the floor.

After increasing the vocals a slight bit, Unprovoked played a tight and solid set which kept most of the crowd moving throughout the set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3447mB_0ksoVeCw00
Deconstruct lead vocalist Ash Hades and drummer Tom Frost performing at Goldfield in Roseville on Saturday, February 18, 2023.Photo by(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Deconstruct practiced for about a year before playing their first show at Goldfield last night.

“Yeah, we've been working on it for a while, man,” Fraulob said. “Just really trying to get it down man get together.”

“Right before COVID was when we got together,” Fraulob said. “Bobby, Tom and I.  Then the other singer moved to Idaho which just made it hard.”

So they decided they wanted to switch things up which is when Ash Hades joined Deconstruct as its frontman and vocalist.

Real said they have been building and welding for the few months that led up to the show and have been modifying and developing everybody's costuming.

“We’re coming to work every day,” Real said.

Deconsruct’s official video for the single “False Idols” can be found here and also can be found on Spotify.

Follow Deconstruct on Facebook to stay updated on the next show which tentatively is scheduled for sometime in July.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Deconstruct# Goldfield Trading Post# Unprovoked# Failure by Proxy# Post apocalyptic metal

Comments / 0

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
10K followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Riverside County, CA

CA Attorney General opens investigation into Riverside County Sheriff’s Office

California Attorney General Rob Bonta in Riverside County in 2021.Photo by(Office of the Attorney General) California Attorney General Rob Bonta opened a civil rights investigation into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) last week concerning allegations relating to conditions of confinement in its jail facilities, excessive force, and other misconduct.

Read full story
3 comments
Victorville, CA

First Amendment Coalition Demands charges be dropped against Victorville councilmember

Victorville councilmember Blanca Gomez during public comment at the Tuesday, February 21, 2023 council meeting.Photo by(Screenshot by Robert J Hansen) Victorville Councilmember Blanca Gomez was arrested at last Tuesday’s city council meeting and charged with disturbing and interfering with a public meeting.

Read full story
10 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Councilmember Sean Loloee harasses daughter of political activist

District 2 Councilmember Sean Loloee harassing Angela Grijalva at the joint Natomas/NorthSac Chamber mixer on Wednesday, February 23, 2023.Photo by(Courtesy of Angela Grijalva)

Read full story
8 comments
San Jose, CA

49er gold-digging attorneys and cops

As she sat on the curb watching the police search her former San Jose home, her five-month pregnant belly pressed down on her bladder and she asked an officer if she could come inside to use the restroom. The police officer told her no. Effectively detained, she watched as police brought out sheets from the bed she and her fiancé once shared. A police officer explained the sheets were potential evidence. Another woman had accused the father of her unborn child of rape.

Read full story
5 comments

Criminal Justice advocates tell Supervisors “coercive” reentry services company should not receive $3.2 million contract

Liz Blum of Decarcerate Sacramento speaking at a Sacramento BOS meeting Wednesday, September 14, 2022.Photo by(Screenshot by Robert J Hansen) Sacramento criminal justice advocates are urging the Board of Supervisors (BOS) to not approve a $3.2 million request from the Sheriff’s Office for a contract with a private for-profit company, for reentry services.

Read full story
23 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie Square

To prevent people from being displaced from their homes along the Stockton Boulevard corridor when UC Davis opens its Aggie Square campus, the Sacramento City Council is planning to approve $2 million in anti-displacement programs, according to a press release.

Read full story
4 comments
Monterey Park, CA

Financial support for California crime victims been declining for years

(Sacramento, Calif.) U.S. Representative (CA-28) Judy Chu of Monterey Park, told NBC News that there is going to be a lot involved in the recovery of the 11 victims and their families who were killed in a mass shooting on Lunar New Year.

Read full story
8 comments
Elk Grove, CA

Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics Detectives

El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy arresting a man for selling fentanyl-related to an overdose death in Elk Grove on Monday, January 23, 2023.Photo byCourtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

Read full story
2 comments
San Jose, CA

Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part I

“She tried to rob me, she stabbed me, I do not want to die,” Gackle said. Sydney Whalen’s mugshot in August 2017.Photo by(Courtesy of San Jose Police Department) (Santa Clara, Calif.) “She tried to rob, she stabbed me, I do not want to die,” Paul Gackle said before he collapsed on his neighbor’s porch, according to police reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Modesto, CA

Did the Stanislaus family court overlook abusive behavior when granting father full custody?

Mother loses custody after ex-husband allegedly reported that she attempted suicide. (Modesto, Calif.) Modesto police unexpectedly arrived at Juliet Ramos’s house, according to Ramos’s fiancée, Mike, who answered the door that day in September 2020.

Read full story
2 comments
Stanford, CA

Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweets

Petition with 11,000 signatures calling on Stanford to reprimand or terminate Professor Michele Dauber. (Sacramento, Calif.) Standard University is not investigating law professor Michele Dauber for comments made on Twitter that some people are calling harassment and sexist, according to Stephen Chen, Stanford Title IX Coordinator.

Read full story
18 comments
San Francisco, CA

Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless woman

“Perfect metaphor for city’s response to homelessness,” SF public defender says. San Francisco art gallery owner S. Collier Gwin spraying hose water onto a homeless woman January 9, 2023.Photo by@ClownWorld_

Read full story
42 comments
Orange County, CA

Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her

Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Read full story
110 comments
El Dorado County, CA

El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence

Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.

Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputy

Scene of a separate police incident in Sacramento on December 20, 2022.Photo by(Public Safety News) (Sacramento, Calif.) A man was arrested Wednesday morning after firing a gunshot at and a brief standoff with Sacramento sheriff deputies at a South Sacramento residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Read full story
Santa Clara County, CA

Crime victims file complaint against judges and DA for having secret meetings

From left, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Erica Yew, DA Jeff Rosen, and Judge James Towery, all are members of the BBMP committee.Photo by(Image by Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) A group of crime victims and advocates filed a complaint with the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) alleging Santa Clara County Judges, District Attorney Jeff Rosen, Supervisors and Sheriff Candidates violated election laws in connection with a court-sponsored Bench-Bar-Media-Police Committee (BBMP) earlier this month.

Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?

CHP investigating on Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road where a Sacramento detective hit and killed two men on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.Photo by(KCRA 3) (Sacramento, Calif.) Since September 2021 four Saramentans have been senselessly killed by homeless people, during the same period Sacramento law enforcement has killed the same number of people in traffic collisions alone.

Read full story
27 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming opposition

Sacramento County residents opposing the most recent proposal to expand the Main Jail on Monday, December 5, 2022.Photo by(Decarcerate Sacramento) (Sacramento, Calif.) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the $450 million proposal to essentially expand the downtown Main Jail Thursday which it views as the only viable path to compliance with the consent decree.

Read full story
3 comments
San Mateo County, CA

San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and media

Same thing happened in Britney Spears’ conservatorship case. (Sacramento, Calif.) A San Mateo family court judge abruptly and unexpectedly discontinued remote access to family court proceedings, preventing remote access to the public, court watchers and media early last month.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy