Financial support for California crime victims been declining for years

Vigil for the 11 victims who died in Monterey Park shooting on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Photo by (PBS NewsHour)

By Robert J Hansen / Newsbreak Sacramento

(Sacramento, Calif.) U.S. Representative (CA-28) Judy Chu of Monterey Park, told NBC News that there is going to be a lot involved in the recovery of the 11 victims and their families who were killed in a mass shooting on Lunar New Year.

“This shooting in my hometown of Monterey Park has torn a hole through all of our hearts. My thoughts and condolences go to the victims of this horrific crime, and to their families and loved ones who woke up this morning to the worst news imaginable,” Chu said. “I can't even comprehend the pain and suffering they are going through.”

Chu also said up to seven more victims are still in the hospital and some are intubated.

An Arcadia couple is selling doughnuts to raise money for the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting. A GoFundMe account was set up for the victims, and has already raised over $850,000, ABC 7 reported .

The victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting that left seven dead and another injured are also receiving help from the community.

ABC 7 reported several resources available for victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting which included the Asian Pacific Fund's Half Moon Bay Support Fund , the Farmworker Caravan and others.

For the families of 18 people who died and the surviving victims, the state has up to $70,000 to compensate lost wages, according to the California Victims Compensation Board (CalVCB).

CalVBC has paid less than half, $40 million, to California victims than in fiscal year 2010-2011 when $95 million was paid. Photo by (Robert J Hansen)

“We have the important responsibility of helping victims of crime recover from their experience by compensating them for costs associated with the crime,” Lynda Gledhill, CalVCB executive director, said in the most recent annual report.

Reimbursed expenses can cover medical and mental health treatment, income loss and funeral or burial expenses and others at a total of up to $70,000 can be paid per claim.

CalVCB still supports survivors of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting in July 2019, where four people (including the gunman) were killed and 17 were wounded, according to the CalVCB report.

CalVCB has issued a total of $248,140 to 121 victims, an average of $2,051 per claimant.

Assistance is also available to survivors of crime victims who have died, including parents, grandparents, siblings, spouses, children or grandchildren of the victim are all eligible.

CalVCB received 39,015 applications and paid $40.3 million in compensation in Fiscal Year 2021-22.

But the number of victims and the amount paid to them has been declining for the last decade, an investigation found

The CalVCB was appropriated $148 million in the fiscal year 2021-2022. Only $40 million was paid during that year, according to government records. Just over ten years ago, more than $95 million was paid to victims.

Monterey Park is in Los Angeles County where the amount of support from the state for victim services has been declining since 2011. Photo by (Robert J Hansen)

In Los Angeles County, over $33 million was paid to victims by CalVCB in FY 2010-2011 but that nearly fell by 50 percent in FY 2021-2022, when about $16.5 million was paid.

Half Moon Bay is in San Mateo County where the amount of support from the state for victim services has been declining since 2011. Photo by (Robert J Hansen)

Half Moon Bay, located in San Mateo County, where support paid to victims has also gradually declined each of the last ten years.

About $1.1 million was paid to victims ten years ago while last fiscal year that amount was less than a quarter million.

Anyone needing help, reach out to your county district attorney's office which offers claims processing, crisis intervention, emergency assistance, counseling referrals, court escort and other types of assistance.