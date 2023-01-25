San Jose, CA

Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part I

Robert J Hansen
“She tried to rob me, she stabbed me, I do not want to die,” Gackle said

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrvdI_0kQdDRBq00
Sydney Whalen’s mugshot in August 2017.Photo by(Courtesy of San Jose Police Department)

Part I: The Forgotten Journalist

By Robert J Hansen / Newsbreak Sacramento 

(Santa Clara, Calif.) “She tried to rob, she stabbed me, I do not want to die,” Paul Gackle said before he collapsed on his neighbor’s porch, according to police reports.

Gackle, a  San Jose Mercury reporter, nearly died after being stabbed 14 times by 23-year-old Sydney Whalen. Gackle subsequently was fired by his employer and denied crime victim services by the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office. 

“I feel like all I did was become a victim of a violent crime and now, all of a sudden, my life's falling apart,” Gackle said.

But new information has come out that suggests Gackle wasn't just the victim of a horrific assault, he was also the victim of a secretive, tight-knit circle of Santa Clara County Superior Court judges, lawyers, law enforcement officials, and reporters known as the Bench-Bar-Media-Police Committee (BBMP).

The history of the committee suggests that the government officials who organized and ran the group – and the “off-the-record” meetings – used it to influence local media and protect judges and law enforcement officials from scrutiny, scandal, and accountability. 

The full version of this article can be found at the Davis Vanguard.

Paul Gackle survives a violent attack

Paul Gackle met Sydney Whalen outside a bar on July 21, 2021, but after he invited her into his home, she robbed and stabbed him 14 times, changing his life forever. He attempted to flee through the doorway, but she blocked him and stood in the doorway while continuing to stab him, according to police reports.

Ten days after the violent attack on Gackle, Whalen killed 44-year-old Daniel Torrez, a Hayward resident. The next day she was in Santa Cruz, where she was arrested for robbing and attacking someone with a hammer, according to local media.

On the same day as the hammer incident, August 1, 2017, the San Jose Mercury published their first warning to the public of the danger Whalen posed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34INE8_0kQdDRBq00
Timeline of Sydney Whalen’s crime spree from July 2016 through August 2017.Photo by(Data visualization by Robert J Hansen)

Before she attacked Gackle, Whalen was wanted by Santa Clara County for assault with a deadly weapon from a July 2016 incident. Then in May 2017 she was arrested for allegedly stealing a car and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, police records show.

Ultimately, Whalen was convicted and sent to prison by Alameda County. She is an inmate at Central California Women’s Facility and is eligible for parole in February 2031, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Gackle was owed wage loss crime victim services compensation for surviving such a serious incident of violence.

The explicit purpose of the Santa Clara DA victim’s services unit is to help people in Gackle’s situation. Instead it denied Gackle these services for the next four years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IvLB_0kQdDRBq00
Paul Gackle’s injuries were described in the police report.Photo by(Robert J Hansen)

San Jose Mercury abandons employee and violent crime victim 

Gackle went back to work less than a month after being attacked.

According to court documents, Gackle wanted to go on disability, but his sports editor told him he would lose his beat if he didn’t begin reporting on the San Jose Sharks at the beginning of the season, which began the first week of October.

When that article came out, Gackle spoke to Mercury editor Bert Robinson about his frustration with the article leaving out the fact that the Santa Clara DA, Jeff Rosen, had offered Whalen a plea deal which allowed for her release, nine days before attacking Paul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wquMy_0kQdDRBq00
A statement from Paul Gackle’s testimony in the restraining order hearing.Photo by(Robert J Hansen)

“By going behind my back and going through Robert [Salonga] and Bert [Robinson], Jeff Rosen guaranteed that the information would be released to the public in a way that was beneficial to him,” Gackle said according to court records.

The Associated Press reported on Whalen’s extensive violent history in Santa Clara County and that the Santa Clara DA’s office confirmed Whalen had been charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. 

Rosen also refused to tell Paul the identity of his attacker for over a year and withheld information about the previous violent crimes that she committed, despite Gackle specifically and repeatedly requesting that information.

This led Gackle to feel ignored, hopeless and violated by Rosen, according to his victim advocate. Out of justifiable frustration, he started criticizing the DA for Marsy’s Law violations.

Marsy’s Law was intended to protect crime victims from being re-traumatized while their cases move through the courts.

Gackle struggled with trauma for years after the attack, trauma that prompted him to go out on disability leave in May 2019. In October, when he expressed his concerns about returning to work while still suffering from the trauma of his attack, the Mercury fired him.

Part II will be released tomorrow.

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

