Did the Stanislaus family court overlook abusive behavior when granting father full custody?

Juliet Ramos and her three children. Photo by (Courtesy of Juliet Ramos)

By Robert J Hansen / Newsbreak Sacramento

(Modesto, Calif.) Modesto police unexpectedly arrived at Juliet Ramos’s house, according to Ramos’s fiancée, Mike, who answered the door that day in September 2020.

Mike said the police told him they received a report of an attempted suicide and needed to come inside to investigate.

“Juliet was very frustrated and upset. He [ex-husband] used her grief as an excuse to call 911 and say that Juliet had made an attempt on her life,” Juliet’s fiancé said.

Mike was home during that time and said Ramos never attempted to hurt herself.

“They [the police] didn’t make it seem like I had a choice,” Mike said in a phone interview. “They just came in and then asked where Juliet was.”

After making their way to Ramos’s bedroom and finding her on the bed, police quickly told Ramos that they had to take her to be evaluated.

Ramos and her fiancé tried to explain to officers that there was no suicide attempt yet within minutes, several police officers began to pin her down and detain her against her will.

Modesto PD forcibly detaining Juliet Ramos and taken to a behavioral health facility after police received call that she attempted suicide. Photo by (Juliet Ramos)

When police were putting Ramos into the ambulance, Mike said he saw Ramos’s ex-husband standing there watching.

Because Ramos’s ex-husband was not contacted, his name is being withheld.

Juliet was taken to the behavioral health center and released three days later without any diagnosis of mental illness.

“We were all confused when the paramedics arrived and said that they needed to take her to the hospital,” Mike said.

Ramos’s ex-husband filed a petition for custody a week later which included the incident with police taking Ramos to behavioral health, according to court documents.

The behavioral health center could not be reached for comment on whether Ramos needed to be admitted into its care.

Under California law, one of three conditions must be present for an individual to be placed on a 72-hour hold.

If designated personnel, like police or members of a mental-crisis team, believe there is probable cause that because of a mental disorder the individual is a danger to themselves, a danger to others or gravely disabled, according to NAMI .

“I was so stuck in trauma I didn’t even know what was going on,” Ramos said.

It’s been over two years since Ramos has seen her children after a Stanislaus family court gave custody to her ex-husband.

“With the help of the court, he has been able to keep my children from me for a year and a half now without an evidentiary hearing,” Ramos said.

Ramos’s ex-husband has a history of making false police calls, according to Ramos’s fiancé.

Mike said the police showed up at their home multiple times to investigate a report of some sort of misconduct, only to find out that there was nothing of the sort going on.

“Every time this happened, it was him who placed the call,” Mike said.

When Ramos divorced in 2017 they shared custody of their three children from that time up until February 2021, court records show .

Ramos had a restraining order granted against her ex-husband, six months after the court ordered joint custody of their three children in February 2017.

In the 2019 court orders, their children suggested to court mediators that their mother tries to get along with their father but, "dad gets out of hand with mom."

The children hoped that their parents, "stop fighting, stop texting and compromise.”

They did not express a preference regarding care, custody and control only the expressed preference for their parents to get along better.

A week after Modesto police forced Ramos into a behavioral health clinic, her ex-husband filed an emergency custody order requesting full custody and without visitation for Ramos.

It was a short time later that the courts granted the father full custody and the last time Ramos has seen her two younger daughters. Her oldest son is now over 18 years old and is no longer under custody orders.

Recent court orders state that Ramos would be able to file a new request for custody and visitation by obtaining a negative hair follicle test. A month later, Ramos provided the court with the negative test but the court has yet to grant a new custody hearing.

Results from Ramos’s hair follicle test indicating negative on March 12, 2021. Photo by (Courtesy of Juliet Ramos)

“I did that and the court never took up the hearing,” Ramos said. “Now my hair follicle test and motion are missing from the court record.”

Psychotherapist Renee Catt with Moving Mindsets Psychology Clinic wrote a letter in August of 2021 intended for Ramos to submit to the courts.

Catt’s letter said that Ramos presented a few videos for her professional consideration where her daughter was a witness to pornography.

Dr. Catt was in incredible disbelief that Ramos’s daughters have no access to their mother at such an important time in their life regarding their physical, mental and emotional needs.

“Juliet (Ramos) was extremely concerned about both her daughter's safety when in the care of their father,” Catt said.

Catt said there was some talk by one of her daughters about inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature from her cousin.

“No child should be exposed to an environment where they are unsafe and at risk of sexual abuse,” Catt said. “Professionally I would think the access should be restored immediately and some professional investigation happens with regards to the safety of the girls when with their father.”

Ramos has not been allowed to present the court with Dr. Catt’s letter or any other evidence.

Ramos has records of multiple arrests, using law enforcement for harassment and multiple audio recordings and records of incidents between the father and the children.

He was arrested for strong-arm robbery and domestic battery against Ramos in October 2016 and was already on probation for grand theft out of Santa Clara County, police records show.

The same records show Modesto police granted Ramos an emergency restraining order against her ex-husband during the 2016 incident.

Most recently, the father filed a restraining order against Ramos with claims she owns a pink firearm which was granted without evidence of Ramos possessing any weapons.

Ramos has not given up trying to regain custody of her daughters which will likely require Stagi and Ramos to go to court in the future.

This is an ongoing story attempts to contact Ramos’s attorney and ex-husband are underway.