El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence

Robert J Hansen

CDCR official says waste of time and money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cN6sR_0jxOSQfF00
Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen)

Robert J Hansen / Newsbreak Sacramento

(Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.

Harvest Davidson, 25, was initially charged with murder in the 2016 shooting death of Dennis Wright in South Lake Tahoe.

Those involved have said it was meant to be a marijuana business transaction while El Dorado has argued the intent was an armed robbery. 

Davidson pled guilty to two counts of Robbery and admitted that a principal was armed during that robbery, according to Joe Alexander, Chief Assistant District Attorney of El Dorado County.

In an email, Alexander said Davidson still had time left to serve that sentence at the time of his plea, which is why he was transported to CDCR and housed at Kern Valley State Prison.

“If Mr. Davidson was ‘credit for time served’ at the time of sentencing, he would have been paroled from the County Jail where he had been housed pending trial,” Alexander said.  

Tina Perry, Davidson’s mother attended all of his court hearings except one and without her efforts, he very likely would have been convicted of murder and still in prison.

Kristy Khokhobashvili, Chief Of External Affairs for The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told Perry that she can't believe El Dorado County transferred Davidson if he really only has a few days or is even done.

“What a waste of everybody's time, funds, and Davidson’s mental health,” Khokhobashvili said.

Khokhobashvili requested information from the courts that show El Dorado County’s information showed a full year when it should show four months.

In a phone interview, Davidson said he was told by Sergeant Milbanks, a deputy in the El Dorado County jail, that his time was complete but El Dorado County Judge Michael McLaughlin ordered the transfer to CDCR regardless of the sentence.

At that sentencing hearing, Davidson’s attorney was told by the judge that he didn’t care that Davidson only had ten days left on his sentence.

“It doesn’t matter. I don’t care if he only has ten days left, he needs to check into CDCR,” the judge said, according to Davidson.

The El Dorado County court sentenced Davidson to seven years and four months which was completed when good behavior credits were applied to the time spent in an El Dorado County jail.

Davidson thought he was simply going to be released from the El Dorado County jail having served his sentence.

“But that’s not what happened,” Davidson said.

Six-year murder case, three prosecutors, at least five defense attorneys ends after plea agreement 

Many factors contributed to Mr. Davidson's case took so long to reach a conclusion, according to the Chief Assistant DA.  

Alexander said the nature of the charges, the extent of pre-trial litigation and the number of co-defendants all played a role.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQPSy_0jxOSQfF00
The El Dorado County Superior Court in South Lake Tahoe.Photo by(Robert J Hansen)

Davidson believed he was entitled to a dismissal under a new law passed in 2018, SB 1437, a position El Dorado County did not agree with Chief Assistant Deputy DA Alexander said.

Davidson questioned why the county dropped the murder charge if they did not agree he was entitled to a dismissal.

“If I was liable for murder, I would have went to trial and lost,” Davidson said.

According to the legislation, SB 1437 provides a means of vacating the conviction and resentencing a defendant when a complaint, information, or indictment was filed against the defendant that allowed the prosecution to proceed under a theory of first-degree felony murder.

The other men charged with murder were Dion Vaccaro, Dominic Randolph, Tristan Batten, and Tevarez Lopez. 

Batten, Vaccaro and Travarez have already been convicted of murder although Travarez and Vaccaro are fighting to overturn their convictions, according to court records.

“My public defender challenged so many of the court’s mishandlings of the case that they then offered an armed robbery charge which I had already served enough time for,” Davidson said in a phone interview.

He was sentenced around mid-November with a special order from the judge to be sent to the CDCR and an eight-year sentence, eight months longer than agreed upon.

Davidson’s mother fought for her son’s release from beginning to end, only missing one day of court in seven years’ worth of hearings.

“I just had to stay strong and stay encouraged,” Perry said.

She owed her gratitude to one attorney who told her that she was fighting for her son and will take learning the law.

“I thought that’s what I pay attorneys for but he told me, ‘no you have to do it,’” Perry said.

There is more reporting being done on this matter which will be published in an upcoming article 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Harvest Davidson# El Dorado County District Atto# Joe Alexander# CDCR# Man beats murder charges

Comments / 6

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
8918 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Sacramento, CA

Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputy

Scene of a separate police incident in Sacramento on December 20, 2022.Photo by(Public Safety News) (Sacramento, Calif.) A man was arrested Wednesday morning after firing a gunshot at and a brief standoff with Sacramento sheriff deputies at a South Sacramento residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Read full story
Santa Clara County, CA

Crime victims file complaint against judges and DA for having secret meetings

From left, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Erica Yew, DA Jeff Rosen, and Judge James Towery, all are members of the BBMP committee.Photo by(Image by Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) A group of crime victims and advocates filed a complaint with the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) alleging Santa Clara County Judges, District Attorney Jeff Rosen, Supervisors and Sheriff Candidates violated election laws in connection with a court-sponsored Bench-Bar-Media-Police Committee (BBMP) earlier this month.

Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?

CHP investigating on Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road where a Sacramento detective hit and killed two men on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.Photo by(KCRA 3) (Sacramento, Calif.) Since September 2021 four Saramentans have been senselessly killed by homeless people, during the same period Sacramento law enforcement has killed the same number of people in traffic collisions alone.

Read full story
27 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming opposition

Sacramento County residents opposing the most recent proposal to expand the Main Jail on Monday, December 5, 2022.Photo by(Decarcerate Sacramento) (Sacramento, Calif.) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the $450 million proposal to essentially expand the downtown Main Jail Thursday which it views as the only viable path to compliance with the consent decree.

Read full story
3 comments
San Mateo County, CA

San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and media

Same thing happened in Britney Spears’ conservatorship case. (Sacramento, Calif.) A San Mateo family court judge abruptly and unexpectedly discontinued remote access to family court proceedings, preventing remote access to the public, court watchers and media early last month.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later date

A California Highway Patrol cruiser at the State Capitol on June 11, 2021.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) A new policy would ban San Francisco police from making traffic stops for several low-level infractions, according to a report on a new traffic enforcement policy released yesterday by the Police Commission.

Read full story
9 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco approves police to use lethal force with robots

(Sacramento, Calif.) The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved the police department’s ability to use potentially lethal force using remote-controlled robots on Tuesday.

Read full story
22 comments
Sacramento, CA

Reunification camp survivors expose for-profit industry’s relationship with family courts

Ally Cable sharing her experience with Family Bridges’ reunification camp via TikTok on April 29, 2022.Photo by(CJEYouthSpeak) (Sacramento, Calif.) When Ally Cable was 16, she and her younger sister were taken from their mother and flown to Montana where they were subjected to a Building Family Bridges reunification therapy in a hotel for four days.

Read full story
5 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapy

David Murdoch (left) watching as Santa Cruz police restrain his daughter, Brooke Murdoch, against her will in June 2021.(YouTube) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) The following is from late June 2021, showing Santa Cruz police officers forcibly take thirteen-year-old Brooke Murdoch from her mother after a judge ordered the teen be taken to Sonoma based psychologist Rebecca Bailey for “connection-focused therapy,” with her father.

Read full story
60 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs

Actions taken after public outcry over children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home. Maya and Sebastian Laing(Instagram) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) After public outcry for two children forcibly removed from their grandmother’s home last month, The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors passed a directive for the Department of Human Services to work with the County Counsel to determine potential options to regulate the actions of private youth transport companies who are hired to remove children from their home.

Read full story
15 comments
Alabama State

Four out of five states ban slavery as criminal punishment

Alabama slavery abolishionists at the Civil Rights Memorial Center Theater in Alabama on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif) Four out of five states banned slavery as criminal punishment in yesterday’s midterm election, according to preliminary estimates from state officials.

Read full story
29 comments
Sacramento, CA

Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help him

(Courtesy of Donta Williams) Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting.

Read full story
37 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification center

Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty giving a press conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Custody Peace) Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty held a press conference Thursday about Maya and Sebastian, two children forcibly taken from their grandmother's home to a reunification center.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell Richards

Judge declares mistrial and attorneys say they will be retrying case. Darrell Richards’ mother, Christine Vang speaking about how police killed her son on Monday, October 31, 2022.(Voices of Strength)

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents

Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.

Read full story
273 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parent

Friends and supporters of Maya Laing protesting in from of a Santa Cruz courthouse on Friday, October 28, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) The day before Maya Laing and her brother Sebastian were taken against their will to a court-ordered reunification camp, Maya filed a temporary restraining order against her mother.

Read full story
56 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification camp

Maya Laing taken by transporters from a family home on Thursday, October 20, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) Two Santa Cruz children were physically removed from their aunt's home by “transporters” and taken to a reunification camp by court order last Thursday, according to a video found on social media.

Read full story
32 comments
Sacramento, CA

Former police chief testifies in police killing trial of Darell Richards

Matsui Federal courtroom downtown in Sacramento(Robert J Hansen) Former Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn testified Wednesday as the trial over the shooting death of 19-year-old Darell Richards by police continues.

Read full story
2 comments
Fresno, CA

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy