Crime victims file complaint against judges and DA for having secret meetings

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OH0jg_0jn7kRYm00
From left, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Erica Yew, DA Jeff Rosen, and Judge James Towery, all are members of the BBMP committee.Photo by(Image by Robert J Hansen)

By Robert J Hansen / Newsbreak Sacramento

(Sacramento, Calif.) A group of crime victims and advocates filed a complaint with the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) alleging Santa Clara County Judges, District Attorney Jeff Rosen, Supervisors and Sheriff Candidates violated election laws in connection with a court-sponsored Bench-Bar-Media-Police Committee (BBMP) earlier this month.

The Silicon Valley-based California Crime Victims and Advocates Committee filed the complaint alleging that Judge James Towery, Judge Carol Overton, Judge Erica Yew, DA Rosen, Santa Clara Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, as well as Sheriff Deputy John Hirokawa violated election law by holding non-public, invitation only meetings where they discussed their political campaigns, current events, and other issues. 

The complaint alleges that public funds were improperly used to pay for the clandestine meetings.

Records obtained under California public records law indicate that the BBMP committee was first formed around 1988 as a court authorized “standing committee,” with about five meetings per year.

BBMP membership is by invitation of a court judge. Members include judges, government attorneys, elected officials, reporters, private lawyers and police officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yw9J_0jn7kRYm00
Photo by(Robert J Hansen)

According to acquired public records, BBMP meetings from 2014 to 2018 would have an attendance ranging anywhere from 25 to 50 people.

BBMP dinner meetings are held five times a year and are 3 hours long and include a social hour, dinner and a formal presentation. 

None of these BBMP meetings were made open to the public nor was a record of the meetings kept available afterward for the public to see. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Do5vZ_0jn7kRYm00
Photo by(Robert J Hansen)

Berkeley law professor and retired federal judge Jeremy Fogel attended meetings of the BBMP Committee mainly during the 1980s.

“I saw nothing at that time that was problematic,” Fogel said via email. “It’s possible that things changed after I left the Superior Court to become a federal judge in 1998, but prior to that, at least in my experience, the Committee never discussed individual cases, parties or attorneys.”

Fogel said the BBMP committee had an explicit and strictly enforced rule against discussing individual cases, parties or attorneys.

“The reason for the committee’s existence was to give each of the four groups an opportunity to understand each other’s professional perspective. If that somehow changed after 1998, I have no personal knowledge to …,” Fogel said.

Public records were used to bring the complaint which alleges members of the BBMP and their guests used public funds from the court's jury and grand jury budget but did not invite the public as the political candidates which included DA Rosen and judges who discussed their views "off record" with reporters from the San Jose Mercury and NBC Bay Area.

Knowledge of the BBMP was only discovered during a 2022 civil harassment case the San Jose Mercury brought on behalf of editor Bert Robinson and reporter Robert Salonga against former Mercury reporter Paul Gackle when Judge Carol Overton disclosed she had sat on the BBMP committee with Robinson.

The Mercury sought a restraining order against Gackle who was accused of calling reporter Robert Salong a "shi**y” journalist during a 2021 political rally.

According to both parties, after a public defender intervened, Gackle said, “but I haven’t even punched him yet.”

The Mercury argued in its brief that a continued restraining order is necessary because it claims Gackle harbors “deep ill will” for the paper and its employees and has threatened violence.

Gackle approached Salonga at the event and criticized his reporting on an assault that happened to Gackle in 2017.

On July 21, 2017, Gackle was stabbed 14 times by a woman named Sydney Whalen who then robbed his apartment. 

Whalen was later convicted of killing a man in Hayward following her assault on Gackle.

Gackle said the attack left him with post-traumatic stress disorder that made doing his job as a sports reporter at the Mercury News difficult.

The Mercury fired Gackle in 2019, which led to the animosity between the two and led to the restraining order.

Shortly after the Mercury prevailed in restraining Gackle from appearing at Rosen’s political events where Mercury reporters were present, the Mercury endorsed Mr. Rosen’s 2022 campaign as it had done since 2010.

The FPPC responded to the complaint and concluded that it will require additional time beyond the initial 14-day period to await the response of those named and evaluate this matter to determine whether additional investigation is appropriate. 

“Please be advised that, at this time, we have not made any determination about the validity of the allegations made or about the culpability, if any, of the people identified in your complaint,” the FPPC.

This is a rolling investigation into the BBMP Committee and its members.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bar Bench Media Police Committ# Santa Clara judges# Paul Gackle# FPPC# BBMP

Comments / 14

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
8867 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Sacramento, CA

Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?

CHP investigating on Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road where a Sacramento detective hit and killed two men on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.Photo by(KCRA 3) (Sacramento, Calif.) Since September 2021 four Saramentans have been senselessly killed by homeless people, during the same period Sacramento law enforcement has killed the same number of people in traffic collisions alone.

Read full story
26 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming opposition

Sacramento County residents opposing the most recent proposal to expand the Main Jail on Monday, December 5, 2022.Photo by(Decarcerate Sacramento) (Sacramento, Calif.) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the $450 million proposal to essentially expand the downtown Main Jail Thursday which it views as the only viable path to compliance with the consent decree.

Read full story
3 comments
San Mateo County, CA

San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and media

Same thing happened in Britney Spears’ conservatorship case. (Sacramento, Calif.) A San Mateo family court judge abruptly and unexpectedly discontinued remote access to family court proceedings, preventing remote access to the public, court watchers and media early last month.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later date

A California Highway Patrol cruiser at the State Capitol on June 11, 2021.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) A new policy would ban San Francisco police from making traffic stops for several low-level infractions, according to a report on a new traffic enforcement policy released yesterday by the Police Commission.

Read full story
9 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco approves police to use lethal force with robots

(Sacramento, Calif.) The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved the police department’s ability to use potentially lethal force using remote-controlled robots on Tuesday.

Read full story
22 comments
Sacramento, CA

Reunification camp survivors expose for-profit industry’s relationship with family courts

Ally Cable sharing her experience with Family Bridges’ reunification camp via TikTok on April 29, 2022.Photo by(CJEYouthSpeak) (Sacramento, Calif.) When Ally Cable was 16, she and her younger sister were taken from their mother and flown to Montana where they were subjected to a Building Family Bridges reunification therapy in a hotel for four days.

Read full story
5 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapy

David Murdoch (left) watching as Santa Cruz police restrain his daughter, Brooke Murdoch, against her will in June 2021.(YouTube) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) The following is from late June 2021, showing Santa Cruz police officers forcibly take thirteen-year-old Brooke Murdoch from her mother after a judge ordered the teen be taken to Sonoma based psychologist Rebecca Bailey for “connection-focused therapy,” with her father.

Read full story
60 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs

Actions taken after public outcry over children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home. Maya and Sebastian Laing(Instagram) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) After public outcry for two children forcibly removed from their grandmother’s home last month, The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors passed a directive for the Department of Human Services to work with the County Counsel to determine potential options to regulate the actions of private youth transport companies who are hired to remove children from their home.

Read full story
15 comments
Alabama State

Four out of five states ban slavery as criminal punishment

Alabama slavery abolishionists at the Civil Rights Memorial Center Theater in Alabama on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif) Four out of five states banned slavery as criminal punishment in yesterday’s midterm election, according to preliminary estimates from state officials.

Read full story
29 comments
Sacramento, CA

Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help him

(Courtesy of Donta Williams) Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting.

Read full story
37 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification center

Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty giving a press conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Custody Peace) Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty held a press conference Thursday about Maya and Sebastian, two children forcibly taken from their grandmother's home to a reunification center.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell Richards

Judge declares mistrial and attorneys say they will be retrying case. Darrell Richards’ mother, Christine Vang speaking about how police killed her son on Monday, October 31, 2022.(Voices of Strength)

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents

Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.

Read full story
273 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parent

Friends and supporters of Maya Laing protesting in from of a Santa Cruz courthouse on Friday, October 28, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) The day before Maya Laing and her brother Sebastian were taken against their will to a court-ordered reunification camp, Maya filed a temporary restraining order against her mother.

Read full story
56 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification camp

Maya Laing taken by transporters from a family home on Thursday, October 20, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) Two Santa Cruz children were physically removed from their aunt's home by “transporters” and taken to a reunification camp by court order last Thursday, according to a video found on social media.

Read full story
32 comments
Sacramento, CA

Former police chief testifies in police killing trial of Darell Richards

Matsui Federal courtroom downtown in Sacramento(Robert J Hansen) Former Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn testified Wednesday as the trial over the shooting death of 19-year-old Darell Richards by police continues.

Read full story
2 comments
Fresno, CA

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.

Read full story
16 comments
Sacramento, CA

Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountability

“Then he had the audacity to handcuff my husband after he shot him,” wife says. Daughter and granddaughter of Jaime Naranjo, who was killed by a Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy last week, at a press conference, Oct. 4, 2022.Photo by Robert J Hansen.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting

19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy