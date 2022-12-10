Sacramento, CA

Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AtBQ_0je3kqQm00
CHP investigating on Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road where a Sacramento detective hit and killed two men on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.Photo by(KCRA 3)

By Robert J Hansen / Newsbreak Sacramento

(Sacramento, Calif.) Since September 2021 four Saramentans have been senselessly killed by homeless people, during the same period Sacramento law enforcement has killed the same number of people in traffic collisions alone.

When the average citizen accidentally kills somebody because of a traffic collision, they are almost always charged with at least vehicular manslaughter and arrested.

Sacramento law enforcement officers, on the other hand, seemingly are allowed to kill people with their vehicles.

Sacramento police detective Jonathan Thomas Nangle hit and killed two brothers on the freeway earlier this week on southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road, according to police.

Juan Carlos Enriquez Rodriguez of Sacramento and his brother Lionel were pulled over to the side of the road because one of them ran out of gas.

While they were putting gas in the vehicle, Nangle crossed the solid white line and hit them both, according to police.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other later at the hospital.

Nangle has not been booked into the main jail for manslaughter or a similar charge as you or I would have been.

We’d be sitting there at this very moment.

If police are not even held accountable for killing people with their vehicles then how will police be held accountable for the next unarmed person they shoot and kill?

This is the second time Detective Nangle has crashed while on duty. In April 2021 the detective crashed into a woman’s vehicle which cost the City $15,500 to settle the case, according to court documents.

The woman luckily survived. Nangle went back to work after “clearly” learning from his mistakes.

The death of the two brothers came only five weeks after another deadly crash involving a Sacramento police officer who, like Nangle, hasn’t been arrested.

On Oct. 31, a Sacramento police officer, whose identity was never released, crashed into and killed 61-year-old motorcyclist Denzil Ollen Broadhurst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhnZc_0je3kqQm00
Scene of an accident where a Sacramento police officer struck and killed a motorcyclist on Monday, October 31, 2022.Photo by(Courtesy of KCRA 3)

The initial statement from police said a motorcyclist died “following a collision with a Sacramento police officer’s patrol vehicle.”

“Following a collision,” appears to be the preferred choice of words when police officers hit another vehicle. If a driver runs into a police officer’s vehicle, it is clearly stated that way.

After October’s fatal collision, Sacramento police told local news outlets they would conduct an internal administrative review and sent the findings to the Sacramento County district attorney to decide whether criminal charges should be filed. 

To date, no charges have been filed.

Rather than placing either officer on so much as leave, let alone under arrest, the police department released a statement via Twitter.

"As a department, any incident involving our officers that results in serious injury or death is thoroughly reviewed at multiple levels. Specific to vehicle collisions, an accident review committee routinely reviews the facts of officer-involved collisions for policy violations, training, and safety issues,” police claim. “We recognize the tragic nature of these types of incidents and the impact they have on the involved parties as well as the community. We remain committed to fully cooperating with this investigation as it moves forward."

A Riverbank man was arrested in September on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter related to a crash that killed a 16-year-old passenger. 

Daniel Madsen, 21, told investigators he believed he fell asleep at the wheel and toxicology results showed no indication of drug or alcohol use, the Modesto Bee reported.

Madsen was arrested and didn’t even hit another driver or a pedestrian. From a passenger dying.

When the Rialto planning commissioner was killed in August after her car was struck by an SUV, the driver of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the San Bernardino County jail log.

Yet, when a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy driving northbound on Franklin Boulevard in a patrol car hits and kills a pedestrian, Rickey Epps, there is no accountability.

The Sheriff’s Office even claimed that witnesses told investigators Epps was standing in the middle of the road in Elk Grove that night with his back to oncoming traffic.

The Sheriff can paint a version of events as favorable to his deputies as he likes, but anyone else who kills another motorist or pedestrian gets arrested and usually convicted.

These officers and the deputy not being held accountable in ordinary situations where the average citizen is held criminally responsible illustrates how far our society has yet to go in holding law enforcement accountable in extraordinary situations where they use lethal force.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sacramento detective kills two# Sacramento police accountabili# Traffic# fatal traffic accident by poli# Police accountability

Comments / 25

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
8803 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming opposition

Sacramento County residents opposing the most recent proposal to expand the Main Jail on Monday, December 5, 2022.Photo by(Decarcerate Sacramento) (Sacramento, Calif.) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the $450 million proposal to essentially expand the downtown Main Jail Thursday which it views as the only viable path to compliance with the consent decree.

Read full story
3 comments
San Mateo County, CA

San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and media

Same thing happened in Britney Spears’ conservatorship case. (Sacramento, Calif.) A San Mateo family court judge abruptly and unexpectedly discontinued remote access to family court proceedings, preventing remote access to the public, court watchers and media early last month.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later date

A California Highway Patrol cruiser at the State Capitol on June 11, 2021.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) A new policy would ban San Francisco police from making traffic stops for several low-level infractions, according to a report on a new traffic enforcement policy released yesterday by the Police Commission.

Read full story
9 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco approves police to use lethal force with robots

(Sacramento, Calif.) The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved the police department’s ability to use potentially lethal force using remote-controlled robots on Tuesday.

Read full story
22 comments
Sacramento, CA

Reunification camp survivors expose for-profit industry’s relationship with family courts

Ally Cable sharing her experience with Family Bridges’ reunification camp via TikTok on April 29, 2022.Photo by(CJEYouthSpeak) (Sacramento, Calif.) When Ally Cable was 16, she and her younger sister were taken from their mother and flown to Montana where they were subjected to a Building Family Bridges reunification therapy in a hotel for four days.

Read full story
5 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapy

David Murdoch (left) watching as Santa Cruz police restrain his daughter, Brooke Murdoch, against her will in June 2021.(YouTube) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) The following is from late June 2021, showing Santa Cruz police officers forcibly take thirteen-year-old Brooke Murdoch from her mother after a judge ordered the teen be taken to Sonoma based psychologist Rebecca Bailey for “connection-focused therapy,” with her father.

Read full story
57 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs

Actions taken after public outcry over children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home. Maya and Sebastian Laing(Instagram) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) After public outcry for two children forcibly removed from their grandmother’s home last month, The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors passed a directive for the Department of Human Services to work with the County Counsel to determine potential options to regulate the actions of private youth transport companies who are hired to remove children from their home.

Read full story
15 comments
Alabama State

Four out of five states ban slavery as criminal punishment

Alabama slavery abolishionists at the Civil Rights Memorial Center Theater in Alabama on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif) Four out of five states banned slavery as criminal punishment in yesterday’s midterm election, according to preliminary estimates from state officials.

Read full story
29 comments
Sacramento, CA

Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help him

(Courtesy of Donta Williams) Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting.

Read full story
37 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification center

Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty giving a press conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Custody Peace) Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty held a press conference Thursday about Maya and Sebastian, two children forcibly taken from their grandmother's home to a reunification center.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell Richards

Judge declares mistrial and attorneys say they will be retrying case. Darrell Richards’ mother, Christine Vang speaking about how police killed her son on Monday, October 31, 2022.(Voices of Strength)

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents

Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.

Read full story
273 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parent

Friends and supporters of Maya Laing protesting in from of a Santa Cruz courthouse on Friday, October 28, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) The day before Maya Laing and her brother Sebastian were taken against their will to a court-ordered reunification camp, Maya filed a temporary restraining order against her mother.

Read full story
55 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification camp

Maya Laing taken by transporters from a family home on Thursday, October 20, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) Two Santa Cruz children were physically removed from their aunt's home by “transporters” and taken to a reunification camp by court order last Thursday, according to a video found on social media.

Read full story
32 comments
Sacramento, CA

Former police chief testifies in police killing trial of Darell Richards

Matsui Federal courtroom downtown in Sacramento(Robert J Hansen) Former Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn testified Wednesday as the trial over the shooting death of 19-year-old Darell Richards by police continues.

Read full story
2 comments
Fresno, CA

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.

Read full story
16 comments
Sacramento, CA

Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountability

“Then he had the audacity to handcuff my husband after he shot him,” wife says. Daughter and granddaughter of Jaime Naranjo, who was killed by a Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy last week, at a press conference, Oct. 4, 2022.Photo by Robert J Hansen.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting

19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)

Read full story
12 comments
Merced, CA

Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigations

Councilmember Jesse Ornelas “doesn’t trust” current process. Attorney General Rob Bonta (left) Merced Councilmember Jesse Ornales after a meeting on Thursday, September 15, 2022.(Courtesy of Merced Under Construction)

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy