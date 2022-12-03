San Francisco, CA

San Francisco approves police to use lethal force with robots

Robert J Hansen

Public not permitted to comment during meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HQYN_0jVovzKV00
Photo bySebastien Cote via Getty

Robert J Hansen / Newsbreak, Sacramento 

(Sacramento, Calif.) The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved the police department’s ability to use potentially lethal force using remote-controlled robots on Tuesday.

The 8-3 vote came after an hours-long debate and an amendment specifying that officers could use robots only after using alternative force or de-escalation tactics or were unable to subdue the suspect through alternative means.

Supervisor Dean Preston told the Vanguard this week that he doesn’t think most people in San Francisco support this policy and believed if placed on the ballot, it would go down overwhelmingly, just as an initiative for unrestrictive taser use went down in 2018, 62 percent to 38.

“I’m getting tons of communications of people who are against what the board did,” Preston said.

Public comment on the police equipment policy was not permitted and speakers were specifically warned that they wouldn't be allowed to talk about the policy if they called in.

Board President Shamann Walton questions whether giving police this authority will make San Franciscans safer.

"I don't see how a robot being armed with a weapon would save lives," Shamann said. "The last thing I want is a robot responding to a mass shooting at my children's school or my grandchildren's school."

The Supervisors in support of the policy claim it’s necessary to keep police officers and the city safe.

"These are the last-resort measures used after all other measures, to save lives," Supervisor Catherine Stefani said. "I will be voting in support of this measure today, in our continued effort to keep the city safe."

Stefani acknowledged that the city never has had to use this kind of weaponry but said it is necessary because police are “increasingly outgunned.”

"The militarization of our society exploded when assault rifles for citizens were allowed,” Stafani said. "Our police increasingly find themselves outgunned."

The last time an SF police officer was killed by gunfire was Officer Bryan Dennis Tuvera on December 23, 2006.

A new state law, AB 481, requires police to seek approval from their appropriate government body and is intended to allow the public a forum and voice in the acquisition and use of military-grade weapons that historically have harmed communities, according to the legislation.

Kat Scott, a Bay Area roboticist, wrote a letter protesting the draft policy to the Board of Supervisors.

"I have reviewed the robots currently in SFPD's possession; they were not designed for lethal force. As such, any novel armaments attached to these robots will be, at best, jury-rigged, and pose a danger to both SFPD and the citizens of San Francisco. The current policy permits the use of technology that lacks sufficient regulation and could create dangerous legal precedents. More insidiously, the policy as it stands will create a financial incentive to create weaponized robots for domestic use against American citizens at a time when no meaningful laws exist to regulate their use," Scott’s letter said.

Supervisor Connie Chan, a member of the committee that sent the proposal to the full board, was asked why the use of force by robots was needed but could not be reached for comment.

Chan told the Associated Press that she understood concerns over the use of force but said that according to state law she is “required to approve the use of these types of equipment.”

Other equipment policy concerns were raised by the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) which asked that all of the SFPD's assault rifles be included in the policy. 

Currently, 375 rifles are being omitted because Chief Bill Scott defines them as "standard-issue service weapons." 

Their omission could mean less oversight over how the weapons are used, according to the AFSC.

SF police have 12 fully functional robots at their disposal, according to SFPD spokesperson Robert Rueca.

Rueca said the robots have never been used to attack anyone. 

“The robots are remote-controlled and are typically used to investigate and defuse potential bombs or to surveil areas too awkward or dangerous for officers to access,” Rueca said.

Throughout the U.S. there have been very few situations where lethal force was used with a robot. Once was in 2016 when Dallas police strapped plastic explosives to a robot to blow up a sharpshooter who had killed five police officers. 

One of the SFPD’s robots, the Remotec F5A, is the same model as the one used by the Dallas police.

"It is ridiculous to give the police killer robots," an anonymous caller said before he was swiftly cut off from the meeting.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Police robots# Lethal force# SFPD# San Francisco Board of Supervi# AB 481

Comments / 22

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
8755 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

San Mateo County, CA

San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and media

Same thing happened in Britney Spears’ conservatorship case. (Sacramento, Calif.) A San Mateo family court judge abruptly and unexpectedly discontinued remote access to family court proceedings, preventing remote access to the public, court watchers and media early last month.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later date

A California Highway Patrol cruiser at the State Capitol on June 11, 2021.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) A new policy would ban San Francisco police from making traffic stops for several low-level infractions, according to a report on a new traffic enforcement policy released yesterday by the Police Commission.

Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Reunification camp survivors expose for-profit industry’s relationship with family courts

Ally Cable sharing her experience with Family Bridges’ reunification camp via TikTok on April 29, 2022.Photo by(CJEYouthSpeak) (Sacramento, Calif.) When Ally Cable was 16, she and her younger sister were taken from their mother and flown to Montana where they were subjected to a Building Family Bridges reunification therapy in a hotel for four days.

Read full story
5 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapy

David Murdoch (left) watching as Santa Cruz police restrain his daughter, Brooke Murdoch, against her will in June 2021.(YouTube) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) The following is from late June 2021, showing Santa Cruz police officers forcibly take thirteen-year-old Brooke Murdoch from her mother after a judge ordered the teen be taken to Sonoma based psychologist Rebecca Bailey for “connection-focused therapy,” with her father.

Read full story
56 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs

Actions taken after public outcry over children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home. Maya and Sebastian Laing(Instagram) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) After public outcry for two children forcibly removed from their grandmother’s home last month, The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors passed a directive for the Department of Human Services to work with the County Counsel to determine potential options to regulate the actions of private youth transport companies who are hired to remove children from their home.

Read full story
14 comments
Alabama State

Four out of five states ban slavery as criminal punishment

Alabama slavery abolishionists at the Civil Rights Memorial Center Theater in Alabama on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif) Four out of five states banned slavery as criminal punishment in yesterday’s midterm election, according to preliminary estimates from state officials.

Read full story
29 comments
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein sale

Two properties formerly owned by Glenco Properties Group Corp. lost via tax lien sales.(Herald-Tribune) (Sacramento, Calif.) A real estate company is suing the man and two mortgage lenders who seized 21 of its properties after it failed to file its annual reports with the Florida Division of Corporations in 2020 and 2021 and was administratively dissolved, according to Sarasota County court records.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help him

(Courtesy of Donta Williams) Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting.

Read full story
37 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification center

Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty giving a press conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Custody Peace) Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty held a press conference Thursday about Maya and Sebastian, two children forcibly taken from their grandmother's home to a reunification center.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell Richards

Judge declares mistrial and attorneys say they will be retrying case. Darrell Richards’ mother, Christine Vang speaking about how police killed her son on Monday, October 31, 2022.(Voices of Strength)

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents

Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.

Read full story
273 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parent

Friends and supporters of Maya Laing protesting in from of a Santa Cruz courthouse on Friday, October 28, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) The day before Maya Laing and her brother Sebastian were taken against their will to a court-ordered reunification camp, Maya filed a temporary restraining order against her mother.

Read full story
55 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification camp

Maya Laing taken by transporters from a family home on Thursday, October 20, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) Two Santa Cruz children were physically removed from their aunt's home by “transporters” and taken to a reunification camp by court order last Thursday, according to a video found on social media.

Read full story
32 comments
Sacramento, CA

Former police chief testifies in police killing trial of Darell Richards

Matsui Federal courtroom downtown in Sacramento(Robert J Hansen) Former Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn testified Wednesday as the trial over the shooting death of 19-year-old Darell Richards by police continues.

Read full story
2 comments
Fresno, CA

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.

Read full story
16 comments
Sacramento, CA

Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountability

“Then he had the audacity to handcuff my husband after he shot him,” wife says. Daughter and granddaughter of Jaime Naranjo, who was killed by a Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy last week, at a press conference, Oct. 4, 2022.Photo by Robert J Hansen.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting

19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)

Read full story
12 comments
Merced, CA

Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigations

Councilmember Jesse Ornelas “doesn’t trust” current process. Attorney General Rob Bonta (left) Merced Councilmember Jesse Ornales after a meeting on Thursday, September 15, 2022.(Courtesy of Merced Under Construction)

Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four years

Can slumlords whose properties habitually damage other peoples homes be prevented?. Damage to Rachel Buller’s condo which was damaged by an upstairs unit in Sacramento in 2021.(Courtesy of Rachel Buller)

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy