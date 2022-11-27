Sacramento, CA

Reunification camp survivors expose for-profit industry’s relationship with family courts

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068eBQ_0jPCn5Ym00
Ally Cable sharing her experience with Family Bridges’ reunification camp via TikTok on April 29, 2022.Photo by(CJEYouthSpeak)

Robert J Hansen / Newsbreak, Sacramento 

Ally Cable

(Sacramento, Calif.) When Ally Cable was 16, she and her younger sister were taken from their mother and flown to Montana where they were subjected to a Building Family Bridges reunification therapy in a hotel for four days. 

“My sister and I were kidnapped from a courthouse in Johnson County Kansas and transported to a remote city in Montana,” Cable said.

Ally, Youth Initiative Founder for the Center for Judicial Excellence, said she and her sister were “held captive”  in a hotel and threatened into a relationship with their abusive father through Family Bridges.

Family Bridges claims to be the world leader in helping children and teens reconnect with a parent from whom they are “alienated,” according to its website.

“The original reunification program and the gold standard for alienated children,” the website says.

Family Bridges claims to be a structured, four-day education experience to help “alienated children” and a rejected parent begin restoring a positive relationship in a relaxed setting.

In the four-day workshop, Cable said she was forced to denounce their mother and say they loved their (father) “abuser.”

“We were coerced into saying that our safe parent, our mom, had brainwashed us into believing that we were abused,” Cable said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDiOz_0jPCn5Ym00
Dr. Randy Rand developed Family Bridges in the early 1990s.Photo by(Substack)

Program leaders, Randy Rand, Kathleen Rock and Kelly Voyage threatened Cable and her sister with wilderness camps, psychiatry facilities or foster care.

Family Bridges isolated Ally and her sister from the outside world in those four days, the court issued a 90-day no-contact order with their mother and forced them to live with their alleged abusive father for a year.

It was seven months before Ally spoke to her mother again. 

The father was physically and sexually abusive to Ally and her sister after the workshop.

“Nothing changed,” Cable said.

The cost of Family Bridges’ workshop cost Cable’s father roughly $40,000.

Ally, now 20 and studying Neuroscience at New York University, has not seen or spoken to her father since she turned 18.

“I spotted him at my high school graduation,” Cable said. “That was the last time I saw him.”

Other Family Bridges survivors

In 2017, the Washington Post spoke to children from seven other cases involving Family Bridges who said they experienced a similar situation as Ally.

Judges changed primary custody, transport agents took the children and escorted them by plane to other states, workshops were held at hotels and kids were instructed to reunite with their allegedly alienated parent.

Cases come from across the country. Michigan, Seattle, Miami, New Jersey, Utah, Montana and Laura Jeu from Virginia.

Temporary custody of Laura and her three younger brothers was granted to her father, Raphael, by Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge Burke McCahill so he could take them to a Family Bridges four-day workshop.

It would be nearly a year before the Jeu children would see or speak to their mother again.

Elina Asensio

When Elina Asensio was 14 years old, she had a restraining order in place against her father when a court-appointed psychologist was assigned to determine whether he should be part of her life, according to ProPublica reporting.

That Colorado psychologist, Mark Kilmer, says he does not believe 90 percent of the abuse allegations he encounters in his work, or that he had been charged with domestic violence.

“Mark Kilmer’s decision affects every day of my teenage life,” Elina told ProPublica. “They let him speak for me but they wouldn’t let me speak for myself.”

In 2019, Elina’s father grabbed her from behind by her lucky charm necklace and hoodie and dragged her up a flight of stairs, according to police reports.

“Dad, I cannot breathe … You’re hurting me, stop it,” Elina said, according to the report.

Fearful the judge would use Kilmer’s recommendations to reduce her parenting time, Elina’s mother agreed to resolve the custody dispute through arbitration where she and Elina’s father agreed to equal parenting time.

Elina is tracking the days, hours and minutes on her iPhone until she turns 18 and is no longer under her father’s control.

About a month after ProPublica’s reporting, the Colorado courts suspended Kilmer last month and launched a review of the entire state-approved roster.

Multiple Colorado parents said family court custody evaluators downplayed or omitted from reports to the court the traumatic and lasting effects of abuse they said they had experienced.

Family courts practices can lead to tragedy 

In 2017, a Los Angeles man was sentenced to 5 years to life in prison for suffocating his 5-year-old son to death in his car seat, a move he admitted was to punish his estranged wife, the boy’s mother, who was fighting for full custody.

When the man failed to hand his son over during a planned custody exchange in April, the mother reported her son missing. 

Officials believe the 35-year-old had attempted suicide after he was found alone the following day in Arroyo Seco Park, passed out from prescription pills in a car doused with gasoline.

Investigators searched the area surrounding Lake Cachuma several times before the boy's remains were finally discovered on June 30, according to the Daily Mail.

Last February a Sacramento man, David Mora, shot and killed his three daughters during a court-ordered supervised visit, visits he was able to maintain with his children despite a history of documented violence and mental health problems.

Their mother had asked a judge not to approve the supervised visit.

Just last week, three people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a child-custody exchange on Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to KPRC.

At some point during the exchange, the mother’s current boyfriend and her ex became involved in an altercation, according to police.

The ex-boyfriend, his mother and his brother were all hit by the gunfire, local media reported.

These scientifically unproven “reunification” programs which cost tens of thousands of dollars address the debunked condition “parental alienation,” created by psychiatrist Richard Gardner in 1985.

Before committing suicide, Gardner was a part-time clinical professor of child psychiatry at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University.

His “parental alienation” concept is not recognized by the American Psychiatric Association (APA), the World Health Organization (WHO) or the American Medical Association.

That has not deterred a growing number of individuals who have repackaged Garner's original concept of "parental alienation syndrome" to simply "parental alienation" or, "alienation" looking to benefit from the financial opportunities it has created within the family court system.

Dr. Lynn Steinberg is one such individual who offers a four-day workshop similar to Family Bridges’ and recently played a pivotal role in the removal of Maya and Sebastian Laing from their grandmother’s Santa Cruz home.

What happened to the Laing children sparked the County of Santa Cruz to reevaluate and look into regulating private youth transport companies that are hired to remove children from their homes.

The County also is writing to Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Legislature urging them to establish standards for private transport companies as well as create oversight and possibly eliminate the use of reunification camps.

“I think the state can do a better job of investigating, overseeing, regulating if not eliminating child reunification camps which are clearly exploding a loophole right now in our child welfare code,” Santa Cruz Supervisor Ryan Coonerty, who recommended the directive said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Bridges# Ally Cable# Reunification therapy# Family court# Survivors of reunification the

Comments / 5

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
8711 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapy

David Murdoch (left) watching as Santa Cruz police restrain his daughter, Brooke Murdoch, against her will in June 2021.(YouTube) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) The following is from late June 2021, showing Santa Cruz police officers forcibly take thirteen-year-old Brooke Murdoch from her mother after a judge ordered the teen be taken to Sonoma based psychologist Rebecca Bailey for “connection-focused therapy,” with her father.

Read full story
52 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs

Actions taken after public outcry over children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home. Maya and Sebastian Laing(Instagram) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) After public outcry for two children forcibly removed from their grandmother’s home last month, The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors passed a directive for the Department of Human Services to work with the County Counsel to determine potential options to regulate the actions of private youth transport companies who are hired to remove children from their home.

Read full story
14 comments
Alabama State

Four out of five states ban slavery as criminal punishment

Alabama slavery abolishionists at the Civil Rights Memorial Center Theater in Alabama on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif) Four out of five states banned slavery as criminal punishment in yesterday’s midterm election, according to preliminary estimates from state officials.

Read full story
29 comments
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein sale

Two properties formerly owned by Glenco Properties Group Corp. lost via tax lien sales.(Herald-Tribune) (Sacramento, Calif.) A real estate company is suing the man and two mortgage lenders who seized 21 of its properties after it failed to file its annual reports with the Florida Division of Corporations in 2020 and 2021 and was administratively dissolved, according to Sarasota County court records.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help him

(Courtesy of Donta Williams) Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting.

Read full story
36 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification center

Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty giving a press conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Custody Peace) Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty held a press conference Thursday about Maya and Sebastian, two children forcibly taken from their grandmother's home to a reunification center.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell Richards

Judge declares mistrial and attorneys say they will be retrying case. Darrell Richards’ mother, Christine Vang speaking about how police killed her son on Monday, October 31, 2022.(Voices of Strength)

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents

Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.

Read full story
273 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parent

Friends and supporters of Maya Laing protesting in from of a Santa Cruz courthouse on Friday, October 28, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) The day before Maya Laing and her brother Sebastian were taken against their will to a court-ordered reunification camp, Maya filed a temporary restraining order against her mother.

Read full story
55 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification camp

Maya Laing taken by transporters from a family home on Thursday, October 20, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) Two Santa Cruz children were physically removed from their aunt's home by “transporters” and taken to a reunification camp by court order last Thursday, according to a video found on social media.

Read full story
32 comments
Sacramento, CA

Former police chief testifies in police killing trial of Darell Richards

Matsui Federal courtroom downtown in Sacramento(Robert J Hansen) Former Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn testified Wednesday as the trial over the shooting death of 19-year-old Darell Richards by police continues.

Read full story
2 comments
Fresno, CA

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.

Read full story
16 comments
Sacramento, CA

Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountability

“Then he had the audacity to handcuff my husband after he shot him,” wife says. Daughter and granddaughter of Jaime Naranjo, who was killed by a Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy last week, at a press conference, Oct. 4, 2022.Photo by Robert J Hansen.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting

19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)

Read full story
12 comments
Merced, CA

Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigations

Councilmember Jesse Ornelas “doesn’t trust” current process. Attorney General Rob Bonta (left) Merced Councilmember Jesse Ornales after a meeting on Thursday, September 15, 2022.(Courtesy of Merced Under Construction)

Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four years

Can slumlords whose properties habitually damage other peoples homes be prevented?. Damage to Rachel Buller’s condo which was damaged by an upstairs unit in Sacramento in 2021.(Courtesy of Rachel Buller)

Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento, CA

Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless services

Dr. Tecoy Porter (left) Brother Kevin Carter (front) talking about the importance of the Lifeline program Sacramento, CA on Sept 12, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) A demonstration was held in front of the Legislative Swing Building last Monday urging the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to reconsider a vote that would essentially end the California Lifeline Program which provides free wireless cell phone services to low-income Californians.

Read full story
16 comments
Merced, CA

Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yard

Philip Easton was chased by a Merced police officer at gunpoint while standing in his front yard on August 13, 2022.(Merced Under Construction) A Merced man standing was in his front yard when he began to run when he saw a Merced police officer leave his squad car with his gun drawn last month according to neighbors and the family of the man.

Read full story
40 comments

Fighting in Ukraine increases fear of radiation exposure causing surge in demand of radiation therapy solutions

A Ukrainian soldier near a nuclear power plant. The Ukraine war has rekindled the dangers of nuclear plants coming under attack.(University of California Press) The war in Ukraine now has a nuclear power plant caught between Russian and Ukrainian forces which has increased fears of radiation poisoning causing a surge in demand for potassium iodide tablets and other similar protective solutions from radiation exposure.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy