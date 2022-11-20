Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapy

David Murdoch (left) watching as Santa Cruz police restrain his daughter, Brooke Murdoch, against her will in June 2021. (YouTube)

Robert J Hansen / Newsbreak Sacramento

(Santa Cruz, Calif.) The following is from late June 2021, showing Santa Cruz police officers forcibly take thirteen-year-old Brooke Murdoch from her mother after a judge ordered the teen be taken to Sonoma based psychologist Rebecca Bailey for “connection-focused therapy,” with her father.

A video of the incident can be seen here .

The first few seconds of the video shows the father, David Murdock, trying to forcibly restrain his daughter then quickly walk away once police arrive.

Connection focused therapy, similar to reunification therapy, is a process designed to introduce, re-introduce or reinforce the bond between family members, according to Dr. Bailey’s website .

Dr. Emma Katz, an internationally-renowned expert in domestic violence and coercive control and Senior Lecturer and Researcher with SHERA Research Group, said via Twitter, that when there is a bad relationship between father and child, courts routinely assume reunification is beneficial to the child.

“Enormous harm can be done to children by forcing ‘reunification,’” Katz said. “Reunification camps are known for dangerous ‘threat therapy.’”

Reunification camps are a highly controversial and unproven treatment method in which children are removed from their preferred parent or safe parent.

This is despite allegations of abuse or mistreatment in some cases, according to Katz..

“Family court judges are ordering children to be removed, by force if necessary, from their safe parent's home and forced into "reunification" camps to “reunite” with their other parent who is oftentimes abusive,” Katz said.

Brooke’s mother, Rhonda Reyna and her father, Murdoch, shared custody after they divorced but in May 2021, Brooke no longer felt safe with her father and preferred staying with her mother

Without notifying Reyna, Murdoch arrived and began trying to restrain Brooke which is when a neighbor called 911, according to Reyna.

“Multiple phone calls were made to 911 that I was being physically assaulted by my daughter's father,” Reyna said “There were several witnesses who saw this battery.”

Reyna was also placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant for “withholding custody.”

“I was shocked when the police started to help him,” Reyna said.

Reyna was never told by police where they were taking her daughter and only found out at court the next week.

“I had no idea where they were taking my daughter,” Reyna said.

Santa Cruz police officer and David Murdoch, trying to forcibly restrain his 13 year old daughter Brooke, against her wishes June 2021. (YouTube)

After about four days of forced therapy with Dr. Bailey, which was paid for by Murdoch, was then granted full custody.

Reyna feels law enforcement failed to protect her and Brooke by participating in the family court kidnapping, neglecting their sworn duty to protect the public.

“The Santa Cruz Police Department's response is incomprehensible. They have police reports dating back to May 2021 that informed them that my daughter and I feared her dad and that he had perpetrated domestic violence to us in the past,” Reyna said.

Reyna filed a complaint against the Santa Cruz Police Department for what happened to her then 13 year-old daughter.

Reyna has not seen her daughter since this day, over 16 months ago.

David Murdoch could not be reached for comment.

This is part of a rolling investigation into reunification therapy and the family courts who order children to.