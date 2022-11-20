Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapy

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKp2i_0jHSIcW100
David Murdoch (left) watching as Santa Cruz police restrain his daughter, Brooke Murdoch, against her will in June 2021.(YouTube)

Robert J Hansen / Newsbreak Sacramento

(Santa Cruz, Calif.) The following is from late June 2021, showing Santa Cruz police officers forcibly take thirteen-year-old Brooke Murdoch from her mother after a judge ordered the teen be taken to Sonoma based psychologist Rebecca Bailey for “connection-focused therapy,” with her father.

A video of the incident can be seen here.

The first few seconds of the video shows the father, David Murdock, trying to forcibly restrain his daughter then quickly walk away once police arrive.

Connection focused therapy, similar to reunification therapy, is a process designed to introduce, re-introduce or reinforce the bond between family members, according to Dr. Bailey’s website.

Dr. Emma Katz, an internationally-renowned expert in domestic violence and coercive control and Senior Lecturer and Researcher with SHERA Research Group, said via Twitter, that when there is a bad relationship between father and child, courts routinely assume reunification is beneficial to the child.

“Enormous harm can be done to children by forcing ‘reunification,’” Katz said. “Reunification camps are known for dangerous ‘threat therapy.’”

Reunification camps are a highly controversial and unproven treatment method in which children are removed from their preferred parent or safe parent.

This is despite allegations of abuse or mistreatment in some cases, according to Katz..

“Family court judges are ordering children to be removed, by force if necessary, from their safe parent's home and forced into "reunification" camps to “reunite” with their other parent who is oftentimes abusive,” Katz said.

Brooke’s mother, Rhonda Reyna and her father, Murdoch, shared custody after they divorced but in May 2021, Brooke no longer felt safe with her father and preferred staying with her mother

Without notifying Reyna, Murdoch arrived and began trying to restrain Brooke which is when a neighbor called 911, according to Reyna.

“Multiple phone calls were made to 911 that I was being physically assaulted by my daughter's father,” Reyna said “There were several witnesses who saw this battery.”

Reyna was also placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant for “withholding custody.”

“I was shocked when the police started to help him,” Reyna said.

Reyna was never told by police where they were taking her daughter and only found out at court the next week.

“I had no idea where they were taking my daughter,” Reyna said. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSeiW_0jHSIcW100
Santa Cruz police officer and David Murdoch, trying to forcibly restrain his 13 year old daughter Brooke, against her wishes June 2021.(YouTube)

After about four days of forced therapy with Dr. Bailey, which was paid for by Murdoch, was then granted full custody.

Reyna feels law enforcement failed to protect her and Brooke by participating in the family court kidnapping, neglecting their sworn duty to protect the public.

“The Santa Cruz Police Department's response is incomprehensible. They have police reports dating back to May 2021 that informed them that my daughter and I feared her dad and that he had perpetrated domestic violence to us in the past,” Reyna said.

Reyna filed a complaint against the Santa Cruz Police Department for what happened to her then 13 year-old daughter.

Reyna has not seen her daughter since this day, over 16 months ago.

David Murdoch could not be reached for comment.

This is part of a rolling investigation into reunification therapy and the family courts who order children to.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Reunification therapy# Santa Cruz Police# Dr Emma Katz# Family courts# Rhonda Reyna Brooke Murdoch

Comments / 36

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
8658 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs

Actions taken after public outcry over children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home. Maya and Sebastian Laing(Instagram) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) After public outcry for two children forcibly removed from their grandmother’s home last month, The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors passed a directive for the Department of Human Services to work with the County Counsel to determine potential options to regulate the actions of private youth transport companies who are hired to remove children from their home.

Read full story
14 comments
Alabama State

Four out of five states ban slavery as criminal punishment

Alabama slavery abolishionists at the Civil Rights Memorial Center Theater in Alabama on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif) Four out of five states banned slavery as criminal punishment in yesterday’s midterm election, according to preliminary estimates from state officials.

Read full story
29 comments
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein sale

Two properties formerly owned by Glenco Properties Group Corp. lost via tax lien sales.(Herald-Tribune) (Sacramento, Calif.) A real estate company is suing the man and two mortgage lenders who seized 21 of its properties after it failed to file its annual reports with the Florida Division of Corporations in 2020 and 2021 and was administratively dissolved, according to Sarasota County court records.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help him

(Courtesy of Donta Williams) Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting.

Read full story
36 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification center

Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty giving a press conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Custody Peace) Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty held a press conference Thursday about Maya and Sebastian, two children forcibly taken from their grandmother's home to a reunification center.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell Richards

Judge declares mistrial and attorneys say they will be retrying case. Darrell Richards’ mother, Christine Vang speaking about how police killed her son on Monday, October 31, 2022.(Voices of Strength)

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents

Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.

Read full story
273 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parent

Friends and supporters of Maya Laing protesting in from of a Santa Cruz courthouse on Friday, October 28, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) The day before Maya Laing and her brother Sebastian were taken against their will to a court-ordered reunification camp, Maya filed a temporary restraining order against her mother.

Read full story
46 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification camp

Maya Laing taken by transporters from a family home on Thursday, October 20, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) Two Santa Cruz children were physically removed from their aunt's home by “transporters” and taken to a reunification camp by court order last Thursday, according to a video found on social media.

Read full story
32 comments
Sacramento, CA

Former police chief testifies in police killing trial of Darell Richards

Matsui Federal courtroom downtown in Sacramento(Robert J Hansen) Former Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn testified Wednesday as the trial over the shooting death of 19-year-old Darell Richards by police continues.

Read full story
2 comments
Fresno, CA

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.

Read full story
16 comments
Sacramento, CA

Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountability

“Then he had the audacity to handcuff my husband after he shot him,” wife says. Daughter and granddaughter of Jaime Naranjo, who was killed by a Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy last week, at a press conference, Oct. 4, 2022.Photo by Robert J Hansen.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting

19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)

Read full story
12 comments
Merced, CA

Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigations

Councilmember Jesse Ornelas “doesn’t trust” current process. Attorney General Rob Bonta (left) Merced Councilmember Jesse Ornales after a meeting on Thursday, September 15, 2022.(Courtesy of Merced Under Construction)

Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four years

Can slumlords whose properties habitually damage other peoples homes be prevented?. Damage to Rachel Buller’s condo which was damaged by an upstairs unit in Sacramento in 2021.(Courtesy of Rachel Buller)

Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento, CA

Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless services

Dr. Tecoy Porter (left) Brother Kevin Carter (front) talking about the importance of the Lifeline program Sacramento, CA on Sept 12, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) A demonstration was held in front of the Legislative Swing Building last Monday urging the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to reconsider a vote that would essentially end the California Lifeline Program which provides free wireless cell phone services to low-income Californians.

Read full story
16 comments
Merced, CA

Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yard

Philip Easton was chased by a Merced police officer at gunpoint while standing in his front yard on August 13, 2022.(Merced Under Construction) A Merced man standing was in his front yard when he began to run when he saw a Merced police officer leave his squad car with his gun drawn last month according to neighbors and the family of the man.

Read full story
39 comments

Fighting in Ukraine increases fear of radiation exposure causing surge in demand of radiation therapy solutions

A Ukrainian soldier near a nuclear power plant. The Ukraine war has rekindled the dangers of nuclear plants coming under attack.(University of California Press) The war in Ukraine now has a nuclear power plant caught between Russian and Ukrainian forces which has increased fears of radiation poisoning causing a surge in demand for potassium iodide tablets and other similar protective solutions from radiation exposure.

Read full story
California State

California bill aiming to reduce LWOP sentences headed to Assembly for final vote

California State Sen. Dave Cortese speaking on SB 300 in Sacramento on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.(Courtesy of Cortese) A bill that would expand judicial discretion to judges, allowing them to order a sentence other than the death penalty or life in prison without parole (LWOP) for “felony murder special circumstances” cases passed the Assembly appropriations committee last Thursday.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy