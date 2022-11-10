Four out of five states ban slavery as criminal punishment

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUAgF_0j5UmwwY00
Alabama slavery abolishionists at the Civil Rights Memorial Center Theater in Alabama on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Robert J Hansen)

Robert J Hansen / Newsbreak Sacramento

(Sacramento, Calif) Four out of five states banned slavery as criminal punishment in yesterday’s midterm election, according to preliminary estimates from state officials.

Louisiana was the only state that voted 69 percent to 39 percent to keep involuntary servitude in its constitution while Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon and Vermont all voted to amend their constitutions.

Most states have constitutional amendments similar to the Thirteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, which states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime shall be permitted …”

In June of this year, the California State Senate failed to pass ACA 3, an assembly constitutional amendment that would have given voters the opportunity to vote on removing involuntary servitude from the constitution.

"California should be ashamed of itself for not only being the largest carceral state in the union, but for allowing legalized slavery to continue to be practiced through our prison system"  said Jamilia Land, co-chair of the California Abolition Act Coalition and national partnership coordinator for ASNN (Abolish Slavery National Network). 

The United States incarcerates over 1.2 million people in state and federal prisons with two out of three incarcerated citizens being workers, according to a 2022 study of prison labor nationwide by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in partnership with the University of Chicago. 

Incarcerated citizens produce more than $2 billion a year in goods and commodities and over $9 billion a year in services for the maintenance of the prisons where they are warehoused.

After yesterday's election results, there are now seven states Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon and Vermont joining Utah, Colorado and Nebraska, who amended their state constitutions in 2020 to prohibit involuntary servitude.

On November 3, the National Coalition for Human Rights of Incarcerated Citizens (NCHRIC), founded by Diyawn Caldwell, Chazidy Bowman and Jamilia Land, held a press conference at the Civil Rights Memorial Center Theater in Alabama.

Speakers included Sandy Ray, impacted family member, Fred Hampton, Jr., Chairman of the Prisoners of Conscience Committee and the Black Panther Party Cubs, Jacob Blake, Sr., father of Jacob Blake, Bianca Austin, aunt of Breonna Taylor, Christina McGee-Horvat, co-director of Both Sides of the Wall, Max Parthas, State Operations Director of the Abolish Slavery National Network, Selinda Guerrero, National Network Organizer at Forward Together, and Steven Louis, Director of Development at Edifye.

“It’s time for Alabamians to rectify a historical wrong and end this cruel and unusual punishment,” Caldwell said. “The humanitarian crisis within the Alabama Department of Corrections is so egregious and unconstitutional that thousands of incarcerated people have gone on strike and the Department of Justice has filed suit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIKLW_0j5UmwwY00
(Left photo) Fred Hampton Jr., Jamilia Land, Max Parthas (Right photo) Chazidy Bowman, Jamilia Land and Diyawn Caldwell. (Robert J Hansen)(Robert J Hansen)

Caldwell is also the founder and president of Both Sides of the Wall, and organizer of the Alabama Prison Strike, the largest strike of its kind in U.S. history

“While Governor Kay Ivey plots to spend $400 million of Covid relief funds to expand inhumane conditions, I hope that Alabamians of good conscience will join me in improving conditions at the prisons we already have.”

Parthas spoke about how important yesterday’s election was for ending legalized slavery throughout the country. His concerns were whether Alabama and Louisiana would follow behind California and vote to keep slavery. 

“We have five states on the ballot and it looks like most of them are going to win but we have two problem children, one of them is right here,” Parthas said.

Parthas thought Alabama's ballot was confusing, essentially needing to make two votes which didn’t indicate what the measure was.

“On the ballot measure I don’t think it explains clearly by doing that, that you were literally abolishing slavery in Alabama,” Parthas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWR6O_0j5UmwwY00
(Left photo) Jamilia Land, Bianca Austin and Diyawn Caldwell. (Right photo) Liliana Ninfa, Jamila Land, Brontina Smith and Bianca Austin.(Robert J Hansen)

ACLU’s “Exploitation of Incarcerated Workers” study

The roots of modern-day slavery are enshrined in the 13th Amendment that abolished slavery “except as a punishment for crime,” which is directly linked to slavery and post-Civil War oppression.

The ACLU’s research found that the average minimum hourly wage paid to workers for non-industry jobs is 13 cents, and the average maximum hourly wage is 52 cents.

The chief beneficiaries of prison labor are the prison system itself; state, local, and federal governments; and private sector companies that can exploit a captive labor force according to the report.

The ACLU report highlighted how private companies are benefiting from exploiting prison labor.

One company, Hickman’s Egg Ranch paid Arizona Correctional Industries the most of any company in the fiscal year 2020. It paid more than $7 million to the state prison industries program that year for labor contracts to employ incarcerated workers.

Conditions of labor inside U.S. prisons invoke protections under customary and treaty-based international law against slavery and forced labor, as well as cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.

“I feel fortunate for the responsibility, in the spirit of Harriet Tubman, to reach back for those who are still held captive,” Hampton Jr. said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fred Hampton Jr# 2022 election# Involuntary servitude# Slavery# Alabama Tennessee Louisiana Or

Comments / 22

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
8460 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein sale

Two properties formerly owned by Glenco Properties Group Corp. lost via tax lien sales.(Herald-Tribune) (Sacramento, Calif.) A real estate company is suing the man and two mortgage lenders who seized 21 of its properties after it failed to file its annual reports with the Florida Division of Corporations in 2020 and 2021 and was administratively dissolved, according to Sarasota County court records.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help him

(Courtesy of Donta Williams) Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting.

Read full story
36 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification center

Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty giving a press conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Custody Peace) Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty held a press conference Thursday about Maya and Sebastian, two children forcibly taken from their grandmother's home to a reunification center.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell Richards

Judge declares mistrial and attorneys say they will be retrying case. Darrell Richards’ mother, Christine Vang speaking about how police killed her son on Monday, October 31, 2022.(Voices of Strength)

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents

Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.

Read full story
272 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parent

Friends and supporters of Maya Laing protesting in from of a Santa Cruz courthouse on Friday, October 28, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) The day before Maya Laing and her brother Sebastian were taken against their will to a court-ordered reunification camp, Maya filed a temporary restraining order against her mother.

Read full story
45 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification camp

Maya Laing taken by transporters from a family home on Thursday, October 20, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) Two Santa Cruz children were physically removed from their aunt's home by “transporters” and taken to a reunification camp by court order last Thursday, according to a video found on social media.

Read full story
32 comments
Sacramento, CA

Former police chief testifies in police killing trial of Darell Richards

Matsui Federal courtroom downtown in Sacramento(Robert J Hansen) Former Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn testified Wednesday as the trial over the shooting death of 19-year-old Darell Richards by police continues.

Read full story
2 comments
Fresno, CA

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.

Read full story
16 comments
Sacramento, CA

Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountability

“Then he had the audacity to handcuff my husband after he shot him,” wife says. Daughter and granddaughter of Jaime Naranjo, who was killed by a Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy last week, at a press conference, Oct. 4, 2022.Photo by Robert J Hansen.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting

19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)

Read full story
12 comments
Merced, CA

Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigations

Councilmember Jesse Ornelas “doesn’t trust” current process. Attorney General Rob Bonta (left) Merced Councilmember Jesse Ornales after a meeting on Thursday, September 15, 2022.(Courtesy of Merced Under Construction)

Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four years

Can slumlords whose properties habitually damage other peoples homes be prevented?. Damage to Rachel Buller’s condo which was damaged by an upstairs unit in Sacramento in 2021.(Courtesy of Rachel Buller)

Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento, CA

Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless services

Dr. Tecoy Porter (left) Brother Kevin Carter (front) talking about the importance of the Lifeline program Sacramento, CA on Sept 12, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) A demonstration was held in front of the Legislative Swing Building last Monday urging the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to reconsider a vote that would essentially end the California Lifeline Program which provides free wireless cell phone services to low-income Californians.

Read full story
16 comments
Merced, CA

Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yard

Philip Easton was chased by a Merced police officer at gunpoint while standing in his front yard on August 13, 2022.(Merced Under Construction) A Merced man standing was in his front yard when he began to run when he saw a Merced police officer leave his squad car with his gun drawn last month according to neighbors and the family of the man.

Read full story
39 comments

Fighting in Ukraine increases fear of radiation exposure causing surge in demand of radiation therapy solutions

A Ukrainian soldier near a nuclear power plant. The Ukraine war has rekindled the dangers of nuclear plants coming under attack.(University of California Press) The war in Ukraine now has a nuclear power plant caught between Russian and Ukrainian forces which has increased fears of radiation poisoning causing a surge in demand for potassium iodide tablets and other similar protective solutions from radiation exposure.

Read full story
California State

California bill aiming to reduce LWOP sentences headed to Assembly for final vote

California State Sen. Dave Cortese speaking on SB 300 in Sacramento on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.(Courtesy of Cortese) A bill that would expand judicial discretion to judges, allowing them to order a sentence other than the death penalty or life in prison without parole (LWOP) for “felony murder special circumstances” cases passed the Assembly appropriations committee last Thursday.

Read full story
8 comments
El Dorado County, CA

Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.

Read full story
4 comments

New evidence emerges in decades old Tholmer case

Lionell Tholmer at Mule Creek State Prison.(Courtesy of Lionell Tholmer) Lionell Tholmer has been in prison since 1985 after being convicted of second-degree murder by a Placer County court for killing John Meadows in what Tholmer maintains was self-defense.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy