Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein sale

Two properties formerly owned by Glenco Properties Group Corp. lost via tax lien sales. (Herald-Tribune)

By Robert J Hansen / Newsbreak Sacramento

(Sacramento, Calif.) A real estate company is suing the man and two mortgage lenders who seized 21 of its properties after it failed to file its annual reports with the Florida Division of Corporations in 2020 and 2021 and was administratively dissolved, according to Sarasota County court records.

Glenco Properties Group Corp. is owned by 78-year-old Sarasota resident Beatrice Glenn and her son, Jim Glenn.

Neither could be reached for comment.

But Glenn told Floridarealtors.com that when he went to pay the taxes last August is when he learned that the taxes were already paid.

“Huh, that’s weird,” he thought. “What type of idiot pays someone else’s taxes?”

Glenn learned in a follow-up email from Sarasota County officials that his company’s 21 properties had been sold in a bulk transfer.

The company filed the first lawsuit on Aug. 22 against Parrish resident Robert Houston, Houston's companies and the two mortgage lenders that encumbered their properties for fraud and cancellation of deeds and mortgages.

Glenco gave the appearance of an apparent abandonment of the properties by allowing the dissolution, the code liens and the tax certificates, according to a counterclaim by one of the mortgage companies.

Houston said he and his wife researched the properties and couldn’t find the name registered with the Glenco.

“We thought something must have happened,” Houston said.

According to Houston’s research, Jim Glenn Sr. died making it difficult to contact the current owners.

“We searched high and low for a week, Houston said. “At that point, we said ‘let’s make a move.’”

Houston said 16 of the 21 properties were in disrepair and some had squatters living in them.

“More than half of them had back taxes owed for three years plus there were tons of code violation liens against the property,” Houston said “It was amazing people were living in those properties in that kind of squalor.”

Twenty-nine states, including Florida, plus Washington, DC, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, allow tax lien sales. Every state uses a slightly different process in tax lien sales, according to Investopedia.com .

The lien acts as a legal claim against the property for the unpaid amount that's owed. Property with a lien attached to it cannot be sold or refinanced until the taxes are paid and the lien is removed.

Houston said he has been contacted by lawyers for Glenco telling him that they would settle with him for $2.9M.

“They offered $2.9M. I came back with $2.5M plus terms, making it closer to $3.8M,” Houston said.

Houston would prefer this matter to be resolved outside of the court.

“We just want to settle. Let’s make this thing go away and keep it simple,” Houston said.

Houston said his attorney has contacted the Sarasota police and that there was no criminal wrongdoing on his part.

Glenco allowed Houston to hold himself out as an officer of Plaintiff after receiving the Notice of Reinstatement, according to court records.

Jim Glenn, one of the owners of Glenco, has denied receiving any notification from the state's Division of Corporations about Glenco's reinstatement, according to the Herald-Tribune .

Glenco also has its property listed on the Herald-Tribune’s website claiming they were stolen.

The lawsuit originally sought to quiet title on the properties, but the attorney for Glenn amended the complaint, accusing Houston of civil theft.

Florida law allows for civil theft victims to receive triple the amount stolen.

According to the lawsuit, Glenco said the 21 properties that Houston transferred by quitclaim deed are worth $2.9 million. The lawsuit seeks $8.7 million in damages from Houston.