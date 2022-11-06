Sacramento, CA

Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help him

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QC2Cm_0j06XLEa00
(Courtesy of Donta Williams)

Sacramento, Calif. - By Robert J Hansen

Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting.

Williams, a member of the Sacramento Homeless Union at the time, was also a member of Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra’s housing for homelessness committee.

In a recent campaign ad, Guerra proudly took credit for that Stockton encampment being swept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GO2P_0j06XLEa00
City Council member Eric Guerra in a campaign ad for State Assembly walking past where the Stockton homeless encampment used to be.(Eric Guerra for Assembly District-10)

City Council member Eric Guerra in a campaign ad for State Assembly walking past where the Stockton homeless encampment used to be. (Eric Guerra)

Because of Covid-19, the City put Williams in a hotel in South Sacramento with a city-funded motel voucher shortly after the Stockton encampment was swept.

Motel security removed Williams in 2021.

That same hotel kicked out a woman who was nine months pregnant and another couple that later moved out.

He was told by Guerra’s office that they would help him get into another place but that never happened.

At the time, Alejandro Cabrera, staff for Councilmember Guerra, said he was not familiar with the entire situation at the hotel but the situation had to work for the business owner and Williams.

"If it's not working out there we can find somewhere that's better for everyone," Cabrera said that June.

Cabrera said that he had not heard from Williams in a few weeks but another room can be found for him if he contacts the Council Member's office.

William’s said called Guerra’s office several times and did not hear back from anyone for months.

“They said they were going to help me but they never have,” Williams said.

The city never helped Williams into another place.

The Stockton Boulevard encampment was still there in July 2021 as documented by Vice News, and was swept for good months later.

Last February, Williams received around $38,000 in social security disability benefits from back pay owed from 2019.

According to receipts Williams kept, he has lived in a hotel room since then, unable to be approved for an apartment after trying at several places in Sacramento.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGFvQ_0j06XLEa00
Receipts showing how much Donta Williams has spent on hotels since February 2022.(Courtesy of Donta Williams)

“They make it so hard for people trying to do the right thing,” Williams said.

Williams has spent well over $15,000 on hotel rooms since February and is running low on money.

At the height of the pandemic, the Union obtained a writ of mandate from the Eastern District Superior Court ordering the City of Sacramento to cease and desist from violating health orders and CDC guidelines as police destroyed one encampment after the other. 

Williams is directly named in that order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJb6Q_0j06XLEa00
(Eastern District Superior Court Documents)

An injunction against the City and County of Sacramento filed June 24, 2022.

Even though that writ has not been dissolved, City code enforcement and the police department's Impact Team has teamed up and continues widespread clearing of homeless encampments.

“I have personally observed hundreds of homeless sweeps, including those carried out in

hot weather,” Crystal Sanchez, President of the Homeless Union, said. “There is great physical effort expended by homeless people who are already in poor health, generally, as they are forced to hurriedly pack their things and search for a new place to be. 

Sanchez said she received dozens of reports from our members regarding stress, extreme fatigue and collapse during sweeps.

Williams was finally contacted by Guerra and was told because of the recent lawsuit, there is nothing the city can do for him.

“It feels like they just used me and just forgot about me now that they don’t need me,” Williams said

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Homelessness# Eric Guerra# Donta Williams

Comments / 38

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
8434 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Alabama State

Four out of five states ban slavery as criminal punishment

Diyawn Caldwell of NCHRIC and Fred Hampton Jr. at the Civil Rights Memorial Center Theater in Alabama on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Robert J Hansen. (Sacramento, Calif) Four out of five states banned slavery as criminal punishment in yesterday’s midterm election, according to preliminary estimates from state officials.

Read full story
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein sale

Two properties formerly owned by Glenco Properties Group Corp. lost via tax lien sales.(Herald-Tribune) (Sacramento, Calif.) A real estate company is suing the man and two mortgage lenders who seized 21 of its properties after it failed to file its annual reports with the Florida Division of Corporations in 2020 and 2021 and was administratively dissolved, according to Sarasota County court records.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification center

Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty giving a press conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022.(Custody Peace) Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty held a press conference Thursday about Maya and Sebastian, two children forcibly taken from their grandmother's home to a reunification center.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell Richards

Judge declares mistrial and attorneys say they will be retrying case. Darrell Richards’ mother, Christine Vang speaking about how police killed her son on Monday, October 31, 2022.(Voices of Strength)

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents

Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.

Read full story
271 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parent

Friends and supporters of Maya Laing protesting in from of a Santa Cruz courthouse on Friday, October 28, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) The day before Maya Laing and her brother Sebastian were taken against their will to a court-ordered reunification camp, Maya filed a temporary restraining order against her mother.

Read full story
45 comments
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification camp

Maya Laing taken by transporters from a family home on Thursday, October 20, 2022.(Courtesy of Tina Swithin) Two Santa Cruz children were physically removed from their aunt's home by “transporters” and taken to a reunification camp by court order last Thursday, according to a video found on social media.

Read full story
32 comments
Sacramento, CA

Former police chief testifies in police killing trial of Darell Richards

Matsui Federal courtroom downtown in Sacramento(Robert J Hansen) Former Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn testified Wednesday as the trial over the shooting death of 19-year-old Darell Richards by police continues.

Read full story
2 comments
Fresno, CA

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.

Read full story
16 comments
Sacramento, CA

Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountability

“Then he had the audacity to handcuff my husband after he shot him,” wife says. Daughter and granddaughter of Jaime Naranjo, who was killed by a Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy last week, at a press conference, Oct. 4, 2022.Photo by Robert J Hansen.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting

19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)

Read full story
12 comments
Merced, CA

Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigations

Councilmember Jesse Ornelas “doesn’t trust” current process. Attorney General Rob Bonta (left) Merced Councilmember Jesse Ornales after a meeting on Thursday, September 15, 2022.(Courtesy of Merced Under Construction)

Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four years

Can slumlords whose properties habitually damage other peoples homes be prevented?. Damage to Rachel Buller’s condo which was damaged by an upstairs unit in Sacramento in 2021.(Courtesy of Rachel Buller)

Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento, CA

Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless services

Dr. Tecoy Porter (left) Brother Kevin Carter (front) talking about the importance of the Lifeline program Sacramento, CA on Sept 12, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) A demonstration was held in front of the Legislative Swing Building last Monday urging the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to reconsider a vote that would essentially end the California Lifeline Program which provides free wireless cell phone services to low-income Californians.

Read full story
16 comments
Merced, CA

Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yard

Philip Easton was chased by a Merced police officer at gunpoint while standing in his front yard on August 13, 2022.(Merced Under Construction) A Merced man standing was in his front yard when he began to run when he saw a Merced police officer leave his squad car with his gun drawn last month according to neighbors and the family of the man.

Read full story
39 comments

Fighting in Ukraine increases fear of radiation exposure causing surge in demand of radiation therapy solutions

A Ukrainian soldier near a nuclear power plant. The Ukraine war has rekindled the dangers of nuclear plants coming under attack.(University of California Press) The war in Ukraine now has a nuclear power plant caught between Russian and Ukrainian forces which has increased fears of radiation poisoning causing a surge in demand for potassium iodide tablets and other similar protective solutions from radiation exposure.

Read full story
California State

California bill aiming to reduce LWOP sentences headed to Assembly for final vote

California State Sen. Dave Cortese speaking on SB 300 in Sacramento on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.(Courtesy of Cortese) A bill that would expand judicial discretion to judges, allowing them to order a sentence other than the death penalty or life in prison without parole (LWOP) for “felony murder special circumstances” cases passed the Assembly appropriations committee last Thursday.

Read full story
8 comments
El Dorado County, CA

Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.

Read full story
4 comments

New evidence emerges in decades old Tholmer case

Lionell Tholmer at Mule Creek State Prison.(Courtesy of Lionell Tholmer) Lionell Tholmer has been in prison since 1985 after being convicted of second-degree murder by a Placer County court for killing John Meadows in what Tholmer maintains was self-defense.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy