Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help him

Sacramento, Calif. - By Robert J Hansen

Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting .

Williams, a member of the Sacramento Homeless Union at the time, was also a member of Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra’s housing for homelessness committee.

In a recent campaign ad, Guerra proudly took credit for that Stockton encampment being swept.

City Council member Eric Guerra in a campaign ad for State Assembly walking past where the Stockton homeless encampment used to be. (Eric Guerra)

Because of Covid-19, the City put Williams in a hotel in South Sacramento with a city-funded motel voucher shortly after the Stockton encampment was swept.

Motel security removed Williams in 2021.

That same hotel kicked out a woman who was nine months pregnant and another couple that later moved out.

He was told by Guerra’s office that they would help him get into another place but that never happened.

At the time, Alejandro Cabrera, staff for Councilmember Guerra, said he was not familiar with the entire situation at the hotel but the situation had to work for the business owner and Williams.

" If it's not working out there we can find somewhere that's better for everyone," Cabrera said that June .

Cabrera said that he had not heard from Williams in a few weeks but another room can be found for him if he contacts the Council Member's office.

William’s said called Guerra’s office several times and did not hear back from anyone for months.

“They said they were going to help me but they never have,” Williams said.

The city never helped Williams into another place.

The Stockton Boulevard encampment was still there in July 2021 as documented by Vice News , and was swept for good months later.

Last February, Williams received around $38,000 in social security disability benefits from back pay owed from 2019.

According to receipts Williams kept, he has lived in a hotel room since then, unable to be approved for an apartment after trying at several places in Sacramento.

Receipts showing how much Donta Williams has spent on hotels since February 2022. (Courtesy of Donta Williams)

“They make it so hard for people trying to do the right thing,” Williams said.

Williams has spent well over $15,000 on hotel rooms since February and is running low on money.

At the height of the pandemic, the Union obtained a writ of mandate from the Eastern District Superior Court ordering the City of Sacramento to cease and desist from violating health orders and CDC guidelines as police destroyed one encampment after the other.

Williams is directly named in that order.

An injunction against the City and County of Sacramento filed June 24, 2022.

Even though that writ has not been dissolved, City code enforcement and the police department's Impact Team has teamed up and continues widespread clearing of homeless encampments.

“I have personally observed hundreds of homeless sweeps, including those carried out in

hot weather,” Crystal Sanchez, President of the Homeless Union, said. “There is great physical effort expended by homeless people who are already in poor health, generally, as they are forced to hurriedly pack their things and search for a new place to be.

Sanchez said she received dozens of reports from our members regarding stress, extreme fatigue and collapse during sweeps.

Williams was finally contacted by Guerra and was told because of the recent lawsuit, there is nothing the city can do for him.

“It feels like they just used me and just forgot about me now that they don’t need me,” Williams said