Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting

19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle

Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022. (LAPD)

Sacramento, Calif. - By Robert J Hansen

The Attorney General’s Office announced last week that it is investigating an officer involved-shooting (OIS) that occurred in Los Angeles on September 17 where a 19-year-old holding an airsoft gun that looked like a rifle was killed.

The OIS incident resulted in the death of one individual and reportedly occurred as officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call for assistance at a residence.

According to a press release, after being notified by local authorities, the California Department of Justice’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California deployed to the scene of the incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department released body can foo from the incident which can be seen here.

The officer involved was Officer Luis Navarrete according to an LAPD press release.

According to LAPD, its Southeast Division patrol officers responded to a radio call of a family dispute at a residence in the 400 block of West 102nd Street.

“As the officers approached the residence, a man, later identified as 19-year-old Luis Herrera, came out the front door holding what appeared to be a black rifle,” the statement said.

Air-soft gun that resulted in an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old was killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022. (Courtesy of the LAPD)

It was later determined Herrera was holding an airsoft gun.

Officers gave Herrera commands to drop the rifle, however, Herrera did not comply.

LAPD claims Herrera shouldered the rifle and pointed it at the officers, resulting in Officer Navarrete shooting and killing the 19-year-old.

“Herrera was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground,” the statement said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced Herrera deceased.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident according to police.

Herrera’s family has yet to be reached for comment.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated if more information is obtained.