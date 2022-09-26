Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four years

Can slumlords whose properties habitually damage other peoples homes be prevented?

Damage to Rachel Buller’s condo which was damaged by an upstairs unit in Sacramento in 2021. (Courtesy of Rachel Buller)

Sacrament, Calif. - By Robert J Hansen

Rachel Buller bought her grandmother’s Sacramento condominium in early 2021 while in college at UC Davis and within a few months found the property had significant damage caused by the unit above hers.

To her dismay, she noticed the ceiling leaking in the bathroom and kitchen which turned into major water damage, black mold, and a cockroach infestation which has taken Buller more than a year to get repaired and has cost her upwards of $8,000.

“It’s just comical,” Buller said.

The leak was caused by clogged plumbing in sinks and the bathtub of the unit upstairs which was a rental property.

“I’ve been dealing with this for the last year and I’m just now having it repaired because they just finished fixing upstairs,” Buller said.

The leak created black mold in the joists, and damaged floorboards, drywall, and insulation in between the ceiling and floor which all needed to be replaced.

Buller said that her insurance is covering most of it and is suing the owner for the damage.

“We are still trying to get a small claim filing going,” Buller said.

Buller tried to contact the owner of the upstairs unit immediately after noticing the damage to her house but the homeowner’s association did not have accurate contact information for the owner, Yen Wang.

It would take over a year for Buller to get in touch with Wang.

Repairs made to Rachel Buller’s Sacramento condo on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Courtesy of Rachel Buller)

“But even then, few and far between I got responses that were three or four words,” Buller said. “Just unresponsive.”

This is not the only time one of Wang’s properties has caused damage to another person’s property.

Wang has been the defendant in eight small claims lawsuits since 2012, six of them were filed between 2017 and 2021.

According to the Sacramento County Assessor’s office, Wang owns eleven properties throughout the county.

This reporter has made several attempts to reach Wang who has yet to respond.

Troy Goodwin has had a similar experience to Buller.

He filed a lawsuit against Wang which Goodwin won and was awarded $10,000 for the damages caused by Wang’s tenants.

“It was a nightmare,” Goodwin said.

According to court records, Wang’s property did not have a working toilet and floods were caused by the tenants.

“The investigators found that the toilet did not have a tank so the tenants were using home depot buckets to flush the toilet,” Goodwin said.

When there are these situations with neighbors having code concerns, Sacramento residents can call 311 and a code officer will be sent out to assess the situation, according to Kelli Trapani, Communications Coordinator with the city of Sacramento’s Community Development Department.

“Depending on the type of concern … a code officer will go out to the site to assess the situation and see how we can force any kind of action,” Trapani said in a voicemail.

If a landlord is habitual in not maintaining their properties, often with multifamily and rental properties there are methods of abatement, penalties, and other paths to compliance, even receivership.

The receivership is a process to gain compliance by the city essentially claiming the property, bringing it into compliance and selling it which is only used in extreme circumstances according to Trapani.

“There are other legal processes that would be explored first to address the issues,” Trapini said.

Buller thinks that to help prevent property owners from having habitual small claims lawsuits filed against them, the system for reporting code violations needs to be improved by providing protections to tenants so that they don’t lose their housing if they file a complaint.

She thinks another possible solution could be state legislation that creates stiffer penalties for landlords who provide affordable housing to low-income tenants who receive housing assistance and don’t maintain their properties.

“It’s not fair to me and it’s not fair to the people that have to live there and feel that they have no other option,” Buller said.