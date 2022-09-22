Sacramento, CA

Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless services

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQ7vJ_0i5Ulyda00
Dr. Tecoy Porter (left) Brother Kevin Carter (front) talking about the importance of the Lifeline program Sacramento, CA on Sept 12, 2022.(Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif. - By Robert J Hansen

A demonstration was held in front of the Legislative Swing Building last Monday urging the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to reconsider a vote that would essentially end the California Lifeline Program which provides free wireless cell phone services to low-income Californians.

On September 12, demonstrators chanted “fight poverty, not the poor,” as they held signs urging Governor Gavin Newsom and the CPUC to continue funding Wi-Fi and cell phones throughout the state.

Kevin Carter, Co-Chair of the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign, said having a cellphone is crucial for unhoused residents to receive city services, find employment and for medical emergencies.

“That would be devastating,” Carter said. “There are people that need access to those cell phones and those laptops.”

The Lifeline program provides basic wireless service to over 2.5M Californians with more than 131,000 participants in Sacramento, according to the CPUC.

“The CPUC is considering if and how broadband should be subsidized for low-income residents under the Lifeline program,” according to a May 2022 report.

The CPUC is planning to leverage federal funds by reducing $9.25 per service plan. This year’s budget was almost $262 million according to the CPUC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5nB0_0i5Ulyda00
(California Public Utilities Commission)

The CPUC did not respond to questions clarifying its intention for the Lifeline program and if the Lifeline program can continue without federal subsidies.

Dr. Tecoy Porter also was with demonstrators supporting access to broadband and wireless services.

“What would we do without our cell phones and access to the internet? The pandemic showed us how much we rely upon them,” Porter said.

Porter said that internet access is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

“Right now that’s in jeopardy,” Porter said.

Keshawn Evnas uses the Lifeline program and said without it he couldn’t contact potential employers or his family.

“I need it to look for work or any other business I need to handle and to call my kids,” Evnas said. “The homeless need it more than anybody.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# CPUC# Lifeline wireless services# Governor Gavin Newsom# Poor Peoples Campaign# demonstration

Comments / 16

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
7741 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Sacramento, CA

Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four years

Can slumlords whose properties habitually damage other peoples homes be prevented?. Damage to Rachel Buller’s condo which was damaged by an upstairs unit in Sacramento in 2021.(Courtesy of Rachel Buller)

Read full story
Merced, CA

Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yard

Philip Easton was chased by a Merced police officer at gunpoint while standing in his front yard on August 13, 2022.(Merced Under Construction) A Merced man standing was in his front yard when he began to run when he saw a Merced police officer leave his squad car with his gun drawn last month according to neighbors and the family of the man.

Read full story
37 comments

Fighting in Ukraine increases fear of radiation exposure causing surge in demand of radiation therapy solutions

A Ukrainian soldier near a nuclear power plant. The Ukraine war has rekindled the dangers of nuclear plants coming under attack.(University of California Press) The war in Ukraine now has a nuclear power plant caught between Russian and Ukrainian forces which has increased fears of radiation poisoning causing a surge in demand for potassium iodide tablets and other similar protective solutions from radiation exposure.

Read full story
California State

California bill aiming to reduce LWOP sentences headed to Assembly for final vote

California State Sen. Dave Cortese speaking on SB 300 in Sacramento on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.(Courtesy of Cortese) A bill that would expand judicial discretion to judges, allowing them to order a sentence other than the death penalty or life in prison without parole (LWOP) for “felony murder special circumstances” cases passed the Assembly appropriations committee last Thursday.

Read full story
8 comments
El Dorado County, CA

Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.

Read full story
4 comments
Sacramento County, CA

New evidence emerges in decades old Tholmer case

Lionell Tholmer at Mule Creek State Prison.(Courtesy of Lionell Tholmer) Lionell Tholmer has been in prison since 1985 after being convicted of second-degree murder by a Placer County court for killing John Meadows in what Tholmer maintains was self-defense.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Alameda County conservatorship drains estates of elderly it cares for, Grand Jury finds

Family members claim abuse of loved ones by care facilities and courts under conservatorship. Mildred Rodriguez in her niece’s, Cathy Rodriguez, vehicle on September 2, 2018.(Courtesy of Cathy Rodriguez)

Read full story
21 comments
Sacramento County, CA

CDCR investigating deaths of inmates from two prisons as homicide, fifth inmate killing at Folsom this year

California State Prison Sacramento at Folsom(ABC 10) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating two inmate deaths, one at High Desert State Prison (HDSP) on July 22 and one at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on July 23 according to a press statement from CDCR.

Read full story
19 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Does Sacramento County care about mental health?

Supervisor Rich Desmond supports member of Mental Health Advisory Board who allegedly insults and harasses other members. Vice Chair of the Mental Health Advisory Board, Dr. Corrine McIntosh-Sako speaking at the BOS meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.(Screenshot by Robert J Hansen)

Read full story
10 comments
California State

Governor Newsom signs gun law allowing victims to sue those who distribute illegal guns

Governor Gavin Newsom visits Santa Monica College to sign SB 1327 on Friday, July 22, 2022.(Governor's Office) Governor Gavin Newsom signed the nation’s first legislation allowing individuals to sue those who distribute illegal assault weapons and ghost-guns on Friday at Santa Monica College, the site of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people including the gunman in 2013 according to a press statement from the Governor’s Office.

Read full story
259 comments
Merced, CA

Merced Police Lieutenant under investigation for alleged sexual harassment and other complaints, whistleblowers say

Lieutenant Emily Foster's squad car showing “Boss Lady,” in 2022.(Courtesy of Merced Under Construction) The Merced Police Department is currently investigating Lieutenant Emily “Boss Lady” Foster for harassing fellow police officers, racially discriminating against Hispanic police officers, and constantly using profanity in public when addressing police officers, including the Sergeants, according to whistleblowers within the police department.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

EVmatch helps vacation rentals add EV charging stations that are profitable and support an electric lifestyle

Electric vehicle (EV) charging software and technology provider, EVmatch, announced on Friday the rollout of EV charging software to expand EV charging options for US travelers according to a press statement.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The State Bar of California wants regulatory infrastructure for legal document assistant profession

The State Bar of California.(Photo: Shutterstock.com) The State Bar of California wants to have more rigorous regulation of the legal document assistant (LDA) profession according to the California Association of Legal Document Assistants (CALDA) Board of Directors.

Read full story
22 comments
Sutter County, CA

Former Sutter County Sheriff's deputy awarded full custody of three teenage daughters, despite their wishes

Deputy’s ex-wife alleges he was verbally and emotionally abusive to her and their children. Former Sutter County Sheriff's Deputy Will Simmons was granted full custody of his three daughters in a Yuba Court in May 2022.(Courtesy of Kanitra Heard)

Read full story
62 comments
Sacramento, CA

Councilmember Sean Loloee served building code violation for Hagginwood property

Top: Sean Loloee at a community meeting on February 14, 2022. Bottom: Nogales property in June 2021 showing construction vehicles.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) Sacramento Councilmember Sean Loloee has been served with building code violations at his Hagginwood home at 1209 Nogales according to case documents filed in June.

Read full story
21 comments
California State

California Senate votes to keep indentured servitude in its prisons

Senator Sydney Kamlager arguing for ACA 3 in a committee hearing on Thursday, June 16, 2022. ((Screenshot by Robert J Hansen) Sacramento, Calif. — Removing the language allowing for indentured servitude from California’s Constitution began a couple of years ago when Samual Nathaniel Brown, author of the proposal that is now ACA 3, had to clean a cell after an image died of Covid-19.

Read full story
17 comments
California State

Imprisoned man given excessive sentence, his family is asking Governor Gavin Newsom for clemency

E’drick Brown’s aunt Toni, (left) and wife, Angelique Brown (right) lead a demonstration asking clemency be granted to E’drick.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A rally was held at the California State Capitol in support of an incarcerated man who was sentenced to 39 years to life for a crime where no one was physically hurt.

Read full story
52 comments
Sacramento, CA

Part I - Sacramento man sent to prison for burning own house down maintains innocence 25 years later

Tim Hall's townhome after the July, 20, 1995 fire that would cost him seven years in prison.(Photo courtesy of Tim Hall) In March of 1996, Tim Hall was arrested for arson and insurance fraud and in April of 1999 was convicted of setting fire to his home according to court records.

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Opinion: Sacramento County kicks couple off homeless program, fails to keep people from going homeless

Mervin Dunford’s oxygen tanks.(Courtesy of Sherri Dunford) Mervin and Sherri Dunford are an elderly couple on a fixed income, living at their Rancho Cordova apartment with the assistance of Sacramento County’s Flexible Housing Program (FHP).

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy