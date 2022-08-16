California bill aiming to reduce LWOP sentences headed to Assembly for final vote

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXfhR_0hHILmN400
California State Sen. Dave Cortese speaking on SB 300 in Sacramento on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.(Courtesy of Cortese)

Sacramento, Calif. — By Robert J Hansen

A bill that would expand judicial discretion to judges, allowing them to order a sentence other than the death penalty or life in prison without parole (LWOP) for “felony murder special circumstances” cases passed the Assembly appropriations committee last Thursday.

Felony Murder Elimination Project (FMEP) tweeted, “SB 300 passed Assembly Appropriations [and is] now headed to the Assembly for a floor vote.”

“Thank you all for what you've done to keep pushing this important reform bill forward,” FMEP said.

The Sentencing Reform Act, or SB 300, could be headed to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk if it passes the upcoming Assembly floor vote.

SB 300 would repeal parts of Proposition 115, that allow for punishment by death or imprisonment for life without the possibility of parole for a person convicted of murder, in the first degree, who is not the actual killer, but acted with reckless indifference for human life as a major participant in certain specified violent felonies, according to the bill.

“The death penalty and life without the possibility of parole (LWOP) are punishments so extreme they are virtually unheard of in much of the world,” the Felony Murder Elimination Project said in support of the bill.

California not only regularly imposes these sentences but currently requires judges to impose them for any adult convicted of “murder with special circumstances,” even if the person did not kill anyone nor intend anyone to die, according to the project.

“Like other enhancements, special circumstances law allows for unchecked prosecutorial discretion that has resulted in disturbing racial disparities in the death penalty and LWOP sentences,” FMEP said.

In an Op-Ed to the San Jose Spotlight, California State Senator Dave Cortese, representing District 15, said the state Legislature must stop these unjust sentencing schemes “once and for all.”

“I’m proud that the state Senate recognized this problem and approved SB 300 overwhelmingly with a clear and convincing two-thirds vote,” Cortese wrote. “Now, we hope the state Assembly responds the same way. Through modest reforms, we can end extreme injustices.”

Cortese said the “felony murder special circumstances” rule, disproportionately impacts young people and women.

“[Both] are more likely to become criminalized due to the actions of their abusers,” Cortese said. “Black and Latinx communities that make up two-thirds of this prison population in California.”

California must stop criminalizing survivors. Black women, like Tammy Cooper, are often the most vulnerable, according to UCLA gender studies professor Alisa Bierria.

Cooper is a California woman who was sex trafficked from the age of 14 and spent 28 years in prison for a murder committed by her abusive pimp.

Cooper told her abuser about a man who kept extra cash in his residence and would be easy to rob.

When the pimp killed the man, they both fled the scene, and Cooper eventually turned herself in.

She was charged with felony murder under special circumstances and ultimately was sentenced to life in prison without parole while the abusive pimp was sentenced to a lesser charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqBQy_0hHILmN400
Image by Robert J Hansen

An exploratory survey in California found that 72 percent of women but only 55 percent of men serving a life sentence for felony murder were not the perpetrators of the homicide.

Of those sentenced to LWOP in CA, about two-thirds are people of color and 62 percent were 25 years or younger, a "Youth Offender" at the time of their offense, according to The Sentencing Project

The most common age to be sentenced to LWOP is 19 years old and 71 percent of people sentenced to LWOP are first-time offenders.

Opposition to SB 300 includes Eric Siddall, Vice President, LA Association of Deputy District Attorneys, who says victims are being impacted by radical changes to the criminal justice system.

“We have another safeguard,” Siddall said in an interview with Crime Victims United. “We don't have to have this ability for judges to strike the special circumstance.”

Still, the UCLA professor and anti-violence advocate who works to end the criminalization of survivors of domestic and sexual violence said the current law is “so extreme.”

“If you have a law that punishes people for something that someone else did, that law will disproportionately impact victims of domestic violence and sex trafficking because those victims cannot extract themselves from abusive individuals,” Bierria said in an LA Times interview.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# LWOP# SB 300# Dave Cortese# Criminal justice reform# Sentencing

Comments / 8

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
7688 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

El Dorado County, CA

Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.

Read full story
4 comments
Sacramento County, CA

New evidence emerges in decades old Tholmer case

Lionell Tholmer at Mule Creek State Prison.(Courtesy of Lionell Tholmer) Lionell Tholmer has been in prison since 1985 after being convicted of second-degree murder by a Placer County court for killing John Meadows in what Tholmer maintains was self-defense.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Alameda County conservatorship drains estates of elderly it cares for, Grand Jury finds

Family members claim abuse of loved ones by care facilities and courts under conservatorship. Mildred Rodriguez in her niece’s, Cathy Rodriguez, vehicle on September 2, 2018.(Courtesy of Cathy Rodriguez)

Read full story
21 comments
Sacramento County, CA

CDCR investigating deaths of inmates from two prisons as homicide, fifth inmate killing at Folsom this year

California State Prison Sacramento at Folsom(ABC 10) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating two inmate deaths, one at High Desert State Prison (HDSP) on July 22 and one at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on July 23 according to a press statement from CDCR.

Read full story
16 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Does Sacramento County care about mental health?

Supervisor Rich Desmond supports member of Mental Health Advisory Board who allegedly insults and harasses other members. Vice Chair of the Mental Health Advisory Board, Dr. Corrine McIntosh-Sako speaking at the BOS meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.(Screenshot by Robert J Hansen)

Read full story
10 comments
California State

Governor Newsom signs gun law allowing victims to sue those who distribute illegal guns

Governor Gavin Newsom visits Santa Monica College to sign SB 1327 on Friday, July 22, 2022.(Governor's Office) Governor Gavin Newsom signed the nation’s first legislation allowing individuals to sue those who distribute illegal assault weapons and ghost-guns on Friday at Santa Monica College, the site of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people including the gunman in 2013 according to a press statement from the Governor’s Office.

Read full story
258 comments
Merced, CA

Merced Police Lieutenant under investigation for alleged sexual harassment and other complaints, whistleblowers say

Lieutenant Emily Foster's squad car showing “Boss Lady,” in 2022.(Courtesy of Merced Under Construction) The Merced Police Department is currently investigating Lieutenant Emily “Boss Lady” Foster for harassing fellow police officers, racially discriminating against Hispanic police officers, and constantly using profanity in public when addressing police officers, including the Sergeants, according to whistleblowers within the police department.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

EVmatch helps vacation rentals add EV charging stations that are profitable and support an electric lifestyle

Electric vehicle (EV) charging software and technology provider, EVmatch, announced on Friday the rollout of EV charging software to expand EV charging options for US travelers according to a press statement.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

The State Bar of California wants regulatory infrastructure for legal document assistant profession

The State Bar of California.(Photo: Shutterstock.com) The State Bar of California wants to have more rigorous regulation of the legal document assistant (LDA) profession according to the California Association of Legal Document Assistants (CALDA) Board of Directors.

Read full story
22 comments
Sutter County, CA

Former Sutter County Sheriff's deputy awarded full custody of three teenage daughters, despite their wishes

Deputy’s ex-wife alleges he was verbally and emotionally abusive to her and their children. Former Sutter County Sheriff's Deputy Will Simmons was granted full custody of his three daughters in a Yuba Court in May 2022.(Courtesy of Kanitra Heard)

Read full story
62 comments
Sacramento, CA

Councilmember Sean Loloee served building code violation for Hagginwood property

Top: Sean Loloee at a community meeting on February 14, 2022. Bottom: Nogales property in June 2021 showing construction vehicles.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) Sacramento Councilmember Sean Loloee has been served with building code violations at his Hagginwood home at 1209 Nogales according to case documents filed in June.

Read full story
21 comments
California State

California Senate votes to keep indentured servitude in its prisons

Senator Sydney Kamlager arguing for ACA 3 in a committee hearing on Thursday, June 16, 2022. ((Screenshot by Robert J Hansen) Sacramento, Calif. — Removing the language allowing for indentured servitude from California’s Constitution began a couple of years ago when Samual Nathaniel Brown, author of the proposal that is now ACA 3, had to clean a cell after an image died of Covid-19.

Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

Imprisoned man given excessive sentence, his family is asking Governor Gavin Newsom for clemency

E’drick Brown’s aunt Toni, (left) and wife, Angelique Brown (right) lead a demonstration asking clemency be granted to E’drick.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A rally was held at the California State Capitol in support of an incarcerated man who was sentenced to 39 years to life for a crime where no one was physically hurt.

Read full story
52 comments
Sacramento, CA

Part I - Sacramento man sent to prison for burning own house down maintains innocence 25 years later

Tim Hall's townhome after the July, 20, 1995 fire that would cost him seven years in prison.(Photo courtesy of Tim Hall) In March of 1996, Tim Hall was arrested for arson and insurance fraud and in April of 1999 was convicted of setting fire to his home according to court records.

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Opinion: Sacramento County kicks couple off homeless program, fails to keep people from going homeless

Mervin Dunford’s oxygen tanks.(Courtesy of Sherri Dunford) Mervin and Sherri Dunford are an elderly couple on a fixed income, living at their Rancho Cordova apartment with the assistance of Sacramento County’s Flexible Housing Program (FHP).

Read full story
11 comments
Auburn, CA

Body found near canal Placer Sheriff's Office says

Placer County Sheriff's Department deputies at 11855 Edgewood Road in Auburn where a dead body was recovered on Monday, May 23, 2022.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A dead body was found and recovered near the Social Security office, 1855 Edgewood Road, in Auburn by Placer County Sheriff's deputies early this morning.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

Parents and educators show up for suspended Oakdale principal, supporter received threatening text message

Twin Rivers School District won't tell community why they removed Dr. Raja and another teacher from Grant High School. Zaki Syed delivering a spoken word at the Twin Rivers Unified School District meeting supporting Dr. Raja on May 10, 2022.(Courtesy of Zaki Syed)

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento jury rules DHS patient restored, will be released this week

Derek Byrd (left), Laura Byrd (center) and Duran Byrd (right) at a Thanksgiving family day at DHS in 2017.(Courtesy of Laura Byrd) Laura Byrd got a Mother's Day gift she has been waiting eight years for when a jury ruled last week that her son, Duran Byrd, who has been a “not guilty by reason of insanity” (NGRI) patient at Department of State Hospital (DSH) Napa since 2016, be released from custody.

Read full story
23 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County to discuss pretrial release program at next week’s meeting

Sacramento County Probation(Rich Pedroncelli/AP) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors (BOS) will be discussing two pretrial programs at next Tuesday’s meeting. In 2019, Senate Bill (SB) 10 created a state program permitting courts to contract with probation departments to operate pretrial assessment and supervision services.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy