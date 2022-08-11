Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Swc1l_0h9mYD9p00
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook)

Sacramento, Calif.-- By Robert J Hansen

An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Heier, 40, was arrested the day before while checking in with the Sheriff’s Office for being under the influence of a controlled substance, the spokesperson said.

Before his arrest, Heier was released from the Eldorado County Jail earlier the same day after serving two years for charges that his former attorney, Bob Blaiser, was prepared to fight at trial.

“He already has enough time served so he pleaded out,” Blaiser said.

Patrick Heier, Dustin’s uncle, said that a detective called him on Thursday and told him about Dustin’s death but hasn’t heard from the coroner about the cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pMWx_0h9mYD9p00
Picture showing Dustin Heier’s booking date in the El Dorado County Jail on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Heier and Blaiser both said that Dustin was taken to the hospital twice and the second time was for having an epileptic seizure. Police originally told Patrick that his nephew, Heier, was uncooperative and refused treatment the first time he was taken to the hospital.

“That’s concerning that he went to the hospital twice,” Heier’s uncle said. “It’s not clear what he was doing before he made it to the sheriff’s office.”

Another detective told Patrick that Dustin was calm the first time at the hospital and refused care. Then shortly after returning to jail, Dustin began another seizure and was rushed back to the hospital.There are still concerns about why Heier was taken to the hospital twice.

“It doesn't make much sense to me why he'd choose to go right back to jail,” Blaiser said.

The coroner's office has not yet released the cause of Heier’s death.

Heier inherited a house from his late mother that was supposed to help him start his life over according to his uncle. His share of the house was anticipated to provide him with over $100,000.

“He had a place to go and was supposed to come to help me with the house,” Patrick said.

