Governor Newsom signs gun law allowing victims to sue those who distribute illegal guns

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkCP7_0gqbZCgZ00
Governor Gavin Newsom visits Santa Monica College to sign SB 1327 on Friday, July 22, 2022.(Governor's Office)

Sacramento, Calif. — By Robert J Hansen

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the nation’s first legislation allowing individuals to sue those who distribute illegal assault weapons and ghost-guns on Friday at Santa Monica College, the site of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people including the gunman in 2013 according to a press statement from the Governor’s Office.

“Our message to the criminals spreading illegal weapons in California is simple,” Newsom said. “You have no safe harbor here in the Golden State. While the Supreme Court rolls back reasonable gun safety measures, California continues adding new ways to protect the lives of our kids. California will use every tool at its disposal to save lives, especially in the face of an increasingly extreme Supreme Court.”

Authored by Senator Bob Hertzberg (D-San Fernando Valley), SB1327 allows Californians to sue anyone making, selling, transporting, or distributing illegal assault weapons and ghost guns for at least $10,000 per weapon.

The same damages are also available against gun dealers who illegally sell firearms to those under 21 years of age according to the statement.

The legislation is modeled after Texas’ anti-abortion bill which places $10,000 bounties on doctors, providers, and others involved in providing life-saving abortion care.

When the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Texas law last fall, Governor Newsom called on the California legislature to pass a similar bill to increase gun safety.

“For the sake of our children, this is a common sense step toward ensuring California streets, schools, and communities continue to be among the safest in the nation,” Senator Hertzberg said after the Governor signed SB 1327 into law.

Attorney General Rob Bonta is proud of joining the Governor as SB1327 was signed into law.

“While some politicians put up roadblocks or say nothing can be done, here in California we are once again proving we can take on the gun lobby and protect our communities,” Bonta said. “We have the strongest gun safety laws in the nation, and one of the lowest firearm mortality rates. This is not a coincidence. More guns do not make us safer — laws like these do

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), California’s death rate by guns is the seventh lowest in the country in 2020. Hawaii, Massachusetts and New Jersey have the lowest rates for gun deaths while Mississippi, Louisiana and Wyoming have the highest rates for firearm deaths in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9MGx_0gqbZCgZ00
Firearm mortality rates by state in 2020.(Center for Disease Control)

Bonta said he is committed to enforcing California’s common sense gun safety laws, keeping weapons of war off the streets and out of the hands of dangerous individuals.

That didn’t prevent some from lashing out at the Governor on Twitter.

“At this point, all you’re doing is wasting taxpayer dollars defending unconstitutional mandates,” @StuartPidasso said via Twitter.

“LMFAO, you have the highest rates of violence,” @VetChiefJeff said.

Not only are “rates of violence” different from firearm mortality rates, but that is also not accurate.

In 202, California’s violent crime ranked 17th according to the FBI Crime Reports. Alaska, New Mexico and Tennessee ranked in the top three for violent crime rates that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMImx_0gqbZCgZ00
Rates of violent crime by the state in 2020.(FBI Crime Reports)

California’s gun safety policies save lives and provide a national model for other states to follow, according to the Giffords Law Center.

In 2021, California was ranked as the top state in the nation for gun safety and as California strengthened its gun laws, the state saw a 37 percent lower gun death rate than the national average.

Meanwhile, other states such as Florida and Texas, with lax gun regulations, saw double-digit increases in the rate of gun deaths according to Giffords Law Center.

“Untraceable ghost guns purchased without background checks have fueled gun violence throughout California and the nation for far too long,” Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action said. “Thanks to leadership by gun sense lawmakers and relentless advocacy from our grassroots army, California continues to lead the nation in taking life-saving action to combat ghost guns.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Governor Gavin Newsom# Gun safety laws# SB1327# ghost guns# California gun laws

Comments / 137

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
7470 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Merced, CA

Merced Police Lieutenant under investigation for alleged sexual harassment and other complaints, whistleblowers say

Lieutenant Emily Foster's squad car showing “Boss Lady,” in 2022.(Courtesy of Merced Under Construction) The Merced Police Department is currently investigating Lieutenant Emily “Boss Lady” Foster for harassing fellow police officers, racially discriminating against Hispanic police officers, and constantly using profanity in public when addressing police officers, including the Sergeants, according to whistleblowers within the police department.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

The State Bar of California wants regulatory infrastructure for legal document assistant profession

The State Bar of California.(Photo: Shutterstock.com) The State Bar of California wants to have more rigorous regulation of the legal document assistant (LDA) profession according to the California Association of Legal Document Assistants (CALDA) Board of Directors.

Read full story
20 comments
San Francisco, CA

EVmatch helps vacation rentals add EV charging stations that are profitable and support an electric lifestyle

Electric vehicle (EV) charging software and technology provider, EVmatch, announced on Friday the rollout of EV charging software to expand EV charging options for US travelers according to a press statement.

Read full story
1 comments
Sutter County, CA

Former Sutter County Sheriff's deputy awarded full custody of three teenage daughters, despite their wishes

Deputy’s ex-wife alleges he was verbally and emotionally abusive to her and their children. Former Sutter County Sheriff's Deputy Will Simmons was granted full custody of his three daughters in a Yuba Court in May 2022.(Courtesy of Kanitra Heard)

Read full story
57 comments
Sacramento, CA

Councilmember Sean Loloee served building code violation for Hagginwood property

Top: Sean Loloee at a community meeting on February 14, 2022. Bottom: Nogales property in June 2021 showing construction vehicles.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) Sacramento Councilmember Sean Loloee has been served with building code violations at his Hagginwood home at 1209 Nogales according to case documents filed in June.

Read full story
21 comments
California State

California Senate votes to keep indentured servitude in its prisons

Senator Sydney Kamlager arguing for ACA 3 in a committee hearing on Thursday, June 16, 2022. ((Screenshot by Robert J Hansen) Sacramento, Calif. — Removing the language allowing for indentured servitude from California’s Constitution began a couple of years ago when Samual Nathaniel Brown, author of the proposal that is now ACA 3, had to clean a cell after an image died of Covid-19.

Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

Imprisoned man given excessive sentence, his family is asking Governor Gavin Newsom for clemency

E’drick Brown’s aunt Toni, (left) and wife, Angelique Brown (right) lead a demonstration asking clemency be granted to E’drick.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A rally was held at the California State Capitol in support of an incarcerated man who was sentenced to 39 years to life for a crime where no one was physically hurt.

Read full story
52 comments
Sacramento, CA

Part I - Sacramento man sent to prison for burning own house down maintains innocence 25 years later

Tim Hall's townhome after the July, 20, 1995 fire that would cost him seven years in prison.(Photo courtesy of Tim Hall) In March of 1996, Tim Hall was arrested for arson and insurance fraud and in April of 1999 was convicted of setting fire to his home according to court records.

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Opinion: Sacramento County kicks couple off homeless program, fails to keep people from going homeless

Mervin Dunford’s oxygen tanks.(Courtesy of Sherri Dunford) Mervin and Sherri Dunford are an elderly couple on a fixed income, living at their Rancho Cordova apartment with the assistance of Sacramento County’s Flexible Housing Program (FHP).

Read full story
11 comments
Auburn, CA

Body found near canal Placer Sheriff's Office says

Placer County Sheriff's Department deputies at 11855 Edgewood Road in Auburn where a dead body was recovered on Monday, May 23, 2022.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A dead body was found and recovered near the Social Security office, 1855 Edgewood Road, in Auburn by Placer County Sheriff's deputies early this morning.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

Parents and educators show up for suspended Oakdale principal, supporter received threatening text message

Twin Rivers School District won't tell community why they removed Dr. Raja and another teacher from Grant High School. Zaki Syed delivering a spoken word at the Twin Rivers Unified School District meeting supporting Dr. Raja on May 10, 2022.(Courtesy of Zaki Syed)

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento jury rules DHS patient restored, will be released this week

Derek Byrd (left), Laura Byrd (center) and Duran Byrd (right) at a Thanksgiving family day at DHS in 2017.(Courtesy of Laura Byrd) Laura Byrd got a Mother's Day gift she has been waiting eight years for when a jury ruled last week that her son, Duran Byrd, who has been a “not guilty by reason of insanity” (NGRI) patient at Department of State Hospital (DSH) Napa since 2016, be released from custody.

Read full story
23 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County to discuss pretrial release program at next week’s meeting

Sacramento County Probation(Rich Pedroncelli/AP) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors (BOS) will be discussing two pretrial programs at next Tuesday’s meeting. In 2019, Senate Bill (SB) 10 created a state program permitting courts to contract with probation departments to operate pretrial assessment and supervision services.

Read full story
4 comments
Santa Clara County, CA

Did Santa Clara DA Jeff Rosen trip Daniel Chung after the first in-person debate?

Sajid Khan (left) Santa Clara DA Jeff Rosin (center) and Daniel Chung (right) who was tripped by Rosen after the debate.(Photo by Stephen James) Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen seems to have intentionally tripped one of his challengers, Daniel Chung at the end of the first in-person debate for Santa Clara DA on Friday, according to video obtained of the date.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Sheriff deputies physically harm three people while making arrest

(Courtesy of Black Lives Matter Sacramento) A video showing Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies using aggressive force while arresting three people was released by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Sacramento today.

Read full story
60 comments
Sacramento, CA

Opinion: Angelina Jolie v. Brad Pitt and Angus Mitchell divorces show the controversial practice of private judging

Robert Cromeans (left) and Angus Mitchell (right)(Courtesy of Angus Mitchell via Instagram) The heir to the Paul Mitchell Company, Angus Mitchell who is estimated to be worth more than $500 million, hired a private judge to oversee his divorce.

Read full story
Sacramento County, CA

Grand Jury finds Sacramento County misused CARES Act funds, Board of Supervisors disagree

(Photo by Robert J Hansen) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors (BOS) said they “disagreed wholly” with most of the findings of a Sacramento Grand Jury report claiming that the BOS abandoned responsibility for its COVID-19 CARES Act spending at Wednesday’s meeting,

Read full story
10 comments
Stockton, CA

Auditor finds California law enforcement agencies have not adequately guarded against biased conduct

Most law enforcement agencies agreed with audits’ suggestions, except Stockton PD. The California Auditor uncovered actions of some law enforcement officers at four local departments who engaged in biased conduct, either during their on-duty interactions with individuals or online through their social media posts according to a report released on Tuesday.

Read full story
19 comments
Santa Clara, CA

Federal complaint filed against Santa Clara DA by former employee for violating First Amendment rights

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeffrey Rosen(jeffrosen.com) In the Northern District California Court, a federal complaint has been filed against Santa Clara District Attorney Jeffrey Rosen by a former deputy district attorney claiming Rosen and his office violated his constitutional right to free speech, according to the complaint.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy