EVmatch helps vacation rentals add EV charging stations that are profitable and support an electric lifestyle

Electric vehicle (EV) charging software and technology provider, EVmatch, announced on Friday the rollout of EV charging software to expand EV charging options for US travelers according to a press statement.

"We are proud that this vacation rental product supports EV drivers to fully embrace an electric lifestyle and advances sustainability within the hospitality industry," said Heather Hochrein, Founder and CEO of EVmatch.

According to Newsweek , 500,000 Airbnb guests searched for "EV chargers" in host listings in the second half of 2021.

Additionally, a recent survey of nearly 1,600 EV charger customers found that 81 percent of respondents stated that access to Level 2 EV charging influences their travel plans.

The EV charging software management platform was designed specifically for vacation and short-term rental owners the press release said.

According to the statement, the software solution allows property owners to easily install a Level 2 charging station, which adds about 25 miles of range per hour, and charge their guests for usage.

The software platform also allows property owners to list their charging stations on EVmatch's nationwide public network when their rentals are not in use.

The software is compatible with the Enel X JuiceBox and the Wallbox Pulsar Plus and offers a reservation system, automatic payments processing, and remote control of charging equipment.

This software is not compatible with Tesla which currently has the largest charging infrastructure in the U.S.

Beth Power doesn’t understand the love affair with Tesla she said via Twitter.

“Guys at my work are enthralled and they are engineers,” Powers said. “Seriously, there are better electrics out there. Like buying an Apple when the world is windows. Locked into an elite technology that is sporadically supported.”

Tony Pham responded saying there aren’t other EVs with as much range or as large of a charging network.

@CanadaENGG1 agreed with Pham saying that taking a road trip in a Tesla is easier.

“Tesla's charging network is infinitely better than the competition. Trying to go long distances in any other EV is a nightmare,” @CanadaENGG1 said.

EVmatch is hoping to make that less of a nightmare for people who don’t own Teslas.

