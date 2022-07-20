San Francisco, CA

EVmatch helps vacation rentals add EV charging stations that are profitable and support an electric lifestyle

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tOPO_0gjA86gy00
(Electrify America)

Electric vehicle (EV) charging software and technology provider, EVmatch, announced on Friday the rollout of EV charging software to expand EV charging options for US travelers according to a press statement.

"We are proud that this vacation rental product supports EV drivers to fully embrace an electric lifestyle and advances sustainability within the hospitality industry," said Heather Hochrein, Founder and CEO of EVmatch.

According to Newsweek, 500,000 Airbnb guests searched for "EV chargers" in host listings in the second half of 2021.

Additionally, a recent survey of nearly 1,600 EV charger customers found that 81 percent of respondents stated that access to Level 2 EV charging influences their travel plans.

The EV charging software management platform was designed specifically for vacation and short-term rental owners the press release said.

According to the statement, the software solution allows property owners to easily install a Level 2 charging station, which adds about 25 miles of range per hour, and charge their guests for usage.

The software platform also allows property owners to list their charging stations on EVmatch's nationwide public network when their rentals are not in use.

The software is compatible with the Enel X JuiceBox and the Wallbox Pulsar Plus and offers a reservation system, automatic payments processing, and remote control of charging equipment.

This software is not compatible with Tesla which currently has the largest charging infrastructure in the U.S.

Beth Power doesn’t understand the love affair with Tesla she said via Twitter.

“Guys at my work are enthralled and they are engineers,” Powers said. “Seriously, there are better electrics out there. Like buying an Apple when the world is windows. Locked into an elite technology that is sporadically supported.”

Tony Pham responded saying there aren’t other EVs with as much range or as large of a charging network.

@CanadaENGG1 agreed with Pham saying that taking a road trip in a Tesla is easier.

“Tesla's charging network is infinitely better than the competition. Trying to go long distances in any other EV is a nightmare,” @CanadaENGG1 said.

EVmatch is hoping to make that less of a nightmare for people who don’t own Teslas.

EVmatch is committed to increasing EV adoption by making charging easy, reliable, and accessible. EVmatch operates a nationwide peer-to-peer EV charging network, enabling individuals and business owners to rent private charging stations, earning money and supporting their communities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# EV Charging stations# EVmatch# EV charging software managemen# Road Trips# Heather Hochrein

Comments / 1

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
7422 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

California State

Governor Newsom signs gun law allowing victims to sue distributers of illegal guns

Governor Gavin Newsom visits Santa Monica College to sign SB 1327 on Friday, July 22, 2022.(Governor's Office) Governor Gavin Newsom signed the nation’s first legislation allowing individuals to sue anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons and ghost-guns yesterday at Santa Monica College, the site of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people including the gunman in 2013 according to a press statement from the Governor’s Office.

Read full story
43 comments
Sacramento, CA

The State Bar of California wants regulatory infrastructure for legal document assistant profession

The State Bar of California.(Photo: Shutterstock.com) The State Bar of California wants to have more rigorous regulation of the legal document assistant (LDA) profession according to the California Association of Legal Document Assistants (CALDA) Board of Directors.

Read full story
20 comments

Former Sutter County Sheriff's deputy awarded full custody of three teenage daughters, despite their wishes

Deputy’s ex-wife alleges he was verbally and emotionally abusive to her and their children. Former Sutter County Sheriff's Deputy Will Simmons was granted full custody of his three daughters in a Yuba Court in May 2022.(Courtesy of Kanitra Heard)

Read full story
39 comments
Sacramento, CA

Councilmember Sean Loloee served building code violation for Hagginwood property

Top: Sean Loloee at a community meeting on February 14, 2022. Bottom: Nogales property in June 2021 showing construction vehicles.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) Sacramento Councilmember Sean Loloee has been served with building code violations at his Hagginwood home at 1209 Nogales according to case documents filed in June.

Read full story
21 comments
California State

California Senate votes to keep indentured servitude in its prisons

Senator Sydney Kamlager arguing for ACA 3 in a committee hearing on Thursday, June 16, 2022. ((Screenshot by Robert J Hansen) Sacramento, Calif. — Removing the language allowing for indentured servitude from California’s Constitution began a couple of years ago when Samual Nathaniel Brown, author of the proposal that is now ACA 3, had to clean a cell after an image died of Covid-19.

Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

Imprisoned man given excessive sentence, his family is asking Governor Gavin Newsom for clemency

E’drick Brown’s aunt Toni, (left) and wife, Angelique Brown (right) lead a demonstration asking clemency be granted to E’drick.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A rally was held at the California State Capitol in support of an incarcerated man who was sentenced to 39 years to life for a crime where no one was physically hurt.

Read full story
52 comments
Sacramento, CA

Part I - Sacramento man sent to prison for burning own house down maintains innocence 25 years later

Tim Hall's townhome after the July, 20, 1995 fire that would cost him seven years in prison.(Photo courtesy of Tim Hall) In March of 1996, Tim Hall was arrested for arson and insurance fraud and in April of 1999 was convicted of setting fire to his home according to court records.

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Opinion: Sacramento County kicks couple off homeless program, fails to keep people from going homeless

Mervin Dunford’s oxygen tanks.(Courtesy of Sherri Dunford) Mervin and Sherri Dunford are an elderly couple on a fixed income, living at their Rancho Cordova apartment with the assistance of Sacramento County’s Flexible Housing Program (FHP).

Read full story
11 comments
Auburn, CA

Body found near canal Placer Sheriff's Office says

Placer County Sheriff's Department deputies at 11855 Edgewood Road in Auburn where a dead body was recovered on Monday, May 23, 2022.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A dead body was found and recovered near the Social Security office, 1855 Edgewood Road, in Auburn by Placer County Sheriff's deputies early this morning.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

Parents and educators show up for suspended Oakdale principal, supporter received threatening text message

Twin Rivers School District won't tell community why they removed Dr. Raja and another teacher from Grant High School. Zaki Syed delivering a spoken word at the Twin Rivers Unified School District meeting supporting Dr. Raja on May 10, 2022.(Courtesy of Zaki Syed)

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento jury rules DHS patient restored, will be released this week

Derek Byrd (left), Laura Byrd (center) and Duran Byrd (right) at a Thanksgiving family day at DHS in 2017.(Courtesy of Laura Byrd) Laura Byrd got a Mother's Day gift she has been waiting eight years for when a jury ruled last week that her son, Duran Byrd, who has been a “not guilty by reason of insanity” (NGRI) patient at Department of State Hospital (DSH) Napa since 2016, be released from custody.

Read full story
23 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County to discuss pretrial release program at next week’s meeting

Sacramento County Probation(Rich Pedroncelli/AP) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors (BOS) will be discussing two pretrial programs at next Tuesday’s meeting. In 2019, Senate Bill (SB) 10 created a state program permitting courts to contract with probation departments to operate pretrial assessment and supervision services.

Read full story
4 comments
Santa Clara County, CA

Did Santa Clara DA Jeff Rosen trip Daniel Chung after the first in-person debate?

Sajid Khan (left) Santa Clara DA Jeff Rosin (center) and Daniel Chung (right) who was tripped by Rosen after the debate.(Photo by Stephen James) Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen seems to have intentionally tripped one of his challengers, Daniel Chung at the end of the first in-person debate for Santa Clara DA on Friday, according to video obtained of the date.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Sheriff deputies physically harm three people while making arrest

(Courtesy of Black Lives Matter Sacramento) A video showing Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies using aggressive force while arresting three people was released by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Sacramento today.

Read full story
60 comments
Sacramento, CA

Opinion: Angelina Jolie v. Brad Pitt and Angus Mitchell divorces show the controversial practice of private judging

Robert Cromeans (left) and Angus Mitchell (right)(Courtesy of Angus Mitchell via Instagram) The heir to the Paul Mitchell Company, Angus Mitchell who is estimated to be worth more than $500 million, hired a private judge to oversee his divorce.

Read full story
Sacramento County, CA

Grand Jury finds Sacramento County misused CARES Act funds, Board of Supervisors disagree

(Photo by Robert J Hansen) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors (BOS) said they “disagreed wholly” with most of the findings of a Sacramento Grand Jury report claiming that the BOS abandoned responsibility for its COVID-19 CARES Act spending at Wednesday’s meeting,

Read full story
10 comments
Stockton, CA

Auditor finds California law enforcement agencies have not adequately guarded against biased conduct

Most law enforcement agencies agreed with audits’ suggestions, except Stockton PD. The California Auditor uncovered actions of some law enforcement officers at four local departments who engaged in biased conduct, either during their on-duty interactions with individuals or online through their social media posts according to a report released on Tuesday.

Read full story
18 comments
Santa Clara, CA

Federal complaint filed against Santa Clara DA by former employee for violating First Amendment rights

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeffrey Rosen(jeffrosen.com) In the Northern District California Court, a federal complaint has been filed against Santa Clara District Attorney Jeffrey Rosen by a former deputy district attorney claiming Rosen and his office violated his constitutional right to free speech, according to the complaint.

Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento, CA

Former Proud Boy talks about January 6, Antifa and why the organization won't last much longer

Chris “Odin” Young, former Proud Boy at the Capitol on November 28, 2020.(Courtesy of @Borwin10) Usually wearing black shirts, with a yellow rooster on a weather vane or yellow knuckles, black pants, and a flak jacket, that's how a Proud Boy can be spotted from the many chapters throughout California and the United States.

Read full story
103 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy