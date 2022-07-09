Councilmember Sean Loloee served building code violation for Hagginwood property

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVlPh_0gZmcwpG00
Top: Sean Loloee at a community meeting on February 14, 2022. Bottom: Nogales property in June 2021 showing construction vehicles.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif.- By Robert J Hansen 

Sacramento Councilmember Sean Loloee has been served with building code violations at his Hagginwood home at 1209 Nogales according to case documents filed in June.

“This work must be removed or properly permitted by the City of Sacramento,” the document read. “This violation list may be partial and does not exclude any code violations which may become apparent during further inspections or the necessary repair

work.”

Other building structural, electrical, plumbing, or mechanical code violations may be identified upon further inspection according to the City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8SKM_0gZmcwpG00
Top photo: November 2019 overhead view of Loloee’s Nogales property.Bottom photo: June 2021 of the Nogales property with new construction alongside it. (Google Earth)

The full violation states that no person, firm, or corporation shall erect, construct, enlarge, alter,

repair, move, improve, remove, convert, or demolish any building or structure, or cause or permit the same to be done, without first obtaining a separate building permit for each such building or structure.

The document also states that nobody may occupy a vacant building with a violations list in place until all permits and all violations have been repaired and approved.

Loloee could not be reached for comment.

This violation came days after Sacramento City Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the City Council called for an investigation into where the District 2 Councilman lives which Loloee has since agreed to cooperate with.

Last year, this reporter discovered the Councilmember does not live in District 2 but rather at a $1.4 million home in Granite Bay.

District 2 is a mostly low-income community.

But the investigation came only after the Sacramento Bee, KCRA 3, and Cap Radio reported on it last month.

A couple of weeks ago, Loloee agreed to cooperate with a city investigation into his residency which he claims is in his district at a home on Nogales in Hagginwood Oaks.

This is despite a Granite Bay that is in his wife’s name and neighbors stating that they have seen him there in recent times.

Neighbors at the Nogales home also told the Sac Bee and KCRA 3 that they have never seen him there.

“Councilmember Loloee has agreed to provide me, the city manager, and the city attorney with a report clarifying the facts of his residency, including the chronology of where he has resided since being sworn in,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

Cap Radio reported that Loloee, sitting in what appeared to be the living room of the Hagginwood home that he owns on Friday morning, said on Zoom with news media Friday morning that he would not be at the special meeting. 

“I say with full confidence that I live in the district that I proudly represent,” Loloee said. “My first job is to be a husband and father. I’m going to spend much-needed time with my family just as I promised I would.”

The City of Sacramento requires Councilmembers to maintain residency in their respective districts throughout their term and Loloee’s term lasts until 2024.

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
