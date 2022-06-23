Sacramento, CA

Imprisoned man given excessive sentence, his family is asking Governor Gavin Newsom for clemency

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeYOJ_0gJFe3in00
E’drick Brown’s aunt Toni, (left) and wife, Angelique Brown (right) lead a demonstration asking clemency be granted to E’drick.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif.- by Robert J Hansen

A rally was held at the California State Capitol in support of an incarcerated man who was sentenced to 39 years to life for a crime where no one was physically hurt.

About 25 family members and friends demonstrated at the Capitol holding signs that read “Free E’drick Brown,” and “Governor Gavin Newsom, Set this Man Free,” while chanting the same.

At the age of 18 years old, E'drick Brown shot at an opposing vehicle and though no one inside the vehicle was hit, he received a life sentence and was wrongfully convicted of gang enhancements according to his family and friends.

“He’s done enough time and deserves to come home,” Angelique Brown, E’drick’s wife said. “Especially when nobody was even hurt and the victims are even here asking for his release.”

Last year, Brown petitioned the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) for his freedom but was denied by CDCR Secretary Kathleen Allison. 

Allison told Brown he was ineligible for a minimum of 2 years before reapplying.

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” Brown’s uncle said. “Society took a 19-year-old Black man and took him away.”

The victims have petitioned in writing for E'drick to be released. Even E'drick's sentencing Judge has requested E'drick be referred for resentencing according to Prison From-TheInside-Out, a nonprofit aimed at lowering recidivism rates by providing innovative curriculums, reentry services and spiritual guidance to individuals incarcerated in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGbLa_0gJFe3in00
Royal, a supporter of E’drick Brown asked for his release from CDCR at the California State Capitol on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Toni Brown, E’drick’s aunt, said she doesn’t understand how someone is sentenced to life in prison for a crime where nobody was killed or hurt.

“I know that he has served his time,” Toni said. “We all do things that we know we shouldn’t do but E’drick has served his time.”

In 2019, Brown partnered with Porshe Taylor, the founder of Prison From-TheInside-Out to sponsor his self-help rehabilitation programs. 

His programs have since assisted thousands of incarcerated people across the state of California, nationwide, and internationally.

“His only hope now is the Sacramento District Attorney, Governor Gavin Newsom, and this coming November he will have his first opportunity to go before the Parole Board after serving 20 years in prison. We have to make sure that all of the entities mentioned understanding that Community is standing behind E'drick's release,” Taylor said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDxiz_0gJFe3in00
(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Brown is a victim of extreme sentencing in the state of California according to Prison From-TheInside-Out.

“Kathleen Allison and the Sacramento District Attorney need to step up and take action to support Gavin Newsome on releasing E'drick via commutation,” Taylor said.

The Governor's Office could not be reached for comment.

The petition to support the release of Brown can be found here.

