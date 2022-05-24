Auburn, CA

Body found near canal Placer Sheriff's Office says

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4R1g_0fnyJFjF00
Placer County Sheriff's Department deputies at 11855 Edgewood Road in Auburn where a dead body was recovered on Monday, May 23, 2022.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif.- by Robert J Hansen

A dead body was found and recovered near the Social Security office, 1855 Edgewood Road, in Auburn by Placer County Sheriff's deputies early this morning.

The nature of the death was deemed not to be criminal according to Nelson Resendes, a spokesperson for the Placer Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, Auburn resident Barbara James said she discovered the body in the canal on Edgewood road.

“Homeless man, RIP sir,” James said.

James said she can't be certain the man was homeless.

The identity of the body is not yet known and Placer Sheriff's spokesperson Resendes said no more information is available.

The dead body found this morning is in the same location that David Miller was found in 2009.

Miller drowned in the canal according to the Placer Sheriff’s office and was the first of ten people who died in the canal or was hit by train from 2009 through 2014.

Local law enforcement deemed all of the deaths as either accidental or suicides, some within hours of finding the bodies, similar to this morning.

The Placer Sheriff’s Office and Auburn Police told the public that all of the people who died were homeless.

A documentary, Everyone Counts, tells the story of these ten deaths.

In the documentary, Deric Rothe, the editor of the Auburn Journal at the time, said people who knew about the deaths thought it was outrageous for police to make conclusions about the nature of the deaths so quickly.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# canal deaths# Placer Sheriff# Everyone Counts# Auburn California

Comments / 0

Published by

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento County, CA
7113 followers

More from Robert J Hansen

Sacramento, CA

Parents and educators show up for suspended Oakdale principal, supporter received threatening text message

Twin Rivers School District won't tell community why they removed Dr. Raja and another teacher from Grant High School. Zaki Syed delivering a spoken word at the Twin Rivers Unified School District meeting supporting Dr. Raja on May 10, 2022.(Courtesy of Zaki Syed)

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento jury rules DHS patient restored, will be released this week

Derek Byrd (left), Laura Byrd (center) and Duran Byrd (right) at a Thanksgiving family day at DHS in 2017.(Courtesy of Laura Byrd) Laura Byrd got a Mother's Day gift she has been waiting eight years for when a jury ruled last week that her son, Duran Byrd, who has been a “not guilty by reason of insanity” (NGRI) patient at Department of State Hospital (DSH) Napa since 2016, be released from custody.

Read full story
23 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County to discuss pretrial release program at next week’s meeting

Sacramento County Probation(Rich Pedroncelli/AP) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors (BOS) will be discussing two pretrial programs at next Tuesday’s meeting. In 2019, Senate Bill (SB) 10 created a state program permitting courts to contract with probation departments to operate pretrial assessment and supervision services.

Read full story
4 comments

Did Santa Clara DA Jeff Rosen trip Daniel Chung after the first in-person debate?

Sajid Khan (left) Santa Clara DA Jeff Rosin (center) and Daniel Chung (right) who was tripped by Rosen after the debate.(Photo by Stephen James) Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen seems to have intentionally tripped one of his challengers, Daniel Chung at the end of the first in-person debate for Santa Clara DA on Friday, according to video obtained of the date.

Read full story

Sacramento Sheriff deputies physically harm three people while making arrest

(Courtesy of Black Lives Matter Sacramento) A video showing Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies using aggressive force while arresting three people was released by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Sacramento today.

Read full story
60 comments

Opinion: Angelina Jolie v. Brad Pitt and Angus Mitchell divorces show the controversial practice of private judging

Robert Cromeans (left) and Angus Mitchell (right)(Courtesy of Angus Mitchell via Instagram) The heir to the Paul Mitchell Company, Angus Mitchell who is estimated to be worth more than $500 million, hired a private judge to oversee his divorce.

Read full story

Grand Jury finds Sacramento County misused CARES Act funds, Board of Supervisors disagree

(Photo by Robert J Hansen) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors (BOS) said they “disagreed wholly” with most of the findings of a Sacramento Grand Jury report claiming that the BOS abandoned responsibility for its COVID-19 CARES Act spending at Wednesday’s meeting,

Read full story
10 comments
Stockton, CA

Auditor finds California law enforcement agencies have not adequately guarded against biased conduct

Most law enforcement agencies agreed with audits’ suggestions, except Stockton PD. The California Auditor uncovered actions of some law enforcement officers at four local departments who engaged in biased conduct, either during their on-duty interactions with individuals or online through their social media posts according to a report released on Tuesday.

Read full story
15 comments

Federal complaint filed against Santa Clara DA by former employee for violating First Amendment rights

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeffrey Rosen(jeffrosen.com) In the Northern District California Court, a federal complaint has been filed against Santa Clara District Attorney Jeffrey Rosen by a former deputy district attorney claiming Rosen and his office violated his constitutional right to free speech, according to the complaint.

Read full story
5 comments

Former Proud Boy talks about January 6, Antifa and why the organization won't last much longer

Chris “Odin” Young, former Proud Boy at the Capitol on November 28, 2020.(Courtesy of @Borwin10) Usually wearing black shirts, with a yellow rooster on a weather vane or yellow knuckles, black pants, and a flak jacket, that's how a Proud Boy can be spotted from the many chapters throughout California and the United States.

Read full story
103 comments
Sacramento, CA

Legislation combining affordable housing and wage standards introduced in Assembly

Clifford L. Allenby Building downtown Sacramento under construction on October 11, 2019.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A bill was introduced on Tuesday as the next legislative step in the state’s response to the housing crisis according to a press release from Assemblymember Buffy Wicks’ office.

Read full story
3 comments

Jacqueline McGowan shares her plans to keep Illinois’ District-17 blue

Jacqueline McGowan, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ Congressional District-17.(Courtesy of Jacqueline McGowan) After her Gubernatorial campaign in California last year, Jacqueline McGowan came back to Illinois, where she lived for ten years growing up in Chicago, to run for Congress in District 17.

Read full story
31 comments
Sacramento, CA

City of Sacramento calls Sac Bee article misleading and incomplete

Screenshot of Sacramento Bee article that the City of Sacramento is calling misleading.(The Sacramento Bee) The Sacramento Bee published an article titled “He wanted to work on an old car in his yard. Now he owes $573K in Sacramento code violations,” on April 13 that the City of Sacramento is calling misleading and incomplete according to a statement released by the city today.

Read full story
7 comments

Nine year old shot while sleeping in car in North Highlands

Crystal Sanchez (left) and members of the Sacramento Homeless Union.(Photo courtesy of Crystal Sanchez) A 9-year-old male was shot while he and his unhoused family were resting in their vehicle and it was struck by gunfire on Saturday according to Crystal Sanchez, President of the Sacramento Homeless Union.

Read full story
16 comments

CIty of Sacramento clears three homeless encampments in one week, more planned

Proud Boys working with cleanup crew contracted by Sacramento County. Sacramento Police telling people at Howe Avenue and Fair Oaks they had five minutes to leave on Monday, April 11, 2022.(Courtesy of Black Zebra Impact Team)

Read full story
52 comments
Sacramento, CA

Police identifies and looks for another suspect in Downtown shooting

Mtula Payton is wanted in connection to last week’s Downtown shooting.(Courtesy of Sacramento Police Department) Sacramento police have identified an additional suspect in last week’s K Street gunfight Downtown Sacramento that left six dead and twelve injured.

Read full story
4 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Strong marches to Capitol in solidarity against gun violence

Tyler McClure at the Capitol after the Sacramento Strong march against gun violence on Sunday, April 10, 2022.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) A group of around 100 people, concerned citizens, elected officials, and community activists spoke about gun violence in Sacramento directly before marching from K and 7th Street to the west side steps of the Capitol building yesterday.

Read full story
18 comments

March for victims of gun violence planned downtown Sunday

Johntaya Alexander, 21, was one of six killed during a gun fight that broke out early Sunday morning on April 3, 2022.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) To mark the one week anniversary of the shooting in downtown Sacramento which claimed six lives, injured twelve and impacted millions, SacramentoStrong, Communities Against Gun Violence is planning a community march this Sunday morning.

Read full story
29 comments

CA Lawmakers have yet to provide relief from high gas prices

(Courtesy of California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office.) Currently, gas prices in some parts of California exceed $6 per gallon and State legislators still have yet to finalize a response providing relief to Californians.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy