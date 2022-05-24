Body found near canal Placer Sheriff's Office says

Placer County Sheriff's Department deputies at 11855 Edgewood Road in Auburn where a dead body was recovered on Monday, May 23, 2022. (Photo by Robert J Hansen)

Sacramento, Calif.- by Robert J Hansen

A dead body was found and recovered near the Social Security office, 1855 Edgewood Road, in Auburn by Placer County Sheriff's deputies early this morning.

The nature of the death was deemed not to be criminal according to Nelson Resendes, a spokesperson for the Placer Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, Auburn resident Barbara James said she discovered the body in the canal on Edgewood road.

“Homeless man, RIP sir,” James said.

James said she can't be certain the man was homeless.

The identity of the body is not yet known and Placer Sheriff's spokesperson Resendes said no more information is available.

The dead body found this morning is in the same location that David Miller was found in 2009.

Miller drowned in the canal according to the Placer Sheriff’s office and was the first of ten people who died in the canal or was hit by train from 2009 through 2014.

Local law enforcement deemed all of the deaths as either accidental or suicides, some within hours of finding the bodies, similar to this morning.

The Placer Sheriff’s Office and Auburn Police told the public that all of the people who died were homeless.

A documentary, Everyone Counts , tells the story of these ten deaths.

In the documentary, Deric Rothe, the editor of the Auburn Journal at the time, said people who knew about the deaths thought it was outrageous for police to make conclusions about the nature of the deaths so quickly.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.